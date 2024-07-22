Ethereum ETH’s Bullish Trendline Signals Continued Growth – Is It The Right Time to Buy?

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Ethereum (ETH) has been gaining significant momentum for the past week. Based on its price movement, ETH is riding on a bullish trendline that signals continued growth.

Biden’s exit from his US presidential race with Trump has also contributed to the improved broader market sentiment. Moreover, the Ethereum ETF is expected to go live today, which might heighten the bullish momentum and trigger a profound rally.

With the perfectly aligned event, Ethereum appears poised for significant rallies in the coming days. So, is now the time to buy? Let’s explore the possibilities.

ETH Recent Price Movement

Ethereum experienced a significant price drop in early July, falling from $3,400 to $2,700. This movement represents a substantial 20.6% decrease in value.

Signs of this dip had been visible for days as the bearish pressure prevailed despite several bullish attempts. After the initial drop, ETH recovered slightly, climbing back to $3,076 on July 6. However, the bears returned, pushing Ethereum back to $2,800, erasing the recent gains.

Surprisingly, on July 8, ETH formed a double bottom pattern on the 4-hour chart, signaling a potential upward trend. Since then, Ethereum has been on an upward trend.

ETH oscillates around $3,500, with a reasonably stable price movement in the last 24 hours. But, over the past seven days, ETH has recorded an increase of 3.51%.

Moreover, its 24-hour trading volume sits above $18.06 billion, representing an increase of 84.90%. This heightened activity often signals significant investor interest and confidence in the coin. In addition, the technical indicators below signal bullish momentum.

Ethereum’s Bullish Trajectory: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Gains

Ethereum has maintained a bullish trendline since July 8, suggesting strong buyer support. If ETH continues to follow this trendline, it could reach the first resistance level at $3,800. This target represents a significant potential gain from current levels.

The MACD indicator is above its signal line with rising green histogram bars, indicating a growing bullish momentum. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 60, entering bullish territory. This suggests intense buying pressure, with room for more upticks.

Based on these technical indicators, Ethereum appears to be in a strong bullish phase, making it an attractive buy for investors. However, while technical analysis paints a bullish picture for ETH, it’s also crucial to consider fundamental factors.

Let’s explore potential catalysts that could drive Ethereum’s price even higher.

Ethereum ETF Approval: A Potential Catalyst for ETH’s Bullish Run

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz as investors anticipate the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs in the US. This event could be a game-changer for Ethereum’s price trajectory.

If approved, these ETFs would allow investors to gain exposure to Ethereum without directly owning the cryptocurrency. This accessibility could attract new institutional and retail investors.

Additionally, the Cboe exchange has announced that five ETFs will start trading next week. In total, the SEC is reviewing ten spot Ethereum ETF applications.

Experts expect the spot Ethereum ETFs to record a similar enthusiasm and success as Bitcoin spot ETFs launched in January this year.

Major financial players like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale have submitted applications. Their involvement adds credibility and could boost investor confidence in Ethereum. These ETFs’ approval could significantly increase Ethereum’s demand, raising its price.

Analyst Predicts Surge to $6,000

Crypto analyst Timothy Peterson has shared an optimistic outlook for Ethereum, suggesting a significant price increase in the coming months.

Based on similar analysis (not shown), I expect $ETH #Ethereum would be $4600-$6000 by March 2025. https://t.co/Kwh1X2vwiF — Timothy Peterson (@nsquaredvalue) July 12, 2024

Peterson believes Ethereum could reach between $4,600 and $6,000 by March 2025. This forecast represents a substantial gain from current levels.

In another X post, Peterson expects a breakout to coincide with the launch of Ethereum ETFs. This event could act as a catalyst for price growth.

#Altcoin To Surge Ahead As Spot $ETH ETF Launch Nears, Say Vertex CEOhttps://t.co/wu1xeqyb1w — Timothy Peterson (@nsquaredvalue) July 19, 2024

If these predictions hold, it could mean significant returns for Ethereum investors. This bullish outlook adds to the positive sentiment surrounding Ethereum.

