Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ethereum Touches $2,600 as On-chain Metrics Reveal Its Price Decline May End Soon
Crypto News

Ethereum Touches $2,600 as On-chain Metrics Reveal Its Price Decline May End Soon

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Ethereum has struggled to recover since slipping off the $3000 threshold in early August. However, vital on-chain metrics suggest the downturn might be nearing its end. 

According to a CryptoQuant report, Open Interest (OI) in Ethereum has increased, and the taker buy-sell ratio has turned positive, suggesting buyers are regaining momentum. 

Based on this report, CryptoQuant’s analyst Burak Kesmeci believes Ether will rebound soon.

Buyers Returning to Ethereum

An August 19 CryptoQuant insights report by Burak Kesmeci revealed that Ether’s taker buy-sell ratio is positive again

Notably, the taker buy-sell ratio is a metric that measures the ratio of buyers to sellers across major cryptocurrency exchanges. This metric turning positive is a bullish signal because a positive taker buy-sell ratio indicates that traders buying Ethereum have exceeded sellers on exchanges.

Moreover, CoinGlass data reveals that the larger 24-hour timeframe shows slight dominance of Ether sellers. However, the 12-hour timeframe is positive, with long or buy trades accounting for approximately 50.37% of trading positions

According to Kesmeci, current market data reveals that Ether buyers are gradually recovering.

Increase in Ether OI Could Signal Price Recovery

Kesmeci also pointed out that Ether OI, which represents all open positions (long and short) at a given time, has surged. On August 19, Ether OI rose to $10.69 billion, an approximately 10% increase from its August 18 value. 

Kesmeci noted that in June 2024, when ETH traded at $3,800, the OI data surpassed $13 billion, similar to the levels recorded in March. 

On March 12, Ether attained a year-to-date ATH of $4,066, with Open Interest soaring to $13.67 billion before declining after a significant pullback. However, when ETH rallied to $3,800 in June, O1 soared again, reaching $15 billion before declining to $7 billion.

Given the recent increase in OI, Kesmeci believes traders might have started opening new positions in anticipation of future price spikes.

According to the analyst, leveraged traders must return to the market for prices to surge significantly. Historically, future traders gain more confidence in opening trading positions when an asset’s price increases.

Many traders opened new positions in June, anticipating a significant rally once the spot Ether ETFs debuted in the US. This could be the reason for the high OI recorded in June. 

However, since their launch on July 23, the spot ETH ETFs have not significantly bolstered Ethereum price. Instead, they recorded approximately $434 million in net outflows.

These substantial withdrawals must have depressed investor confidence, leading to Ether’s price bearish outlook since the ETF launch

ETH trades at $2,665, with a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. However, ETH has lost 23.6% of its price gains in the past 30 days, confirming sellers’ pressure.

However, with Open Interest on the rise, Ether could be on its way to recovery. According to the CryptoQuant author, only time will reveal if ETH is set for a temporary recovery or to begin a major rally.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Mango Markets Seeks Settlement with SEC Over Violation of Securities Laws
2 Ethereum Touches $2,600 as On-chain Metrics Reveal Its Price Decline May End Soon
3 Solana Memecoin Trading Volume Decline Sparks More Skeptical Debates
4 Liquidity Grows; Is $BTC Poised to Follow Gold To All-Time Highs?
5 Judge Rejects SEC’s Move to Obstruct Tron Crypto’s Defense in Ongoing Securities Lawsuit

Latest News

Mango Markets Seeks Settlement with SEC Over Violation of Securities Laws
Crypto News

Mango Markets Seeks Settlement with SEC Over Violation of Securities Laws

Rida Fatima
Solana Memecoin Trading Volume Decline Sparks More Skeptical Debates
Crypto News

Solana Memecoin Trading Volume Decline Sparks More Skeptical Debates

Rida Fatima

Solana-based memecoin recorded a drastic decline in trading volumes recently. Consequently, some traders witnessed losses as many investors quickly pulled out funds, resulting in massive outflows. Moreover, the downward trend...

Liquidity Grows; Is $BTC Poised to Follow Gold To All-Time Highs?
Crypto News

Liquidity Grows; Is $BTC Poised to Follow Gold To All-Time Highs?

Aaron Walker

Look at the crypto market on any given day, and you’ll likely see a volatile mess of random and unexpected price swings. But as with any financial market, there are...

Judge Rejects SEC’s Move to Obstruct Tron Crypto's Defense in Ongoing Securities Lawsuit
Crypto News

Judge Rejects SEC’s Move to Obstruct Tron Crypto’s Defense in Ongoing Securities Lawsuit

Rida Fatima
How to live stream La Liga
Streaming News & Events

How to Live Stream La Liga in 2024

Bogdan Patru
US Regulators to Classify Crypto as ‘Money’ by Sept 2025 – The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Crypto News

US Regulators to Classify Crypto as ‘Money’ by Sept 2025 – The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Leah Alger
Crypto Message Missing From ‘Crypto4Harris’ and Democrats Party Platform
Crypto News

Crypto Message Missing From ‘Crypto4Harris’ and Democrats Party Platform

Yi Ping Bao

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.