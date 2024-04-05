Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Coinbase Analysts Raise Concern As Ethereum Restaking Protocols TVL Hits $13B
Crypto News

Coinbase Analysts Raise Concern As Ethereum Restaking Protocols TVL Hits $13B

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Ethereum network is experiencing a significant shift with the sudden surge of re-staking protocols. These protocols have collectively recorded an impressive total value-locked TVL of nearly $13 billion. However, this rapid growth has raised concerns about the network’s stability.

Notably, analysts at Coinbase expressed that while the protocols offer users the chance to earn extra rewards through liquid restaking tokens (LRTs), they introduce higher levels of risk.

Debates About Ethereum Re-staking Risks

Despite these risks, re-staking is expected to become a vital component of Ethereum’s new services, offering attractive incentives for validators.

The process, particularly facilitated by the Eigenlayer protocol, enables users to stake derivative tokens and earn LRTs. These earnings can then be reinvested for more rewards.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

However, this approach may result in funds being repeatedly allocated to similar validators, thereby increasing potential returns and risks. As such, the growing interest in re-staking has sparked discussions, with Ethereum developers warning about the dangers of excessive leverage.

However, leading protocols like Etherfi, Renzo, Kelp, and Puffer have seen a surge in deposits. Among them, Etherfi emerges as the leader with over $3.2 billion in total value locked (TVL).

This increase in TVL can largely be attributed to users leveraging EigenLayer to safeguard their funds while strengthening the network’s economic security.

EigenLayer’s framework allows for the deposit and re-staking of ether from various liquid staking tokens, primarily enhancing the security of third-party protocols.

So, the rise in TVL is driven by the ability to re-stake liquid-staking tokens on EigenLayer, which seeks to improve the security of other networks. Among such networks are rollups, oracles, and data availability platforms.

While the option for direct re-staking deposits on EigenLayer was briefly available, LRT protocols continue to accept ether deposits, manage the re-staking process for users, and issue derivative tokens.

The Uncertainty Surrounding Automated Validation Systems

The concerns raised by Coinbase also pointed to the risks involved in funds and security. Getting involved in different Automated Validation Systems (AVSs) can make it hard to understand what might occur financially and security-wise, making the stakes even higher.

This draws attention to concerns raised by Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, in May 2023. He highlighted situations where users might lose some of their deposits if they break the rules of other protocols or use their stakes only for voting.

There’s also uncertainty about whether the AVSs available initially will make enough money. Some platforms that offer Liquid Rewards Tokens (LRT) might struggle if they can’t generate enough funds from AVS to cover their costs.

Moreover, providers of LRT might be tempted to go after the highest profits, which could mean more risk for users without fully understanding the outcome.

Despite these worries, restaking could greatly impact Ethereum’s economy.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geet but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Coinbase Analysts Raise Concern As Ethereum Restaking Protocols TVL Hits $13B
2 You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password
3 Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto
4 Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions
5 Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?

Latest News

You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password
News

You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password

Krishi Chowdhary
Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto
Crypto News

Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto

Nick Dunn

The prominent Fox Business journalist, Eleanor Terrett, has responded to ongoing allegations regarding deep involvement with crypto.  The rumor mentioned that Eleanor gives financial advice on prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin...

Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions
Crypto News

Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions

Rida Shah

Ripple Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Stuart Alderoty recently lashed out at Gubir Grewal, the SEC’s top enforcer and director. The CLO reacted to Grewal’s recent comments regarding the crypto industry....

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?

Nick Dunn
Ordinals Are Pushing Bitcoin Innovation - Asset Manager
Crypto News

Ordinals Are Pushing Bitcoin Innovation – Asset Manager

Rida Shah
Road House On Amazon
Streaming News & Events

Road House Debut On Amazon Breaks Record, Attracts 50 Million Viewers Globally

Naveed Iqbal
Surge in Solana-based meme tokens
Crypto News

Surge in Solana-based Meme Tokens – $PLERF Spikes 137%, $SLOTH Reaches $8M in Presale

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.