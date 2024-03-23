Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Ethereum (ETH) Price Sinks as U.S. SEC Issue Flames Up – Will ETH Bounce Back Following Experts Backing?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Price Sinks as U.S. SEC Issue Flames Up – Will ETH Bounce Back Following Experts Backing?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The broader crypto market suffered bearish sentiment following Bitcoin’s fall below $70,000. Ethereum ($ETH) and other altcoins were also affected due to the high selling pressure in the market.

The particular reason for ETH’s price drop was due to the recent claims from the United States SEC.

Based on sources, the commission asserted that ETH should be recognized as a “Security.” In the past week only, ETH has lost more than 5% of its price. But, looking at the longer timeframe (30 days), ETH displays bullish sentiment, up by 16%. Also, its fear and greed index suggests bullish (greed), sitting above 70.

This could imply that there’s a lot of buying activity and confidence in the market. Further, the backing from top industry experts is also providing investors assurance that the coin will likely come back. But how fast will this happen, and what factors could help the coin bounce back? Read on to find out.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Ripple CEO Challenges SEC Again for Ethereum on Matter – Details

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse entered the news again to speak out against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to Garlinghouse, the SEC is making a mistake trying to label Ethereum (ETH) as a security, just like they did with Ripple’s XRP token. 

Garlinghouse’s comments come after a

sparked by Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, who criticized the SEC’s possible move to change Ethereum’s status.

In the social media thread, Grewal argued against the SEC’s doubts about Ethereum’s status, pointing out the SEC’s mixed messages and Ethereum’s recognition as a commodity. 

He criticized the SEC’s attempt to block Ethereum ETF applications, saying U.S. investors need clear rules. Garlinghouse joined the conversation, saying the SEC is only picking fights and still losing in court. He warned the SEC they’ll lose against Ethereum, too, just like they did against XRP.

These debates can affect Ethereum’s price and how investors feel. If the SEC backs down, it could remove uncertainty, making investors more likely to buy Ethereum. Also, considering the popularity and nature of ETH, even if the SEC refuses to back down from its claims, the price may not crash.  

This is because, recently, Ethereum developers launched a campaign called “Pump the Gas.” The aim is to make Ethereum transactions faster and cheaper by raising the gas limit. 

Can Ethereum Developer’s “Pump the Gas” Campaign Change the Price Trajectory?

A few days ago, Ethereum’s core developers kicked off the “pump the gas” campaign to boost the blockchain’s gas limit from 30 million to 40 million. This gas limit has been set at 30 million since August 2021.

According to the developers, this move aims to slash transaction fees on Ethereum’s main layer by 15% to 33%. This will make transactions cheaper and faster. This idea came from a big Ethereum developer, Eric Connor, and Mariano Conti, who used to lead smart contracts at MakerDAO.

These individuals want to make Ethereum able to handle 33% more transactions every day. Based on the source, they’ll achieve this through a newly developed website.

Lower transaction fees mean more people can use Ethereum, increasing its utility and potentially boosting demand. 

If successful, this initiative could drive up Ethereum’s price as investors see it becoming more accessible and efficient. Adding to this positive factor, the technical indicators are also signal bullish.

Ethereum Price Analysis – Opportunity Amidst Uncertainty 

Ethereum’s token, ETH, has seen a bearish trend this week, clearly visible on the trading chart. However, technical indicators are still showing bullish signals. This could mean that while prices have been decreasing lately, there’s potential for a turnaround. 

The market is currently positioned above both the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines. This suggests that ETH is in a generally positive trend despite recent dips. If the momentum can be sustained, the price can increase to its previous high, which is over 18% from its current price of $3441. 

Additionally, the red histogram bars, indicating bearish momentum, are fading. This also implies that the strength of the bearish trend might be decreasing. For investors, this situation poses a decision: whether to buy ETH now or wait for clearer signals from the technical indicators. 

Buying now is taking advantage of the potentially positive trend signaled by the SMA lines and weakening bearish momentum. On the other hand, it might be more prudent to wait until the indicators provide more definitive confirmation of a bullish trend before making a move.

However, while the indecision remains, another opportunity is available in a low-cost crypto project that is creating buzz in the market. 

Doge20 Token Sparks Frenzy: Potential 100X Surge Expected with Listing

Meme coins have become really popular lately. People are investing in them, especially after seeing how successful coins like Pepe and Sponge were in 2023. Since the start of 2024, meme coins have been spiking to the moon, with some making over 100 times their previous value.

Platforms like Smog Token, Bonk, and DogWifHat also make huge gains. However, there’s a new kid on the block called Dogecoin 20, a meme coin based on dogs. The coin has already raised over $5.8 million in just a few days since its presale started.

This new coin is getting a lot of attention and could make early investors a ton of money, maybe even 100 times what they put in. So, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

>>> Visit Dogecoin 20 Presale <<<

Dogecoin 20 is based on Ethereum and uses smart contracts for staking, allowing users to earn DOGE20 coins. Moreover, this staking feature will help the network grow and make the token scarce over time. The speed of the presale shows that investors really love the project. Currently, you can buy this token at a rate of $0.000206. 

However, this price will increase in less than three days. So, act now to get the token at a discounted price. To get DOGE20 coins, go to the official website and exchange them with your ETH or USDT. You can also buy them using regular money or BNB tokens.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ethereum (ETH) Price Sinks as U.S. SEC Issue Flames Up – Will ETH Bounce Back Following Experts Backing?
2 Missed the Initial PEPE Boom? Buy These Crypto Assets To Maximize Profits
3 Crypto Analysts Bullish on Altcoins as Bitcoin Halving Approaches
4 China In Trouble – Borrows To Buy Stocks And Boost Market Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author
5 Cryptocurrency Market Outlook: Cautious Optimism Amidst Consolidation

Latest News

Missed the Initial PEPE Boom? Buy These Crypto Assets To Maximize Profits
Crypto News

Missed the Initial PEPE Boom? Buy These Crypto Assets To Maximize Profits

Nick Dunn
Crypto Analysts Bullish on Altcoins as Bitcoin Halving Approaches
Crypto News

Crypto Analysts Bullish on Altcoins as Bitcoin Halving Approaches

Damien Fisher

Seasoned crypto analyst Gert Van Langen is bullish on altcoins and predicts the Altcoin season will soon begin. Van Langen said altcoins successfully retested the 0.618 Fibonacci level this week.  Also,...

China In Trouble - Borrows To Buy Stocks And Boost Market Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author
News

China In Trouble – Borrows To Buy Stocks And Boost Market Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author

Nick Dunn

China seems to be in a critical condition regarding the status of its economy. The trouble comes from the country’s move to borrow money to boost its stock market by...

Cryptocurrency Market Outlook: Cautious Optimism Amidst Consolidation
Crypto News

Cryptocurrency Market Outlook: Cautious Optimism Amidst Consolidation

Damien Fisher
dofwifcat chart
Crypto News

New Solana Meme Coin DogWifCat Explodes 2,900% in 24 Hours, Next $BOME?

Will Macmaster
Apple Faces a Lawsuit by DOJ for Trying to Monopolize the Market
News

Apple Faces a Lawsuit by DOJ for Trying to Monopolize the Smartphone Market

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto bull market AI generated image
Crypto News

Altcoin Portfolio to Unlock 10x Gains in This Bull Market (2024)

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.