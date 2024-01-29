Ethereum (ETH) Consolidates at $2,270 – Will it Hold Strong During the Bearish Cycle?

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, consolidates around the $2,200 level, with a slight price decline in the past 24 hours. It seems the bulls dominate the market but with low momentum, which is evident in the rising green candlestick on today’s chart.

ETH is trading at $2,253 with a more than 1% 24-hour decline and a trading volume of over $6 billion.

Given the ongoing market setup, investors wonder what will happen to Ethereum (ETH) next.

New X Crypto Payment Cause Buzz in the Market: Will Ethereum Price React?

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) recently made a special account for future payments, stirring up talk in the crypto world. Crypto researchers, including Mason Versluis and others, speculate that the X app, set to launch payment services in mid-2024, might include XRP, Stellar, ETH, and BTC.

Firstly, if the market speculation and increased support for Bitcoin create positive sentiment in the crypto market, it could also lead to a favourable atmosphere for Ethereum.

Integrating ETH on a popular platform like X exposes Ethereum to a broader audience. This means more people will interact with Ethereum, which could increase demand and interest.

In addition, joining a platform like X will attract more investors and businesses. This increased adoption could attract more users and investors to the Ethereum ecosystem.

However, even if the anticipations come to fruition, the impact of X’s crypto payment on Ethereum’s price is uncertain.

SEC Delays Decision on Ethereum ETFs: Potential Impact on Crypto Market

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on Grayscale Investments’ request to turn its Ethereum trust into an ETF. This comes as the SEC also delayed a decision on BlackRock’s similar ETF proposal.

For context, an ETF tracks the digital asset’s market value, allowing investors to gain exposure without owning the actual currency. Earlier this month, the SEC’s approval of 11 bitcoin ETFs marked a significant moment for the crypto industry, triggering widespread gains for cryptocurrencies.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart shared a depressing post on January 24 about the possibility of the SEC delaying the ETH spot ETF approval until May 23.

While this report cast doubts amongst investors, an approved spot in Ethereum ETF could undoubtedly lead to increased interest and investment in Ethereum, which could result in a price surge.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Crucial Levels and Patterns to Watch for Potential Price Moves

Ethereum recently established support around the $2,200 level after dropping from its year-high of over $2730 recorded earlier this year. ETH remains below its 50-day simple moving average line, which indicates a short-term bearish trend.

On the daily chart, Ethereum appears to form a symmetrical triangle pattern.

This is often a continuation pattern, suggesting the previous downtrend could resume. The lower boundary of the triangle, around $2,158, provides support, while the upper boundary, around $2,320 ac, is tinged as resistance.

A breakout or breakdown from this triangle pattern should signal the next significant price move.

The MACD is below the signal line, but the histogram bars are fading, indicating that the selling pressure is dropping. If Ethereum can break out above the triangle’s upper boundary and the 50-day SMA near $2,340, it would bullish the short-term outlook.

In that scenario, ETH may rally back toward the $2,700 and $3,200 resistance levels.

However, failure to break above the triangle resistance could lead to a breakdown and retest of support around $2,158.

In summary, Ethereum is at a critical juncture, so traders should watch for a decisive breakout above resistance or breakdown below support to signal the next significant price move. Maintaining the $2,158 support will be critical for the bulls to prevent further downside.

Huge milestone alert, #SPONGERS! 🔥 There are now over 6 billion $SPONGE tokens staked with a value of $3,958,206.14! 🤯 Our holders are enjoying an impressive current APY of +250%. 🚀 Join us and absorb the damp!! 🧽🧽💦💦#SpongeV2 #Crypto #Web3 #Alts #100x pic.twitter.com/llxFF0hfby — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) January 26, 2024



