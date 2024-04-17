Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home El Salvador’s New Hilton Hotel Adopts Crypto Through Tokenized Debt on Bitcoin
Crypto News

El Salvador’s New Hilton Hotel Adopts Crypto Through Tokenized Debt on Bitcoin

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

El Salvador continues to embrace blockchain technology for economic solutions. Remarkably, El Salvador’s newest Hilton Hotel is tapping into tokenized technology through the Bitcoin blockchain. 

Through these tokenized assets, investors can make a minimum deposit of $1000 for a fractional ownership of the hotel. The token will be issued on Bitcoin’s layer 2 Liquid Network, with HILSV as its ticker symbol.   

El Salvador Combines Blockchain Technology with Real Estate 

According to the update, investors will be able to own a part of the 4,500-square-foot Hampton by El Salvador’s Hilton Hotel by buying the tokenized shares issued on Bitcoin’s L2 network

For a $6.25 million debt raise to build the Hilton Hotel, El Salvador is offering investors a 10% coupon over five years. Investors can tap into it with a minimum investment of $1000. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

This is El Salvador’s first tokenized asset fundraising, offered by Bitfinex Securities. Notably, Bitfinex is El Salvador’s first registered and licensed digital asset services provider. The debt will be issued by Inversiones Laguardia S.A.de C.V.

Bitfinex’s CTO Paolo Ardoino reacted to the vital update, noting that it’s the first collaboration between El Salvador and Bitfinex Securities. According to Arduino, the development signals the start of huge opportunities in Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization. 

According to the report, the hotel’s construction site will be near the El Salvador’s international airport. The project will be a high-rise building with five levels, eighty rooms, and other facilities. Some of these facilities include a gym, swimming pool, multi-purpose rooms, and gardens. 

HILSV token holders will be offered some free night accommodations depending on the size of their investment. 

El Salvador, renowned for its ambitious Bitcoin adoption strategy, advanced into the real-world asset market in April last year. At the same time, the country granted Bitfinex a digital asset service provider license. 

Bitcoin Investors and Others Hail El Salvador’s Tokenized Debt Strategy 

Before now, El Salvador locals could only buy an entire house or own zero investments. However, the tokenized asset endeavor makes fractional building ownership possible. 

Also, the development opens new doors into the capital markets in El Salvador, a commentator, Gerson Martinez, noted. Small and medium projects can have access to capital and investors through tokenized debt and equity offerings. 

Guillermo Contreras, the CEO of Ditobanx, a firm responsible for the hotel’s tokenization and the structuring of the transaction, expressed his delight in the collaboration. 

Also, the President of Inversiones Laguardia (INVERLAG), Roberto Laguardia, reacted to the development. According to Laguardia, El Salvador’s newly implemented digital asset laws have unlocked access to capital markets, which was previously unavailable to the people.

He noted that such development will facilitate the development of crucial tourism-related infrastructure, thus boosting the growth of the tourism sector.

El Salvador continues to build its reputation as a crypto-friendly nation, and its latest tokenization effort will likely attract investors.  

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 El Salvador’s New Hilton Hotel Adopts Crypto Through Tokenized Debt on Bitcoin
2 British Columbia Moves to Ban Bitcoin Mining – What Does it Mean For the Mining Community?
3 Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings
4 Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds
5 CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential

Latest News

British Columbia Moves to Ban Bitcoin Mining - What Does it Mean For the Mining Community?
Crypto News

British Columbia Moves to Ban Bitcoin Mining – What Does it Mean For the Mining Community?

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings
Crypto News

Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings

Rida Fatima

The cryptocurrency market has experienced increased volatility in recent days, and the Shiba Inu token is one affected asset. Over the weekend, the price of Shiba Inu plunged to around...

Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds

Rida Fatima

The financial markets bleed amid rising tension from the Israeli-Iran conflict and unexpectedly high US inflation data. The recent market-wide dip has sent ripples of price decline across most asset...

CatCoin skyrocketed 7,800% in the last month
Crypto News

CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential

Alex Popa
Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey from April 29
News

Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey Starting from April 29

Krishi Chowdhary
Tesla to Lay Off 10% of Its Global Workforce Amidst Low Sales and Rising Chinese Competition
News

Tesla to Lay Off 10% of Its Global Workforce Amidst Low Sales and Rising Competition

Krishi Chowdhary
Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Sentence as FTX Repayment Plans Unfold
Crypto News

Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Sentence as FTX Repayment Plans Unfold

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.