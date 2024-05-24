Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge
Crypto News

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge

The SEC recently approved Form 19b-4 for the spot ETH ETFs, but trading will begin only once the SEC approves the S-1 forms in several weeks.

This is huge news for the crypto industry, especially ERC-20 meme tokens. $MOG, $PEPE, $FLOKI, and $MEMECOIN all increased in the past week by 51.65%, 36.32%, 2.61%, and 1.90%.

ETH meme coins performance in the last week

Another ERC-20 token that raised over $2.78M in presale is WienerAI ($WAI). Investors have staked over 2.8B tokens with a 366% APY, which could turn $1,257 into $5,857 in one year.

The project is worth $0.00071/token but make sure to use our link, as there are many fake websites out there.

When the ETH ETFs start trading in a few weeks, we estimate a bullish phase for crypto, especially the Ethereum ecosystem.

Let’s discuss the SEC’s approval of ETH ETFs and how it influences WienerAI’s potential.

Why Do ETH ETFs Matter, and What Are the Implications?

Spot Ethereum ETFs should increase the liquidity of the ether market by providing more buyers and sellers. More liquidity can lead to more stable prices and less volatility, making ether more attractive to ordinary investors.​Investopedia

Ethereum ETFs would provide exposure to $ETH for non-crypto investors in a regulated and accessible market.

This may increase the price of $ETH as fund providers will need to buy the crypto to sustain ETFs on the stock market. The same happened with Bitcoin in January 2024 after the SEC approved $BTC ETFs. It grew by 65.49% in two months.

Bitcoin’s growth after the SEC’s ETF approval

ETFs allow people to invest in Ethereum without owning the cryptocurrency, lowering the entry barrier for investors and spiking demand.

It’s also unavoidable that some of Ethereum’s newfound popularity will turn to ERC-20 tokens that offer significant rewards, like WienerAI.

The approval of $ETH ETFs may also lead to other ETFs in the future, perhaps even meme coin ETFs like a $DOGE ETF.

This could send the meme coin market to bigger gains, with the projects garnering more trust among seasoned investors.

$WAI Slated for Success as the $ETH ETFS Are Approved

Investors have bought over $14,000 $WAI in the last 21 hours, putting the total raised capital at $2.78M. Once WienerAI raises $3,066,049M, the token price will also rise.

$WAI purchases in the last 21 hours

According to our WienerAI price prediction, the token might hit $0.0045 post-listing, a 535% increase from the current price. With enough community support, it could reach $0.01 by 2025.

The project’s trading bot brings AI-enhanced trading, seamless token swaps, MEV protection, and zero fees.

With the $ETH ETFs approved and trading starting in a few weeks, it’s only a matter of time before ERC-20 tokens like WienerAI grow in price.

WienerAI’s $6.9B token allocation for DEX/CEX liquidity is crucial for the project’s long-term stability and trading flexibility once it’s listed on exchanges.

Investors looking to buy WienerAI should visit the token’s official website, connect their wallet to the widget, select the amount of $WAI to buy, and confirm the transaction.

The $WAI tokens will arrive on the website wallet, and you’ll receive them once the presale ends.

You can also stake the tokens for 366% APY, locking them for a specified period. After that, vesting will begin and you’ll receive the staking rewards and initial allocation.

To Conclude

The SEC’s approval of $ETH ETFs is a significant milestone for the crypto industry, as it could have important ramifications in the space (like future ETFs).

ERC-20 tokens might experience a bump in the coming weeks, especially presale projects like WienerAI. With more investors turning to Ethereum, many are looking for other promising tokens with long-term potential, and $WAI offers 366% staking APY.

Don’t forget to DYOR before investing: read the whitepapers and roadmaps, check the community sentiment, and understand the project’s goals. Don’t invest in anything you don’t believe in.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24
2 ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge
3 Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?
4 WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization
5 US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers

Latest News

highest-paid college football coaches
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova
Highest-Paid NFL Coaches
Sports Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?

Kate Sukhanova

It seems that just yesterday, we were all watching Super Bowl LVIII and cheering for the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl win. However, behind the trophies and celebrations, we have another...

You May Soon Be Able to Generate WhatsApp AI Profile Photos
News

WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization

Krishi Chowdhary

WhatsApp is currently exploring a feature that will allow users to put up AI-generated profile photos. This update was first noticed by WABetaInfo after WhatsApp rolled out version 2.24.11.17 on...

US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers
Crypto News

US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers

Rida Fatima
Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations
Crypto News

Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations

Rida Fatima
Ben Zhou Clarifies Rumours of Hack and Bybit Insolvency
Crypto News

Ben Zhou Clarifies Rumours of Hack and Bybit Insolvency

Rida Fatima
Ethereum (ETH) Surges $3,500 Ahead of ETF Deadline – Could ETF Approval Trigger Massive Surge?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Surges $3,500 Ahead of ETF Deadline – Could ETF Approval Trigger Massive Surge?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.