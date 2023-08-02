Ethereum Price Trends Downward: Invest in Chimpzee Before You Miss The Opportunity

The Ethereum token has been experiencing a significant price decline, falling below a crucial support level. This drop could signal a bearish trend in the market and may lead to increased selling pressure from investors.

However, with the recent development in the ecosystem, the coin may likely witness a trend reversal in the coming week. Traders and investors should closely monitor the token’s price movements and market conditions to assess the potential impact on their positions.

Ethereum Tanks As Bears Take Control

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, experienced a turbulent journey, mirroring the overall market struggles in the past year.

However, it showed signs of recovery after the market shock caused by the SEC’s announcements. In July, there was a notable surge in ETH staked on the network.

This development coincided with a court ruling that deemed Ripple’s XRP not a security during its exchange listings, leading to a brief surge in its value, reaching over $2,000 in mid-July 2023.

As of the last seven days, the asset is down slightly by 1%, while in the last 24 hours, is experiencing a 1% increase. However, information from the daily chart will provide more hints at what investors should expect in the short and long term.

Ethereum Price Analysis Using Technical Indicators

ETH price has been going down since 14 July, when it spiked to $2,030.

ETH/USD is trading below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. This situation signals that the asset’s price could bounce back, leading to a potential upward correction in the near future.

Also, the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40, indicating that the asset is nearing oversold territory. An RSI value of 40 suggests that the asset’s price has experienced a significant downward movement, potentially making it attractive for position traders.

However, traders and investors need to be watchful as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is trading below the signal line, which suggests bearish sentiment.

Generally, traders might interpret this situation as a potential opportunity for a price reversal or a bounce back in the asset’s value in the short term. However, it is essential to consider other technical indicators and market conditions to make well-informed trading decisions.

Key Price Level

ETH’s trading range lies between its key support at $1,762 and resistance at $1,967. The bears are holding their ground firmly, resulting in price fluctuations around the initial support level of $1,762.

However, increased pressure from the bears could potentially lead to a breakout, causing the price of ETH to reach the next support level at $1,632. Alternatively, if the bulls make a comeback and the price rebounds, the next resistance level to overcome will be at $2,138.

Expert’s Analysis Of Ethereum

According to Gov Capital’s Ethereum price prediction for 2023, the token’s value could potentially reach $2,587.61 by the year’s end. The site also forecasts that by the end of 2024, ETH might surpass $5,033.84.

DigitalCoinPrice’s prediction suggests ETH could rise to $6,829.87 in 2025. Additionally, the average price of ETH is projected to be around $4,500.84 in 2023 and $5,118.69 in 2024.

According to historical statistics, the site also predicted that the price may reach about $21,611.85 in 2030.

PricePrediction maintained an optimistic long-term forecast for Ethereum, indicating potential values of approximately $2,851.56 in 2023, $4,224.26 in 2024, and $6,442.41 in 2025, all derived from their AI-assisted technical analysis.

Their ethereum price prediction for 2030 suggested an even more impressive surge, reaching $41,716.25. Chanelly’s short-term Ethereum price prediction indicates that in October 2023, the average price of ETH could be around $2,304.65, with the highest possible price potentially reaching $2465.97.

Additionally, in the long term, their analysis suggests that in February 2024, the average price of ETH might be approximately $1977.56, with the highest possible price potentially reaching $2,115.99.

It’s important to remember that cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, making it challenging to accurately predict short-term and long-term coin prices with certainty.

Will Ethereum Price Surge or Tank?

After being locked in years in the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) auction, a whale using the domain “darkmarket.eth” has finally reclaimed the 39,712 Ether (ETH) digital assets, transferring over $119 million worth of ETH to a new wallet.

After 2.7 years of dormancy, darkmarket.eth reclaim 39,712 $ETH ($74.17M) locked in the ENS auction just now. And transferred 63,734 $ETH($119M) out to a new wallet.

In 2021, ENS founder Nick Johnson reminded the owner of the darkmarket.eth domain to retrieve their ETH, which was locked in ENS deposits during the first two years.

Despite the reminder, the funds were only reclaimed after two years and five months, as reported by on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain on July 31.

The reclamation of 39,712 Ether (ETH) from the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) auction after years of being locked may lead to increased liquidity and potential selling pressure on the coin.

Also, the sudden transfer of over $119 million worth of ETH to a new wallet could impact the market sentiment and cause short-term price fluctuations as investors react to the significant movement of funds.

Recall that on July 21, Ethereum achieved a significant milestone, recording $52.3 billion worth of ETH staked. This marked the highest level of staked ETH since Ethereum transitioned to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism in September of the previous year.

The Ethereum network is currently being secured by a staggering $52.3 billion, marking the highest value it has ever reached. As the value of #ETH used to secure the network increases, it becomes increasingly challenging for any potential attacker to gain control over it.

This suggests growing confidence in the network’s security and long-term potential, potentially positively impacting the coin’s overall sentiment and price.

