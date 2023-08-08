Semafor recently, relying on anonymous statements, published shocking news for all crypto users. It was pointed out that one of the most famous social platforms, X (better known as Twitter), has a plan to integrate a trading platform into its app in the future.

However, as reported by Forbes, the owner of the social network X, the controversial Elon Musk, unofficially stated that he knows nothing about those plans and that X has no intention of doing such a thing, nor is there any plan to launch a crypto token.

Will this harm some of the most famous cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin, and should you seize the moment or instead of opting for them, invest in new cryptocurrency alternatives? Learn more about this.

Elon Musk’s Shocking Statement Casts a Shadow Over Some of the Most Famous Coins

Musk did not publish any official denial on this issue but responded to one of the users, and this caused additional doubt on this whole case and influenced crypto watchers to suspect that something could happen in the future, that could affect the future value of some of the most famous cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and even Dogecoin.

Although the statement that “Elon Musk and X never launched a crypto token” is circulating on social networks, and although Musk himself claims that “they will never do that”, experienced crypto experts still advise pausing investing in the mentioned coins (Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin) at least for a while.

However, the fact that it is recommended to pause investing in these coins does not mean that you should completely put your crypto activity on hold.

It means that it would be better to redirect your attention to those coins that are recording such significant success that nothing could shake them.

And we never will — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) is One of the Coins That is so Successful That Nothing Can Disturb it

One of those coins whose future success you don’t have to worry about is undoubtedly the viral Wall Street Memes ($WSM) meme coin. This meme coin has been achieving outstanding results since day one and is fast approaching the completion of its presale.

At this moment, more than an incredible $21 million has been raised, which means that it is only a matter of days before the presale will officially be completed.

However, it is expected that $WSM will show its full potential after the end of the presale and after the first listings on top-tier exchanges. Many crypto experts have high hopes for this viral meme coin with massive support and believe that very soon, it could pump in price up to an incredible 100x.

So take the last chance to buy $WSM at the presale price of only $0.0331. Find out how to buy Wall Street Memes here.

>>> Visit Wall Street Memes Presale<<<

XRP20 ($XRP20) is one of the new coins that will explode soon

XRP20 ($XRP20), is one of the young and fresh coins in which crypto experts have high hopes, believing that it could far surpass the well-known $XRP and many other established cryptos.

What makes $XRP20 a much better investment option than $XRP is that this “advanced version” of the well-known crypto is created in such a way as to provide users with much more.

Additional benefits, additional functions, but also “a second chance for all those who failed to invest in $XRP in time”, are all things that $XRP20 will bring you. Predictions show that $XRP20 could be one of those coins that will explode in price very soon, so it would not be a bad idea to take advantage of the current opportunity and invest in this promising coin at a fantastic price of only $0.000092 per token.

The $XRP20 token presale is close to raising its first million, so hurry up and become one of its early investors!

>>> Visit XRP20 Presale <<<

Shibie Coin ($SHIBIE) Shows a Huge Chance to Throw a Large Number of Meme Coins into Oblivion

Shibie Coin ($SHIBIE), will not only throw into oblivion some of the competing meme coins but is already seen as a much better option than Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin.

Although present for only a few days, the mix of the legendary doll of our childhood, Barbie, and the viral Shiba Inu meme coin, has already shaken the crypto world.

“The Bombshell Bitch of the Crysale, extremely popular on social networks, and the huge hype that $SHIBIE has already caused was reflected in its demand. The presale is tpto World” is already now, during the preaking place with great success, and “This Shiba Inu-Barbie” can already boast of more than $160K raised!

This kind of presale success, huge hype on social networks, and the virality of Shibie Coin ($SHIBIE) are clear indicators of its successful future.

If the equally great interest in this meme coin continues in the coming period, the predictions of crypto experts who say that $SHIBIE can significantly pump in price will undoubtedly come true. So play wisely, invest in “the queen of the crypto world” on time, at a unique price of only $0.000167 per token.

>>> Visit Shibie Presale<<<

Conclusion

“Crypto history” showed us how the controversial Elon Musk can, with his statements, influence the crypto market. Whether his recent declaration will fuel speculation on Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin prices, remains to be seen.

In any case, it might be wise to wait with investing in these mentioned coins and refocus on coins that, at the moment, seem much more stable and incomparably more promising.

Therefore, if you want to avoid losses, to invest minimally for maximum gains, be sure to check out some of the promising cryptos that are set for big gains and that you currently have the opportunity to buy at unique presale prices.

All you have to do is decide whether your choice will be Wall Street Memes ($WSM), XRP20 ($XRP20), or Shibie Coin ($SHIBIE).