English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Crypto News

Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Price Reversing or Just Another Bull Trap?

Ethereum (ETH) has shown signs of potential price reversal, holding steady above the $3,000 threshold and approaching $3,200. The bulls appear to be gaining momentum following recent form S-1 amendments by potential spot Ethereum ETF issuers.

ETH has surged by over 2% in the last 24 hours, trading at $3,138, in tune with the broader crypto market, which has recovered by almost 2% in the past day.

Surprisingly, this increase happens amid significant selling pressure from the German government’s Bitcoin selling spree. Given this improvement, could Ethereum recover lost gains, or is it a momentary euphoria?

Ethereum (ETH) Price Action

Like many cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has been on a bearish trend after reaching a peak of $3,900 on May 21. Over the next few weeks, ETH’s price steadily declined, reaching $3,300 by early June, representing a 15.38% decrease in value.

Unfortunately, the $3,300 level didn’t provide enough support, and ETH continued its price decline. The situation took a dramatic turn on July 3, with Ether falling sharply as negative sentiment spread rapidly across the crypto market. 

In just two days (between July 3 and 5), ETH plummeted from $3,400 to $2,700, marking a 20.59% loss, intensifying market fears. However, ETH has shown signs of life, climbing above $3,000 on July 6, a psychologically important level.

Since this recovery, ETH has managed to maintain its position above $3,000. The current chart shows rising green candles are becoming more prevalent, signalling growing optimism.

If this trend continues, the bulls might be able to sustain and even push the price higher. Moreover, technical indicators align with this positive outlook.

ETH Price Analysis: Bulls Likely to Sustain ETH Price Rally

Based on recent price analysis, ETH shows strong bullish signals; a rising triangle pattern has formed on the daily chart. If the price breaks above this pattern, it could propel Ethereum’s price towards $3,400.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Price Reversing or Just Another Bull Trap?

Moreover, after dropping below the Bollinger Band indicator, ETH is now approaching the middle line. This suggests a bullish trend as buying interest is returning to the market.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently above 40, indicating improved buying strength after flagging oversold signals a few days ago. This turnaround suggests increasing bullish momentum.

Furthermore, ETH has successfully broken above its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line. This moving average often acts as a strong support level, which could prevent ETH from further price declines.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Price Reversing or Just Another Bull Trap?

Also, the Accumulation/Distribution indicator stands at 8.94 million, indicating investors’ growing accumulation of ETH. This accumulation typically aligns with a bullish market sentiment.

Based on these indicators, ETH appears poised to continue its upward movement. If the bullish momentum persists, ETH could see sustained gains soon. The crypto market doesn’t always respect technical indicators, so traders should apply risk management strategies before buying any coin.

Analyst Predicts Ethereum Could Reach $8,000 by Year-End

Despite the market correction, a prominent crypto strategist, Immortal, has forecasted a substantial Ethereum (ETH) surge by the end of this year. Immortal, followed by over 200,000 users on X, predicts that Ethereum may consolidate between $4,000 and $2,800 soon.

Based on his analysis, Ethereum could embark on a year-long parabolic rally starting in October, achieving an all-time high of $8,000. Given Ethereum’s current price, it would need an increase of over 150% to hit this level.

Ethereum ETF Launch Could Drive Price Surge

The crypto market is abuzz as it anticipates the launch of the first Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs. This major event follows after regulatory adjustments and filings by top financial players like VanEck, Grayscale, and Fidelity. 

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas predicts the ETF launch could happen on July 18. The analyst expects a notable increase in Ethereum (ETH) market activity following the launch.

The ETFs could allow institutional investors to enter the Ethereum market, introducing fresh capital inflows that could positively impact Ether’s price. 

According to an X user known as Leon Waidmann, about 30% of ETH is already staked. 12% is locked in “smart contracts and bridges,” unavailable for immediate trading.

The user added that institutional interest could rise when the ETH ETFs start trading. And if that happens, the limited availability of ETH for trading could help push the price up.

WienerAI: The Hottest New AI-Powered Meme Coin

While everyone anticipates Ethereum ETFs determining the next market direction, WiernerAI presents a potential alternative for those seeking low-cap gems. 

With the popularity of meme-themed cryptocurrencies soaring in 2024, WienerAI ($WAI) is poised for significant gains. 

Why WienerAI Stands Out?

WienerAI presents a unique narrative by combining AI technology with meme coin appeal. It offers an AI trading bot to help investors make smarter investment choices. With this feature, traders can trade profitably without incurring much loss.

WienerAI’s mascot is a funny dog, sausage, and robot blend. This unique identity sets it apart from other meme coins in the space

In addition, the project has a staking program that allows investors to earn a 154% annual yield by staking their $WAI tokens. WienerAI’s staking program is attractive, with over 6.7 billion tokens already staked. 

With its strong social media presence, WienerAI plans to take the crypto market by storm, gradually becoming one of the most viral meme coins in 2024. 

The project has raised nearly $7.5 million in its presale, indicating massive investor interest. WienerAI tokens currently sell for $0.00073 each, but this price may increase in the next stage. 

Looking at its AI technology, fair tokenomics, and presale success, this could be the best coin to buy in 2024. Visit the presale website for more information.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
