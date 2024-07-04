Countries
ETH ETF News Pushes AI Token Over $7M, WienerAI Bullish Pattern as Presale Almost Over

Leah Alger
  • Analysts predict the SEC’s approval of spot ETH ETFs could spur Ethereum to surpass Bitcoin’s market performance. 
  • The ETH ETF approval is expected to attract more institutional and mainstream investors by fostering a more regulated environment.
  • Approval may boost innovative ETH-based projects like WienerAI ($WAI) as coins with real-world utility become increasingly popular.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Form 19b-4 for spot ETH ETFs in May. Now, the crypto community eagerly awaits final approval, which could be as early as July 8

According to K33 Research, after the ETH ETFs go live, Ethereum may not only catch up with but outpace Bitcoin in the next few months

In 2021, Goldman Sachs predicted that $ETH could overtake $BTC because it ‘looks like the cryptocurrency with the highest real-use potential,’ and this was before its Dencun upgrade earlier this year. 

Many ERC-20 tokens with real-world utility, like $PEIPEI, have spiked this week, coinciding with the rumors of ETH ETF approval in just four days. 

Another ERC-20 token that could benefit from the approval is WienerAI. This meme coin is still in presale and has so far raised over $7M.

We anticipate a bullish phase for the entire ETH ecosystem. Let’s discuss what this means for $WAI’s potential.

Bitcoin Hit ATH After SEC ETF Approval – Will Ethereum Spike? 

If Ethereum follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps, $ETH and Ethereum-based coins may experience a price surge in the coming months.

Bitcoin hit its $75K ATH in March after getting the SEC’s green light for spot ETFs on January 10.

Showing the potential impact ETFs could have on the crypto market, the price of $ETH spiked 23% (from roughly $3K to $3.8K) the week before the SEC approved Form 19b-4 in May.

$ETH spiked 23% after SEC approved Form 19b-4 for ETH ETFs

The upcoming ETH ETF authorization has many potential upsides: 

  • Broaden acceptance among mainstream investors who may have been skeptical about cryptocurrencies’ legitimacy and volatility
  • Attract institutional investors by providing a regulated environment, which could lead to high-volume trading and enhance market liquidity
  • $ETH’s value may increase and boost Ethereum-based projects and coins
  • More cryptocurrency projects might emerge on the Ethereum blockchain to capitalize on its success

Consequently, after the approval, K33 expects developments like liquidity and potential price stability to foster a bullish environment

Additionally, some consider $ETH more stable than $BTC (which has dropped by 18%+ this past month) because of its diverse use cases. This makes it more likely that ERC-20 tokens like $WAI will perform well. 

AI-Driven Meme Coins Rise Ahead of ETH ETF Approval

$WAI has the potential to achieve a 100x return. Analysts predict the coin’s value will reach $0.02 by 2030

Though still in its presale, the sausage dog-inspired meme coin has the potential to outperform other trading bots like Floki Inu ($FLOKI) because of leveraging: 

  • Predictive AI technology that identifies trades to help investors find top cryptocurrencies and the best DEXs to trade on
  • Market analysis capabilities that enable traders to learn from their trading activity
  • MEV protection to prevent miners and bots from manipulating transaction orders for unethical financial gain 

Additionally, allocating 40% of its token supply to community rewards and staking shows the ecosystem’s priority to early investor earnings and long-term growth. 

Tokenomics of WienerAI 

It’s no wonder its ‘sausage army’ is quickly growing, with more than 14K followers on X and 12K subscribers on Telegram

$WAI is currently priced at $0.000725, and this price is set to increase in 2 days. Around $6.3B has already been staked, with an estimated 162% APY

If you’re interested in buying $WAI, head to the official website, connect your wallet, and enter the amount you want.

In Conclusion

With the SEC’s ETH ETF approval potentially just around the corner, the entire Ethereum ecosystem, including meme coins like WienerAI, will likely benefit.

$WAI is well-positioned for success because of the innovative features that distinguish it from other Ethereum-based projects.

As its token price will increase in a little over two days, now could be an advantageous time for prospective crypto investors to buy $WAI at a low price. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
