New Doge Coin in Presale is Making Waves – Dogeverse Raised Over $350,000 in Mere Hours
Crypto News

New Doge Coin in Presale is Making Waves – Dogeverse Raised Over $350,000 in Mere Hours

Lora Pance
Updated:
Dogeverse, the new multi-chain Doge meme coin

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), the new Shiba Inu-themed meme coin, launches its presale right in time for International Doge Day.

As the spotlight shines on all things Doge around April 20th, $DOGEVERSE raised over $350k in mere hours. But is the relationship to the original meme coin the only reason for the project’s early success?

Transcending the Crypto Space 

Dogeverse’s appeal lies in its novel approach focused on multi-chain compatibility. While competitors vie for dominance on individual blockchains like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB Chain, Dogeverse is building bridges.

Currently operational on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Polygon, Dogeverse plans to expand to Solana, Base, and Avalanche in the near future.

Most importantly, Dogeverse is the first meme coin to attempt such a feat. Existing multi-chain projects haven’t achieved the level of interconnection Dogeverse is striving for. This strategic move potentially positions the token for wider adoption.

Dogeverse also allows early investors to stake their tokens immediately and earn up to 7,321% APY, disbursed over two years.

Investors staked over 221 million $DOGEVERSE to date, and rewards will decrease as more investors join the pool.  

Dogeverse, the new multichain Doge meme coin staking rewards

How’s The Dogeverse Presale Going?

$DOGEVERSE trades at $0.00029, with a final presale price of $0.00030500.

The next price increase to $0.00029100 is scheduled in three days or upon reaching a fundraising target of $870,000.

Given the presale’s current pace, there’s no time to lose for investors looking to get $DOGEVERSE before a bull run. 

Dogeverse, the new multi-chain meme coin presale

By combining strategic timing and multi-chain compatibility, $DOGEVERSE has every chance of reaching the soft cap of $8.8 million on presale. 

Once the presale ends, the project will enter its third phase, which involves applying to CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Dogeverse also aims for listings on major DEXs and DEXTools.

Visit the official presale website to find out more.

Final Thoughts 

Dogeverse captured the attention of the crypto community within hours of going live. While the meme association undoubtedly plays a role, Dogeverse’s true potential lies in its multi-chain compatibility and staking rewards. 

As we watch the presale rapidly unfold, one question lingers: can Dogeverse maintain this momentum and achieve its ambitious goals? Remember that meme coins are highly volatile. It’s important to DYOR and choose the right time to invest

 

