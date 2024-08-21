Countries
Crypto News

Donald Trump Wants To Name Elon Musk to His Cabinet

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
  • Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that he’s open to naming Elon Musk to a Cabinet or advisory role.
  • Trump did not suggest which of the 15 executive departments he might put Musk in charge of.
  • Musk tweeted on Monday that he ‘is willing to serve’ and attached an AI-generated picture of him at a podium labeled ‘Department of Government Efficiency.’

Donald Trump Wants To Name Elon Musk to His Cabinet

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that if he wins the 2024 US presidential election, he would consider naming Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a Cabinet position

Endorsement From Musk

After a public endorsement from Elon Musk and the recent X Spaces discussion, the Republican nominee Donald Trump said he ‘certainly would’ consider putting Musk in a Cabinet or an advisory role in an interview with Reuters.

He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy.Donald Trump

However,  Trump did not specify which of the 15 executive departments, including Treasury, Commerce, Energy, and Labor, he might put Musk in charge of. 

Trump’s comments came after his X Spaces discussion with Musk, which was delayed for nearly 40 minutes because of what Musk claimed was a ‘massive DDoS attack’ on X. Former X employees reported no significant issues affecting the platform’s users.

Previous Once-Strained Relationship

Musk said on Monday that he would be willing to be a part of Donald Trump’s cabinet if the Republican presidential candidate were elected in November.

Interestingly, Musk did not support Donald Trump in the 2020 US election against Joe Biden. In 2022, Musk tweeted that he did not hate Trump but ‘it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.’ 

Trump was blocked from Twitter (now X) under CEO Jack Dorsey in 2021. After acquiring the platform and renaming it to X, Musk conducted an online poll and reinstated Trump’s account.

Musk tweeted an endorsement for Trump after an assassination attempt against the Republican candidate in July. However, Musk denied the alleged $45M donation toward Trump’s reelection campaign, adding that he is making some donations to the America PAC, which supports Trump ‘at a much lower level.’

The Big Picture

Counting the days until the US presidential election, many polls show Trump going neck and neck with US Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states. Both presidential candidates will appear in a televised debate on September 10.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Yi Ping Bao

Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

