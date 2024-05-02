$DOGEVERSE Rolls Out Sixth Native Chain – Less Than 20% To Go Until Presale Is Over

The first multichain meme coin has just launched on the sixth major blockchain, Solana. The other five are Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, Polygon, and BNB Chain.

By completing this roadblock, Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) has attracted significant investor interest. The token raised $13M in less than a month, putting it ahead of its presale schedule by a month.

The presale is 80% done and we’re nearing the $17M hard cap.

Even though the crypto market is in a temporary downtrend at the moment, with the top ten cryptocurrencies showing red for the past seven days, Dogeverse is still attracting investor interest.

Investors have transacted over $316K worth of $DOGEVERSE in the last 13 days.

Let’s explore the project below and see why the release of its sixth native blockchain could push Dogeverse to new heights.

Dogeverse Multichains on Six Native Blockchains

Dogeverse’s appeal is its native compatibility with six major blockchains, which brings several benefits to token holders:

Seamless interoperability between blockchains thanks to the Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies

thanks to the Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies Flexibility to choose a preferred blockchain with the direct claim functionality

Flexibility to with the direct claim functionality Lower transaction fees and faster processing times

Lower transaction fees and Accessibility to a broad audience, boosting the project’s popularity

With all six blockchains rolling out, $DOGEVERSE now accepts $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, $AVAX, $BASE, and $MATIC, making it one of the most flexible crypto projects recently.

The project aims to unify the cryptoverse, enhancing utility and liquidity across the board.

A secondary benefit of multichaining is effortless navigation across blockchains. The fragmentation of blockchain ecosystems was a big challenge in the crypto industry, and Dogeverse solved it. As a user-centric platform, $DOGEVERSE is pioneering an entire ecosystem, not just a token.

Solana, Ethereum, BNB, and Avalanche had an excellent yearly performance, especially Solana’s 501% increase.

Despite the current crypto market dump, the long-term vision looks good for four of Dogeverse’s main blockchains.

Dogeverse is currently headed toward stage 14 (out of 17) of its presale, with over $13M raised.

Investors have also staked over 18B tokens with an 85% APY, and 1 $DOGEVERSE is currently valued at $0.000305. You can buy Dogeverse from the main widget on the site after connecting your wallet.

After the presale, the project will apply to CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko and launch on DEXs during roadmap phases three and four.

Solana’s launch on Dogeverse could drive its price upward and attract more investor interest during the presale. Community sentiment will be paramount in the coming days.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about $DOGEVERSE and see if it’s a good fit for your portfolio.

Our Verdict

Dogeverse’s launch on Solana closes a chapter in the project’s roadmap. After rolling out all six native blockchains, $DOGEVERSE could see a price rise. $ETH, $SOL, $AVAX, and $BNB’s performance in the last year may also contribute to Dogeverse’s successful presale, with enough community support.

However, DYOR before investing in crypto meme coins. The market is volatile and it’s easy to make a losing investment.

