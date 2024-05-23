Ethereum (ETH) Surges $3,500 Ahead of ETF Deadline – Could ETF Approval Trigger Massive Surge?

The heightened speculation around the spot ETH ETF approval has triggered a rally across several cryptocurrencies. Being at the center of the ETF frenzy, Ethereum ($ETH) has posted notable strides, with over 29% price increase over the past week.

Ethereum ($ETH) trades at $3,860, marking a 3.88% uptick in the last 24 hours. Given the ongoing momentum, can ETH surpass $4,000 soon?

Ethereum Buying Frenzy Heats as ETF Approval Nears; 30% Rally on the Horizon?

In a recent report, QCP Capital, a Singapore-based firm, said Ethereum could surge significantly if the US SEC approves the spot Ether ETF applications. QCP Capital noted that the price of Ethereum could surge by 31% to 5,000 in the coming months.

The forecast hinges on the market’s reaction when spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved earlier this year. Shortly after the ETF listings in January, Bitcoin skyrocketed from around $42,000 to over $73,000 in just two weeks.

So, QCP Capital believes that the approval of a spot ether ETF could have a similar, if not more explosive, impact on the price of ETH. The firm is particularly optimistic about the VanEck ETF, already listed on DTCC.

In QCP Capital’s view, approval for this ETF is highly likely, and trading could commence as early as next week. Further, on-chain data from CryptoQuant reveals that buying activity for ether has increased, both on centralized exchanges and blockchain-based platforms.

Whales have scooped up over 100,000 ETH in spot markets, the highest daily level since September 2023. However, while ETH ETF approval could send prices soaring, a rejection could lead to a sharp downturn.

ETH Price Analysis: ETH Price Broke Bearish Channel Following Spot ETF Approval Speculations

The Ethereum price took an exciting turn as it broke free from a falling channel pattern. In the 1-day timeframe, ETH experienced a significant rally, marking a reversal from its negative trend since mid-March.

The ETH/USDT chart shows ETH has witnessed its most significant upward jump in the past 36 months. This massive price surge signals a robust bullish trend.

With the growing buying sentiment, Ethereum has surpassed the $3,800 mark following this recent price surge. And if the bulls can put in more work, ETH could increase to $4,000 or even $5,000.

Technical indicators paint a highly bullish picture for ETH. Currently, ETH is trading above the 50-day (yellow line) and 200-day (red line) SMA indicators. This positioning above these crucial levels signifies a solid upward trend in the coin’s price movement.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73, indicating that ETH is already overbought. This suggests that the buying pressure for ETH is extremely high, and if momentum is sustained, more gains could be expected.

However, while the indicators show buy signals, remember that cryptocurrency markets are volatile, and unexpected market events or shifts in sentiment can always occur.

While a potential spot ETH ETF remains underway, investors can consider alternatives with substantial growth potential, like WienerAI ($ WAI). While still in presale, WienerAI has gained significant traction.

WienerAI Token Gathered Over $2.7 Million in Presale Event

WienerAI token, an AI-powered crypto project, has raised over $2.7 in just a few weeks of starting its presale. WienerAI’s presale follows a traditional multi-stage format, each lasting 48 hours.

Early buyers got the best deals, with WAI tokens priced at only $0.00071 each. The presale stage is almost over; the next stage will start in a few hours.

Users who stake their WienerAI tokens can earn up to 372% APY. With 20% of the total token supply allocated for staking, over 2.7 billion have already been staked. This staking program allows investors to earn returns annually for holding on to their WAI tokens.

According to WienerAI’s whitepaper, the token will be launched on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), but no specific names are mentioned yet. However, with the presale selling out fast, WienerAI could debut on exchanges soon. This is expected to soar its price to higher heights, giving early investors massive returns.

Since Uniswap is the largest Ethereum-based DEX, it is the most likely option. WAI debut on Uniswap will introduce it to a broader user base, positively impacting its price.

WienerAI’s AI Trading Bot – Get Smart Investment Insights & Execute Trades on DEXs

WienerAI is more than just a meme coin capitalizing on hype and sentiment. This innovative project offers real utility and promises to become an essential tool for crypto traders worldwide.

WienerAI uses an advanced AI-powered trading bot to identify promising investment opportunities. It gives users a personalized trading experience, allowing them to choose their risk tolerance and target.

This bot also allows users to scan the crypto market swiftly and look for opportunities, enabling traders to make informed decisions swiftly and confidently.

But that’s not all; WienerAI has an easy-to-use interface. Users can execute trades across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs) with just a few clicks.

Remarkably, this powerful trading companion comes without the burden of hidden fees that often eat into hard-earned profits. Also, WienerAI’s trading bot features real-time MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) protection.

With this in mind, interested investors should now rush to the presale website and buy the token with USDT, ETH, or a bank card.

