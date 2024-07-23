Countries
Close
5 $ETH ETFs Launch Today – Will They Reinforce Legitimacy in TradeFi?
Crypto News

5 $ETH ETFs Launch Today – Will They Reinforce Legitimacy in TradeFi?

Leah Alger
Updated:
  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved five spot Ethereum ($ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) today. 
  • Regulatory approval will minimize volatility and reduce barriers to entry, potentially stabilizing the crypto market. 
  • $ETH ETF acceptance could enhance market liquidity, attract new investors, and drive Ethereum’s price upward (among other cryptocurrencies). 

5 $ETH ETFs Launch Today – Will They Reinforce Legitimacy in TradeFi

After much anticipation, the SEC is slated to approve $ETH spot ETFs today. Five Ethereum ETFs became available for trading when the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) opened at 9:30 am (EDT)

But what does this mean for the crypto industry? Let’s discuss it below.

Crypto ETFs Build Transparency & Trust

Since Bitcoin’s ($BTC) inception in 2009, cryptocurrencies have shifted from a niche technology embraced by tech-savvy individuals to virtual currencies used by international institutions and regulators. 

Regulatory uncertainty, limited scalability, and security vulnerabilities initially hindered crypto’s widespread adoption.

However, spot ETFs attract more favorable market conditions. They track crypto prices and expose investors to various commodities and securities that are usually more affordable than stocks. 

Crypto ETFs allow investors to easily incorporate digital assets (like $ETH or $BTC) into their financial plans. Streamlining crypto adoption will likely boost the demand and price of SEC-approved cryptocurrencies

Other perks of the SEC’s $ETF ETF approval include: 

  • Increased oversight: The SEC’s assessment safeguards against potential fraud, building community trust and market credibility.
  • Enhanced transparency: ETFs disclose information about crypto holdings and potential risks, helping investors make wiser decisions and enhancing investors’ confidence.
  • Market stability: Regulations enforcing stricter trading practices may stabilize the crypto market, reduce market volatility, and enhance investment predictability.
  • Accessible entry barrier: ETFs offer investors easy access to the crypto market by lowering the complexities with direct crypto purchases.
  • Legal compliance: ETFs comply with the law, providing legal avenues and protection against misconduct or conflicts. 

$BTC Hit $74K After SEC ETF Approval 

The SEC’s approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 10 led to significant crypto movements, showing the weight of regulatory consent in the crypto market. 

Following the ETF approval, Bitcoin’s price spiked from $46K to a $74K ATH on March 13, a 61% increase.

$BTC is currently $66.9K – a 36.53% uptick since the ETFs went public.  

Crypto chart on Bitcoin’s rise after the SEC approved BTC ETFs
Source: CoinMarketCap

Financial Giants Embrace $ETH ETFs

Today’s  $ETH ETF approval will likely boost market liquidity and attract new investors, possibly driving up the value of $BTC and $ETH, among other top cryptocurrencies

Grayscale sent $1.01B $ETH to Coinbase Prime yesterday, likely to prepare for the $ETH ETF trading. 

Screenshot of Grayscale sending $1.01B worth of $ETH to Coinbase Prime

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has announced trading five ETFs, adding Fidelity Ethereum Fund, Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF, 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF, Franklin Ethereum ETF, and VanEck Ethereum ETF.  

However, Blockworks’s spot $ETH ETF list shows nine pending, including iShares Ethereum Trust, Valkyrie Ethereum Strategy ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust, and Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETF. BlackRock’s iShares is already trading pre-market. 

Screenshot of BlackRock’s ETH ETF trading on Nasdaq pre-market

Bitwise Forecasts $15B in $ETH ETF Inflows

Speculation about the success of $ETH ETF capital inflows varies. Bitwise forecasts $15B in $ETH ETF inflows by May 2025.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber from 99Bitcoins believes $ETH’s price will skyrocket to $7K 60 days after the SEC’s approval. 

Wrap Up 

The SEC’s approval of eight spot Ethereum ETFs marks a milestone in crypto acceptance and institutional adoption.

Investors will have easier access to the crypto market and fewer regulatory doubts, which could potentially boost $ETH’s value and market stability. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting. Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

