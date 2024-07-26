Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ethereum Sheds Over 7.5% of its Gains as ETH ETF Outflows Increase
Crypto News

Ethereum Sheds Over 7.5% of its Gains as ETH ETF Outflows Increase

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Ethereum has shed over 7% of its price gains in the past 24 hours. ETH’s decline coincides with massive outflows from Grayscale’s converted Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE).

Data from SoSoValue reveals that ETHE’s net outflow exceeded $810 million over two days. ETHE’s performance is similar to Grayscale’s GBTC outflows after the Spot BTC ETFs launched.

Despite this significant outflow, most ETH ETFs still recorded inflows during Wednesday’s trading session. BlackRock’s ETHA led the list of gainers with inflows of $283.9 million, while Bitwise’s ETHW recorded $233.6 million as an inflow. Also, Fidelity’s FETH recorded inflows of $145 million.

Analysts React as ETH Posts Short-Term Bearish Outlook

While ETH is down by 7.8% today to trade at $3,175, it still has 71.9% price gains on the year-to-date record. According to financial analyst Mario Nawfal, the spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a net outflow exceeding $133 million. Comparatively, Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows within the same timeframe.

Most Spot Ether ETFs had modest or zero inflows on Wednesday, while Grayscale recorded over $326 million in outflows. While Spot Ether ETFs witnessed massive outflows, the eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of $44.51 million.

However, GBTC recorded net outflows of $26.22 million, which suggests negative investor sentiment towards Grayscale’s products.

Coinglass data reveals that Ether’s price drop in 24 hours led to the liquidation of approximately $101 million in open ethereum positions. This magnitude of liquidation occurred because 96% of traders were in long positions anticipating further price gains.

Notably, Bitcoin’s price witnessed a similar 20% dip following the launch of the Spot Bitcoin ETFs. Bloomberg ETF specialist James Seyffart highlighted the difference between Bitcoin and Ether ETFs. Seyffart noted that the massive outflows from the ETHE spot Ether ETF are higher than those recorded from GBTC.

Meanwhile, the finance platform Watcher. Guru noted that Spot Ethereum ETF trading volume surpassed $1 billion for a second consecutive day. So, Ether will likely recover from its current price slump in the coming days and post impressive gains.

Notably, the launch of the Spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 10 did not immediately affect Bitcoin’s price positively. However, Bitcoin rallied to a new all-time high of $73,737 on March 14. 

Hence, speculations are that ETH will follow a similar trajectory, likely retracing before its next rally.

How is Ethereum Faring Today?

Ethereum Sheds Over 7.5% of its Gains as ETH ETF Outflows Increase

ETH has formed two consecutive candles on the daily chart, with lower lows confirming increased selling pressure. On July 23, Ethereum faced rejection at the $3,500 price level, causing a price decline to the $3,126 support level.

ETH rallied between July 8 and 15 before facing pressure from sellers at $3,500. The RSI indicator, with a value of 41.23, is dropping from the neutral zone to the oversold region.

This confirms the sellers’ determination to force ETH to decline further. Moreover, the MACD is below the signal line, confirming the bearish sentiment.  

Given the bearish sentiment, ETH could decline further in the coming days. However, if the RSI indicator enters the oversold region below 30, ETH will likely rally again to retest $3,500.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Ethereum Sheds Over 7.5% of its Gains as ETH ETF Outflows Increase
2 Chainlink Price Prediction as LINK Drop to $12.92 – Can it Recover?
3 HSBC Australia Blocks All Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges Due to Scams
4 Chinese Crypto Community Criticizes Coinbase for Selling User’s Bitcoin Without Prior Notice
5 Despite Ethereum’s 8% Price Drop, ERC-20 Projects Like WienerAI May Surge

Latest News

Chainlink remains the 15th largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $7.84 billion. Technical indicators will offer insights into LINK's next price move.
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction as LINK Drop to $12.92 – Can it Recover?

Rida Fatima
HSBC Australia Blocks All Customers' Payments to Crypto Exchanges Due to Scams
Crypto News

HSBC Australia Blocks All Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges Due to Scams

Rida Fatima

HSBC has introduced an additional protection layer to customers as it blocks all payments to crypto exchanges. According to the International Bank, all crypto transactions will decline starting July 24....

Chinese Crypto Community Criticizes Coinbase for Selling User's Bitcoin Without Prior Notice
Crypto News

Chinese Crypto Community Criticizes Coinbase for Selling User’s Bitcoin Without Prior Notice

Rida Fatima

US-based crypto exchange Coinbase reportedly sold a Chinese user’s Bitcoin holdings due to inactivity. The user shared the story on Xiaohongshu, which sparked a heated debate online. Many criticized Coinbase...

Despite Ethereum's 8% Price Drop, ERC-20 Projects Like WienerAI May Surge
Crypto News

Despite Ethereum’s 8% Price Drop, ERC-20 Projects Like WienerAI May Surge

Leah Alger
Riot Platforms Acquires Block Mining for $92.5M, Eyeing 100 EH/s with a 60 MW Capacity Gain
Crypto News

Riot Platforms Acquires Block Mining for $92.5M, Eyeing 100 EH/s with a 60 MW Capacity Gain

Lora Pance
Privacy-Focused Proton Introduces Self-Custody Bitcoin Wallet
News

Privacy-Focused Proton Introduces Self-Custody Bitcoin Wallet

Krishi Chowdhary
Google's reCAPTCHA Isn't Secure: Might Be Exploiting Users
News

Google reCAPTCHA Service Isn’t Secure – It Might Be Exploiting Users

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.