Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ethereum Price Forecast as ETH Forms a New Trendline – Can it Rally to $4,000?
Crypto News

Ethereum Price Forecast as ETH Forms a New Trendline – Can it Rally to $4,000?

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Ethereum has remained within a narrow range over the past few days, struggling to surpass the $3,400 threshold. Speculations suggest that the significant outflows from the recently launched Ether spot ETFs have obscured Ethereum’s price moves.

However, despite the bearish sentiment, Ether has formed a new trendline, suggesting a potential bullish reversal. Can Ethereum overcome the bears to reach $4,000?

The following analysis explores Ethereum’s price action and its next possible direction

Ethereum Recent Price Action

Ethereum’s price hovered around $3,400 between July 15 and 24. Unfortunately, it suddenly dropped to $3,095. However, this decline was short-lived, as buyers quickly intervened on July 26, pushing the price back up. 

Since then, ETH has maintained a slow and steady move. The 4-hour chart shows a pattern of higher highs and lows. Ethereum currently trades around $3,355, with a decline of less than 1% over the past day.

Ethereum appears resilient despite the broader market struggle. Is this the calm before the storm, or is Ether shaping up for a major breakout? Let’s find out from the analysis below.

Experts Predict End to Ether ETF Outflows: Could This Spark an ETH Price Rally?

Since its conversion to a spot ETF, Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust has lost over $1.7 billion, about 18% of its initial value. This significant outflow negates the inflows from the other funds.

Some market participants believe these outflows might have contributed to Ether’s stalling price rally.

However, according to a July 30 X post by Mads Eberhardt Steno Research’s senior analyst, Grayscale’s Ether ETF outflows will probably slow down this week.

In another tweet, Eberhardt compares this situation to the spot BTC ETF launch, noting that Bitcoin ETF outflows slowed after eleven trading days. So, he believes the Ether ETF outflows will follow a similar trend.

Another trader, Evanss6, supports this view; he highlighted that Bitcoin’s price jumped 92% in 50 days after its ETF outflows stopped. A reduced ETF outflow could renew investor optimism and sentiment on Ethereum, driving a price recovery.

Ethereum Forms Bullish Trendline: Technical Indicators Point to Potential Rally

Ethereum has formed a bullish trendline, indicating a possible significant price increase. Given ETH’s historical performance, this pattern is interesting.

Ethereum Price Forecast as ETH Form New Trendline – Can it Rally to $4,000?

The last time Ethereum formed a similar trendline, its price surged by over 26%. If history repeats itself, ETH could replicate this impressive gain. 

This potential rally has many investors excited about Ethereum’s short-term prospects. Moreover, several technical indicators support this bullish outlook. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is currently above its signal line and showing green histogram bars, suggesting increased buying pressure. 

Ethereum Price Forecast as ETH Form New Trendline – Can it Rally to $4,000?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also stands at 61, indicating bullish momentum. Also, Ether is below 70 and not yet overbought, suggesting room for more growth before a potential resistance.

Furthermore, the SuperTrend indicator is flashing a buy signal. This setup often identifies the start of new trends, adding weight to the bullish case for Ethereum.

These technical signals paint an optimistic picture for ETH. Reaching $4,000 marks a significant increase for Ethereum, but more buying pressure is needed.

While we consider Ethereum’s potential, it’s also worth exploring other opportunities in the crypto market. Among the numerous opportunities, Pepe Unchained (PEPU) poses as one of the best low-cap Ethereum alternatives.  

Pepe Unchained: A Revolutionary Meme Coin Raising Millions in Presale

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is making headlines in the meme coin market, emerging as a potential 10x crypto for early investors. Pepe Unchained has raised over $6 million in its presale, demonstrating investor interest in the project. 

Unlike most meme coins, Pepe Unchained aims to introduce valuable use cases by building its own Layer-2 network on Ethereum. This innovative approach has caught the attention of investors and influencers.

Features of Pepe Unchained

Also, PEPU’s layer-2 blockchain promises to be 100 times faster than Ethereum, offering lower fees and quicker transactions. But that’s not all; Pepe Unchained also offers a unique “double staking” feature. 

Investors can stake their PEPU tokens to earn rewards, with estimated returns of 302% annuallyThis attractive yield has drawn significant interest from the crypto community, and more than 529 million tokens have already been staked on the platform.

The project’s roadmap includes plans for listings on decentralized and potentially centralized exchanges. 10% of the total PEPU supply is set aside for liquidity.

Moreover, Pepe Unchained has gained traction on social media. Its Twitter following has grown to almost 9,000, while the Telegram channel has over 4,100 members. This growing community reflects the increasing interest in the project.

Crypto influencers have taken notice of Pepe Unchained. Analysts like Crypto Gains and the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel have praised PEPU as a project with significant growth potential. 

Many are watching as the presale gains momentum to see if Pepe Unchained can deliver on its promises

Currently, PEPU tokens trade at $0.0087693, and the price will increase as the presale progresses through different stages. These progressive stages will allow early buyers to earn substantial rewards upon the token’s exchange listing.

The project team claims security is their top priority, so they’ve engaged two auditing companies to ensure the safety of Pepe Unchained’s smart contracts.

This commitment to safety sets it apart from many other meme coins. With its unique features and growing support, it’s positioning itself as a top alternative in the meme coin space.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Hit by a Massive Outage Once Again: Azure and Teams Down
2 Ethereum Price Forecast as ETH Forms a New Trendline – Can it Rally to $4,000?
3 Tron Outperforms Ethereum in Revenue, But How?
4 Model Portfolios Will Include Crypto ETFs By the End of 2024, Says BlackRock
5 pSTAKE Finance Launches World’s First Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution on Babylon

Latest News

Microsoft Hit by an Outage Once Again: Azure and Teams Down
News

Microsoft Hit by a Massive Outage Once Again: Azure and Teams Down

Krishi Chowdhary
Tron Outperforms Ethereum in Revenue, But How?
Crypto News

Tron Outperforms Ethereum in Revenue, But How?

Rida Fatima

Tron network has recently outpaced Ethereum in revenue generation, amassing significant income since July 23. Data from DefiLlama revealed that Tron amassed an impressive $1.42 million in revenue over the...

Model Portfolios Will Include Crypto ETFs By the End of 2024, Says BlackRock
Crypto News

Model Portfolios Will Include Crypto ETFs By the End of 2024, Says BlackRock

Rida Fatima

BlackRock predicts that crypto ETFs will enter model portfolios by late 2024. The firm’s chief investment officer for ETFs, Samara Cohen, mentioned that many investors desire ETH exposure. Cohen also noted...

Crypto News

pSTAKE Finance Launches World’s First Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution on Babylon

Yi Ping Bao
Bitcoin SV Challenges the Market, Up 8%, As Bitcoin Corrects
Crypto News

Bitcoin SV Challenges the Market, Up 8%, As Bitcoin Corrects

Rida Fatima
US SEC Withdraws Claims that ADA, SOL, And MATIC Are Securities in the Binance Lawsuit
Crypto News

US SEC Withdraws Claims that ADA, SOL, And MATIC Are Securities in the Binance Lawsuit

Rida Fatima
Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues
Crypto News

Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.