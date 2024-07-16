Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Climbs to $3.3K, Will it Reach $4 this Week?

In tune with the broader market recovery over the past weekend, Ethereum’s price has slightly rebounded, climbing above $3,300. Ethereum’s market cap has also surpassed $400 billion, currently valued at $407.52 billion.

Moreover, its 24-hour trading volume is above $19.2 billion, representing a 45% increase. ETH is hovering around $3,389, up slightly 2%.

With this present optimism in the market, can Ethereum’s price reach $4,000 this Week? The following analysis will provide hints.

Ethereum Price Action

Ethereum’s price has shown significant strength in recent weeks, consolidating between $3,600 and $3,400 from June 11 to July 2. However, the broader crypto market took a sharp downturn on July 3, pushing ETH below $2,800 and triggering massive liquidations.

Despite this setback, the market began showing signs of recovery on July 8. As a result, ETH started an upward trend, hitting $3,400 earlier today before slightly retracing to $3,390.

Several technical indicators and chart patterns now suggest a bullish market sentiment. If ETH maintains its momentum, it could test higher resistance levels in the coming days.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Bullish Signals Point to Potential Breakout

The daily chart shows that Ethereum (ETH) is close to breaking the resistance line of a descending channel pattern. A successful breakout could signal the start of an upward trend.

Also, the SuperTrend indicator is flashing a buy signal, indicating growing buying pressure and a potential increase in Ethereum’s price.

Additionally, the MACD sits above its signal line, with green histogram bars, typically indicating bullish momentum in the market.

Further, Ethereum’s price has recently broken above its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which often signals a long-term trend reversal.

It briefly touched the 50-day SMA before dropping back. A sustained break above both SMAs would further confirm bullish sentiment.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed an ascending channel at 56, confirming the growing buying pressure. But there’s still room for further growth before Ether reaches overbought conditions.

Together, these indicators paint a bullish picture for Ethereum, suggesting a continued uptrend in the coming days. Based on the chart above, Ether is on the verge of reaching new heights.

However, a slight dip might happen first to shake out weak sellers. After that, the path to $4,000 might open up this month.

Countdown to Ethereum ETFs: Will Institutional Money Fuel ETH Boom?

In an X post, Eric Balchunnas, a Bloomberg analyst, said Ether ETFs would launch on July 23. This could significantly boost ETH prices.

Update: Nate's instincts were right, hearing SEC finally gotten back to issuers today, asking them to return FINAL S-1s on Wed (incl fees) and then request effectiveness on Monday after close for a TUESDAY 7/23 LAUNCH. This is provided no unforeseeable last min issues of course! https://t.co/D21FD9Qf94 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 15, 2024

These ETFs will provide managed exposure to Ethereum for traditional investors, potentially bringing substantial capital into the market.

Such a feat could drive up demand and prices.

Moreover, the launch is happening before the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, scheduled for July 25-27. The event might draw extra attention to ETH, highlighting ETH’s importance over Bitcoin.

According to Coinalzy data, there’s already more interest in ETH trading.

Futures traders heavily bet on Ethereum’s future price, which often happens before a significant price move. This heightened excitement could further bolster the bullish trend, with more people buying ETH hoping for price increases.

Analysts Predict ETH New All-Time Highs

Analysts have forecasted a potential breakout for Ethereum. Peter Brandt, a well-known analyst, has a bold prediction. He thinks Ethereum could hit a new all-time high of $5,100 after the ETF launch.

A perspective on $ETH

Support was found at lower boundary of 4+ month rectangle, which was a retest of the Feb completion of a horn bottom

Target, pending upside completion, is 5600+ pic.twitter.com/EThcM61KpW — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 15, 2024

Further, the analyst points to strong support levels forming what he calls a “4+ month rectangle.” This pattern suggests more growth is coming.

Moreover, Ethereum’s recent retest of its February bottom adds to Brandt’s confidence. Brandt believes the current rally isn’t over yet, and Ethereum could soar as high as $5,600 and above.

