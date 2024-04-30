Endorsed by Popular Analysts, $99BTC to Become the Most Promising Crypto Launch in May

One project has been leading the crypto discussions recently. It’s a Learn-to-Earn (L2E) token that will soon transition to the Bitcoin network and implement a unique reward system.

The 99Bitcoins platform created 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) to continue its educational efforts in the crypto space.

The project is endorsed by popular crypto channels like Crypto Gains, ClayBro, Crypto Zeus, Zach Humphries, Austin Hilton, Matthew Perry, Michael Wrubel, and Tyler Hill.

By tokenizing a well-established crypto platform and gamifying the learning process, 99Bitcoins has created what many influencers call one of the most promising crypto launches they’ve seen recently.

Let’s discuss the two reasons big crypto channels are promoting the project.

1. Learn-to-Earn Ecosystem & Tokenization of a Trusted Platform

A common praise point among crypto analysts is 99Bitcoins’ implementation of (L2E).

The model follows the Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn movements that amassed almost $9B in market value in 2023.

Both ClayBro and Matthew Perry talk about the reward model’s unique nature. They mention the following benefits of L2E:

Promoting self-education and offering passive income opportunities VIP access to trading signals and mentoring

Exclusive training courses, quizzes, and certifications Over 79 hours of interactive learning modules

Austin Hilton also brings up an interesting point: education is the foundation of crypto industry participation. It’s a compelling claim as many people don’t know how presales work, what good tokenomics looks like, or understand basic crypto concepts. 99Bitcoins bridges this knowledge gap with direct incentives.

The platform’s established reputation is another positive sign according to analysts. The project didn’t come out of nowhere but builds on 99Bitcoins’ educational efforts.

99Bitcoins has been in the crypto industry since the very beginning, since 2013, and they’ve been consistently educating people on the crypto space. – Michael Wrubel

Michael Wrubel admits to investing in the project after closely analyzing its value offering and realizing its potential.

2. BRC-20 Integration as a Strategic Move Into an Untapped Niche

Analyst Crypto ZEUS emphasizes 99Bitcoin’s BRC-20 integration, which will see the $99BTC token move to the Bitcoin blockchain as a BRC-20 token. This will open up a new token economy for the project.

He mentions the recent interest in BRC-20 and the many interesting projects on the Bitcoin blockchain. BRC-20 projects have almost $2B in market capitalization, with a 14% increase in the 24-hour trading volume.

99Bitcoins also uses the Ordinals protocol to transition to BRC-20, which the crypto analyst highlights is worth considering when buying 99Bitcoins.

Analyst Tyler Hill is also confident in 99Bitcoins’ presale efforts and agrees the BRC-20 narrative has attracted significant interest lately.

The narrative of the presale alone is one that does extremely well. Then, you’re talking about a company that’s in one of the best narratives. I think that’s a good combination for some growth. – Tyler Hill

The Bottom Line

Most popular crypto analysts agree that 99Bitcoins’ L2E model and BRC-20 integration are a valuable addition to the crypto space.

The platform’s established community and trustworthy reputation are another reason behind their rationale for endorsing $99BTC.

Importantly, 99Bitcoins is not a meme project based on hype. It brings valuable utilities focused on long-term development and performance.

As always, DYOR before investing in crypto and invest responsibly, as the industry is volatile and scams abound.

