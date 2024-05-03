Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins – Will It Claim Previous Highs?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins – Will It Claim Previous Highs?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ethereum is now on the path to recovery after a retracement on the weekly timeframe. ETH touched the $3,000 price level today, indicating buyers’ return. 

Whale activity has increased again amid the price recovery, with more than 36,000 ETH tokens moved. Will this affect Ether prices?

Ethereum Whale Movement Influencing Ether’s Price 

According to the on-chain analytics platform Whale Alert, 36,763 ETH has been moved in the past day. 

A whale address transferred 25,772 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, a major crypto exchange, and another whale acquired 10,990 ETH from Coinbase within the same period. 

These transactions coincide with Ethereum’s fluctuating prices, which has sparked mixed sentiments among market participants. 

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price has increased slightly today, trading at $2,980 as of 5:37 AM EST, with a 1.4% 24-hour increase. The monthly charts suggest the token has entered a consolidation phase, marked by high fluctuation around the $3,000 price level.

Ethereum Spot ETF Decision Likely to Affect its Price 

The uncertainty surrounding the spot Ethereum ETF approval by the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a major factor affecting Ethereum’s price. 

While enthusiasts are keen on approval, MicroStrategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, is critical of an Ethereum ETF. According to Saylor, Ethereum is a security. Hence, the SEC would never approve an ETF for the altcoin. 

This assertion by Saylor comes just 20 days away from the final ETH ETF deadline of May 23. The SEC will either approve or reject a request for an Ethereum ETF on that date. 

Also, Saylor believes that other altcoins such as BNB, SOL, Cardano, and XRP will be classified as unregistered securities. He noted that Bitcoin stands alone in attracting institutional acceptance, and there is no second-best token. 

While opinions are divided on an Ethereum ETF approval, a positive response will likely attract more investors. If the ETFs are approved, Ethereum will likely record a massive rally. 

However, nothing is certain yet, and a decline is imminent for Ether should the SEC decline the spot ETH ETF approval.

What Next for Ethereum?

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins - Will It Claim Previous Highs?

ETH has formed a red candle on the daily chart after rallying to $3,000 earlier today. The sellers have continued to mount pressure, forcing a decline at the $3032.8 resistance level.

However, ETH has found support at the $2938.2 price level, which is critical to preventing further decline. 

The Parabolic SAR indicator has moved above the candles, a bearish signal of further decline. This confirms the bearish signal displayed by the RSI, which sits at 39.08, approaching the oversold region. 

Given the upcoming spot ETF decision and the current mixed market sentiment, Ethereum’s price is at a critical conjecture. It could remain consolidatory in the coming days until a decision is reached, which will either propel it upwards or trigger a downturn.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Ethereum (ETH) Whales Move 36,000 as Recovery Begins – Will It Claim Previous Highs?
2 Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million
3 Apple Reveals First-Quarter Revenue Details & Announces a $110 Billion Stock Buyback
4 Meme Coin Roundup – Investors are Flocking to Popcat, Doland Tremp, and The First Youtube Cat
5 LastPass Cuts Ties with Parent Company GoTo to Go Independent

Latest News

Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million
Crypto News

Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million

Rida Fatima
Apple Reveals First-Quarter Revenue Details & Announces a $110 Billion Stock Buyback
News

Apple Reveals First-Quarter Revenue Details & Announces a $110 Billion Stock Buyback

Krishi Chowdhary

On Thursday (May 2), Apple posted the revenue of its first quarter and announced a whopping $110 billion stock buyback—the largest in the company’s history. In addition to that, the...

Meme Coin Roundup – Investors are Flocking to Popcat, Doland Tremp, and The First Youtube Cat
Crypto News

Meme Coin Roundup – Investors are Flocking to Popcat, Doland Tremp, and The First Youtube Cat

Alex Popa

Following the recent crypto market dump, investors have taken to meme coins, especially Solana-based coins. In fact, the first three coins on our list are on Solana. The blockchain’s price...

LastPass Cuts Ties with Parent Company GoTo to Go Independent
News

LastPass Cuts Ties with Parent Company GoTo to Go Independent

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $60,000, Analysts Expect Decline Ahead – Is it the End of Bull Run?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $60,000, Analysts Expect Decline Ahead – Is it the End of Bull Run?

Rida Fatima
FBI Arrests a Fraudster Over $43M Crypto Fraud and Las Vegas-Related Ponzi Scheme
Crypto News

FBI Arrests a Fraudster Over $43M Crypto Fraud and Las Vegas-Related Ponzi Scheme

Rida Fatima
Crypto Firms Remain at Risk of Money Laundering: UK Treasury Report
Crypto News

Crypto Firms Remain at Risk of Money Laundering: UK Treasury Report

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.