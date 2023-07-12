crypto news
Crypto News

Dubai Cryptocurrency Regulatory Agency Suspends BitOasis Crypto Exchange License

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

BitOasis becomes the first crypto exchange in the UAE to be suspended for not complying with the country’s domestic regulator in time. 

The VARA noted that BitOais didn’t meet the conditional agreements which the regulator established earlier on. VARA’s revoking of BitOasis’ operational license comes after the agency reprimands Su Zhu and Kyle Davies. 

Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Suspense BitOasis for Failing to Comply with Regulatory Standards

On July 10, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) issued two announcements. 

In its reports, the agency noted that it had taken law enforcement action against the BitOasis cryptocurrency exchange and is currently reviewing the Dubai-based company

VARA highlighted that it had offered the crypto exchange an operational license on April 12, enabling BitOasis to operate, providing it met main conditions over 30-60 days. 

VARA didn’t give full details regarding the conditions BitOasis failed to comply with. However, it said that until the exchange complied with the conditions, its “License for Institutional and Qualified Retail Investors” would remain “non-operational.” 

A BitOasis blog post also tallied with the VARA information of receiving its “minimum viable product operational licenses” in May.  The license permitted the crypto exchange to offer broker-dealer services to Dubai’s eligible retail and institutional investors. 

Legal entities hoping to operate in the UAE acquire the operational license as the last milestone before obtaining a Full Market Product (FMP) license. As of press time, VARA hasn’t issued an FMP license to any entity yet. 

VARA emphasized that BitOasis must meet the conditions outlined in its present license to file for the FMP license. 

The VARA Reprimanding Crypto Entities

The incident of VARA revoking BitOasis’ operational license comes after the agency reprimanded Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, the co-founders of the crashed cryptocurrency hedge fund company, Three Arrows Capital. 

VARA sent two notices against the 3AC co-founders after they were caught operating and advertising their latest OPNX digital currency exchange in Dubai. The exchange had not obtained any license from the VARA. 

Concerning BitOasis, VARA noted that it will continually inspect the situation for regulatory compliance amendments. 

In response to the situation on July 11, BitOasis addressed regulatory compliance worries regarding the Operational MVP License regarding offering qualified retail and institutional investors. 

The exchange explained that it is working closely with VARA to fulfill the remaining regulatory conditions. BitOasis also highlighted that the current issue with its Operational MVP license isn’t connected to its other services, like broker-dealer services for retail customers. 

The UAE has emerged as a hotspot for the crypto industry, providing favourable room for crypto entities to operate within its borders. It recently opened its borders to welcome cryptocurrency firms. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023
2 Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)
3 The Latest Women in Tech Statistics to Know in 2023
4 NY Prosecutor Charges Cybersecurity Expert with $9 Million for Exploiting Solana-based Crypto Exchange
5 Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors

Latest News

Tesla Statistics
Statistics

Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023

Kate Sukhanova
Online review statistics
Statistics

Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)

Susan Laborde

If buyers wish to look for simple things or even where to spend holidays and lodges these days, they visit an online review site. Online reviews give consumers a peek...

Women in technology statistics
Statistics

The Latest Women in Tech Statistics to Know in 2023

Susan Laborde

Technology trends show that the IT sector is constantly leading in every innovation. However, Gender diversity is one of the areas where the industry appears to be lagging. According to...

Crypto
Crypto News

NY Prosecutor Charges Cybersecurity Expert with $9 Million for Exploiting Solana-based Crypto Exchange

Damien Fisher
Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors
Crypto News

Arkham CEO Rebuts Claims of ‘Dox-to-earn’ Program, Believes It is to Find Bad Actors

Nick Dunn
Ethereum
Crypto News

Santiment Projects a Possible ETH Rise to $1,900 as Transfer Fee Plunges to $2.45

Nick Dunn
Celsius
Crypto News

Celsius Sues Liquid Staking Platform Over Failure To Return $150M Entrusted Fund

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.