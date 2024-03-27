Ethereum (ETH) Price Surges: Will it Hit $4,000 Again Amid SEC Hurdles?

Ethereum price is rising, up 7% in just 24 hours. Looking at how hot the bulls are, ETH might aim again for the $4,000 mark. However, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is closely monitoring ETH, which might affect its current price trajectory.

Despite this, some experts such as Captain Faibik, who has been looking at the market closely, recently shared a bullish forecast for ETH.

ETH is still waxing strong, trading for $3,640 per coin, representing a daily increase of over 7%. Plus, the assets still show an increase of over 13% and 19% in the past week and month, respectively.

All these suggest that the bulls are in complete control of the market. So, despite the SEC’s close attention to ETH, the digital currency might still have some surprises to share.

Analyst Bullish on Ethereum (ETH) Price – What’s Next?

On March 25, 2025, a known analyst, Captain Faibik, shared his bullish analysis on the X platform. The analyst shared a four-hour ETH chart displaying a positive market setup.

He claimed that the ETH could hit $4,000 based on this price pattern. In Faibik’s words:

“Descending broadening wedge upside breakout is confirmed on the 4 hrs timeframe chart.” He predicted that “$4,000 incoming.”

Even though there’s no date or time set for this to happen, technical analysis, community sentiment, and price action indicate a possibility of occurrence. Another crypto analyst is also positive about Ethereum.

A respected crypto trader and MN Trading founder, Michael van de Poppe, recently highlighted two key levels that could shape Ethereum’s journey against Bitcoin.

First, he pointed out the support level at 0.049 BTC. If tested and liquidity is taken away, this level could increase personal interest in Ethereum. Secondly, he noted the resistance level at 0.06 BTC, representing a 2-year downtrend.

This resistance could signal a significant market sentiment shift and further price appreciation.

Further, cryptocurrency experts at Changelly also provided their weekly predictions for Ethereum. The team suggests a minimum price of $3,436, a maximum of $3,500, and an average of $3480.

These forecasts align with the analysts above and indicate that while ETH may encounter some fluctuations, it will likely maintain a stable price range. Captain Faibik, Van de Poppe’s analysis, and Changelly’s predictions reinforce the positive outlook for Ethereum in the market.

Ethereum Surges in Users and Transactions

Apart from the expert predictions, the Ethereum network is getting bigger daily. According to the latest data from YChart, more people are using it daily, and more transactions are happening, too.

Usually, an increase in the number of users always affects price positively. Based on the source, since January 3, the number of daily active Ethereum users increased by more than 46%.

These users increased from 432,647 to 515,145 during this period. As of today, the daily active address now sits at 576,414. This user rise coincided with Ethereum’s price surge from $2,909 to over $4,000 between February 24 and March 12.

Furthermore, according to IntoTheBlock data, ETH has seen a significant increase in large transactions, over 120%. This could be a bullish sign since it shows increased demand.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Heading Towards $4,000

Ethereum ($ETH) is moving toward the $4,000 mark again. Despite past tests and drops, current momentum suggests it could hit this level.

Meanwhile, a support level at $3059 will likely keep prices from falling too low. This is good news because it provides a safety net for investors.

As long as it stays above that floor, the overall uptrend should remain intact. Further, the price of ETH is also above the SMA line, which includes the 50-day and 200-day averages.

This is a bullish sign, indicating positive sentiment in the market. It suggests that the overall trend is upward, encouraging investors. Right now, its RSI is at 54, which means ETH is not even close to being overbought yet. So, there’s room for ETH to move upward.

With all these technical factors lining up nicely, Ethereum seems primed to hit the $4,000 level soon if the bulls sustain the current momentum.

