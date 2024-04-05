Coinbase Analysts Raise Concern As Ethereum Restaking Protocols TVL Hits $13B

The Ethereum network is experiencing a significant shift with the sudden surge of re-staking protocols. These protocols have collectively recorded an impressive total value-locked TVL of nearly $13 billion. However, this rapid growth has raised concerns about the network’s stability.

Notably, analysts at Coinbase expressed that while the protocols offer users the chance to earn extra rewards through liquid restaking tokens (LRTs), they introduce higher levels of risk.

Debates About Ethereum Re-staking Risks

Despite these risks, re-staking is expected to become a vital component of Ethereum’s new services, offering attractive incentives for validators.

The process, particularly facilitated by the Eigenlayer protocol, enables users to stake derivative tokens and earn LRTs. These earnings can then be reinvested for more rewards.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?

Check our selection of live presales for high returns

However, this approach may result in funds being repeatedly allocated to similar validators, thereby increasing potential returns and risks. As such, the growing interest in re-staking has sparked discussions, with Ethereum developers warning about the dangers of excessive leverage.

However, leading protocols like Etherfi, Renzo, Kelp, and Puffer have seen a surge in deposits. Among them, Etherfi emerges as the leader with over $3.2 billion in total value locked (TVL).

This increase in TVL can largely be attributed to users leveraging EigenLayer to safeguard their funds while strengthening the network’s economic security.

EigenLayer’s framework allows for the deposit and re-staking of ether from various liquid staking tokens, primarily enhancing the security of third-party protocols.

So, the rise in TVL is driven by the ability to re-stake liquid-staking tokens on EigenLayer, which seeks to improve the security of other networks. Among such networks are rollups, oracles, and data availability platforms.

While the option for direct re-staking deposits on EigenLayer was briefly available, LRT protocols continue to accept ether deposits, manage the re-staking process for users, and issue derivative tokens.

The Uncertainty Surrounding Automated Validation Systems

The concerns raised by Coinbase also pointed to the risks involved in funds and security. Getting involved in different Automated Validation Systems (AVSs) can make it hard to understand what might occur financially and security-wise, making the stakes even higher.

This draws attention to concerns raised by Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, in May 2023. He highlighted situations where users might lose some of their deposits if they break the rules of other protocols or use their stakes only for voting.

There’s also uncertainty about whether the AVSs available initially will make enough money. Some platforms that offer Liquid Rewards Tokens (LRT) might struggle if they can’t generate enough funds from AVS to cover their costs.

Moreover, providers of LRT might be tempted to go after the highest profits, which could mean more risk for users without fully understanding the outcome.

Despite these worries, restaking could greatly impact Ethereum’s economy.