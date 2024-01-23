Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Ethereum Whale Accumulates Shiba Inu In Billions – What Does it Mean For the Token?
Crypto News

Ethereum Whale Accumulates Shiba Inu In Billions – What Does it Mean For the Token?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Shiba Inu has recently recorded an increased buying spree through the activities of some crypto whales. An Ethereum address has scaled up its portfolio by purchasing over 606 billion SHIB tokens in a series of transactions. 

The whale’s accumulation is coming amid the downtrend in the broader crypto market.

Ethereum Whale Makes A Massive Move On Shiba Inu

According to data from Etherscan, an Ethereum address purchased a staggering 606.36 billion SHIB coins recently. The Ethereum whale resurfaced after being dormant for a long time.

Notably, the address’s first purchase of Shiba Inu dates back to two years ago, when it acquired 200 billion SHIB coins.

By reappearing now with a massive accumulation, the whale has attracted the attention of both SHIB fans and traders. The whale’s data revealed it completed the purchases through multiple transactions.

In line with the current prices in the market, the SHIB tokens were worth almost $5.9 million.

Following its latest accumulation, the Ethereum address currently holds 733.2 billion SHIB tokens in its portfolio. The total Shiba Inu holding is worth about $6.79 million based on the market price.

Further, the recent purchase has placed SHIB as the second-largest holding in the whale’s address.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) maintains the top position in the total holdings.

The surprising aspect is that the whale has engaged in minimal sales of the meme coin over the past two years. To date, the address remains anonymous without any clue to show the identity of the entity running it.

However, in-depth investigations show some unique patterns in its portfolio. The whale transferred a certain amount of its SHIB holdings to another address.

The second account now has over 1 trillion SHIB coins worth about $9.2 million. Some speculations indicate a possible connection with a retail investor or high-profile fund focusing on SHIB investment.

In its early record, the address got 36 billion Shiba Inu coins from a top crypto exchange, Coinbase.

Price Decline Sparked The Rising SHIB Whale Activity

Data from the on-chain data tracking firm IntoThe Block revealed a recent growth in SHIB whale activity. The data highlighted that whales seemed to accumulate the token as the price dropped within the past few days.

Further, the data indicated that whales transferred over $158 million worth of SHIB within the past seven days.

The rising whale accumulation could suggest that prices declined to a region they considered favorable for increasing their holdings. For instance, as of 06:05 AM EST today, January 22, SHIB trades at $0.0000091, indicating a 4.28% drop over the past 24 hours. 

Also, its seven-day price action showed it plummeted by 6.35%. Moreover, the trade volume dropped by 13.57% to hit $123.15 million. From all indications, the whales buy the dip to accumulate many tokens before another price increase. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ethereum Whale Accumulates Shiba Inu In Billions – What Does it Mean For the Token?
2 ElevenLabs Achieves Unicorn Status After Successful Fundraising – Report
3 Experts Highlight Striking Reasons That Limit XRP Price Growth
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 22 – MANTA and FXS
5 Spam Text Statistics (Growth and Severity of Fraud in 2024)

Latest News

ElevenLabs Achieves Unicorn Status After Successful Fundraising – Report
News

ElevenLabs Achieves Unicorn Status After Successful Fundraising – Report

Damien Fisher
Experts Highlight Striking Reasons That Limit XRP Price Growth
Crypto News

Experts Highlight Striking Reasons That Limit XRP Price Growth

Damien Fisher

The XRP price growth has become a topic of debate within the crypto community. The court’s ruling on July 13, 2023, awarded the token a distinct classification as a non-security....

Top Crypto Gainers on January 22 - MANTA and FXS
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 22 – MANTA and FXS

Nick Dunn

The crypto market continues to face volatility as the top cryptocurrencies decline in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has dropped below $41,000, losing 2.2% of its price gains today.  While...

Key Spam Text Statistics
Statistics

Spam Text Statistics (Growth and Severity of Fraud in 2024)

Jeff Beckman
JD.com statistics
Statistics

30 Outstanding JD.com Statistics (2024 Facts and Figures)

Susan Laborde
Key Dropbox Statistics 
Statistics

35+ Eye-opening Dropbox Statistics 2024

Jeff Beckman
Electric car made in the US, ai-generated image
Statistics

U.S. Electric Vehicle Statistics – Key Players & Opportunities in 2024

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.