$ETH ETF Weekly Inflow Turns Green for the First Time Ever
Crypto News

$ETH ETF Weekly Inflow Turns Green for the First Time Ever

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
  • Ethereum ($ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) had positive overall net inflows of $104.8M for the week beginning August 5.
  • BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is leading the pack with approximately $188.3M in inflows. However, major outflows from Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) offset the total weekly inflows. 
  • ETF analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that deep liquidity during the recent market downturn will benefit ETFs in the long term.

The nine newly launched US spot $ETH ETFs had their first week of positive net inflows since July 23, reaching $104M. The total trading volume for these ETFs hit $1.9B, bringing the total net assets to $7.3B by August 9. 

$ETH ETFs Witness Meager Inflows

Net outflows from $ETH ETFs reached $405M by August 9. $ETH ETFs saw three consecutive days of outflows, while $BTC ETFs experienced two consecutive days of inflows. It shows that investor sentiment had shifted from $ETH to $BTC ETFs.

Source: SoSoValue

$BTC inflows came amid the 23% $ETH price decline since the beginning of August.

However, not all $ETH ETFs performed equally. Six of the nine funds recorded positive weekly net flows, with BlackRock’s ETF (ETHA) leading the pack with approximately$188.3M in net inflows. 

According to Farside Investors UK’s data for August 8, Blackrock’s ETHA saw the highest inflows of $19.6M, followed by Fidelity’s FETH with  $3.8M. Meanwhile, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) recorded the lowest inflow of $2.4M. 

$ETH ETF Flow (US$m)
Source: Farside Investors

On August 9, $41.7M outflows from Grayscale’s ETHE have offset inflows. Other ETFs saw no activity that day.

Cumulative outflows from Grayscale’s ETHE are nearing $2.3B, which heavily influences the collective cumulative outflows of spot $ETH ETFs, standing at $406.4M by July 30.

The 12 spot $BTC ETFs saw net outflows of $89.7M on August 9 after two days of inflows.

$BTC spot ETF historical data

Grayscale’s $BTC ETF (GBTC) and Fidelity’s Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw the highest outflows of $77M and $19.8M, respectively. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) had the third-largest net outflow of $18.1M.

$BTC ETF Flow (US$m)
Source: Farside Investors

Crypto ETFs Fall to Recession Fears?

High trading volume in spot $BTC ETFs amid market downturns may indicate market fear. Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, highlighted that deep liquidity amid bearish sentiment is valuable to both traders and institutions and will benefit ETFs in the long term.

Final Thoughts

The recent global stock market sell-off and geopolitical uncertainties fueled skepticism toward digital asset investment products. Will the significant outflows from $ETH ETFs become a turning point for crypto ETFs? We’ll have to wait and see.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

