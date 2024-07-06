Building a Sustainable Future – eTukTuk Drives The EV Revolution

eTukTuk’s ($TUK) presale will end in two weeks and has raised $3.5M so far.

eTukTuk’s ($TUK) presale will end in two weeks and has raised $3.5M so far. As part of its mission to save the planet, eTukTuk leverages electric and blockchain technologies to reduce air pollution.

As part of its mission to save the planet, eTukTuk leverages electric and blockchain technologies to reduce air pollution. Presale funds will go toward developing zero-emission eTukTuk vehicles and electric charging stations.

The eTukTuk presale has entered its last stage after raising $3.5M, and its green initiative has greatly contributed to its financial success.

With almost 7M deaths caused by air pollution, eTukTuk offers the chance to combat this crisis and make a change in the world.

Climate change affects us all, no matter who we are. At eTukTuk, we’re committed to a cleaner, greener world by driving the shift towards electric mobility. 🌱🌍 Let’s work together for a #SustainableFuture! pic.twitter.com/0EfZZnZSO9 — eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) June 1, 2024

The eTukTuk ecosystem could transform lives by merging electric and blockchain technology and innovating transportation and commuting. Let’s explore below how they do that.

eTukTuk’s Role in Cutting Air Pollution by 40%

eTukTuk takes inspiration from two-and-three-wheeled TukTuk vehicles, widely popular in underdeveloped countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand, India, and some African nations.

Setting itself apart from the classic TukTuk model, eTukTuk uses modernized zero-emission electric vehicles to cut air pollution by 40%. Currently, they’re getting ready to bring this transportation solution to Sri Lanka.

By switching to electric technology (from diesel and gasoline), eTukTuk vehicles reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reliance on fossil fuels, and improve air quality.

Additionally, the eTukTuk ecosystem promises to implement more charging stations and an advanced AI system throughout developing countries to lower demand for combustion engines.

eTukTuk The proposal for eTukTuk charging stations (EVSE) denotes the strategic placement of infrastructure throughout urban and suburban regions to bring superior charging efficiency to the developing world.

These solar-powered EVSEs will provide a permanent sustainability solution for charging networks and keep costs down.

Here’s what else eTukTuk offers:

Zero-emission vehicles to reduce production costs compared to traditional TukTuks

to reduce production costs compared to traditional TukTuks Collaboration with local partners to ensure optimal placement for all charging stations , maximizing drivers’ convenience and accessibility

Collaboration with local partners to ensure , maximizing drivers’ convenience and accessibility $TUK rewards when driving an eTukTuk and using the charging stations through eTukTuk’s ‘Driver App’

and using the charging stations through eTukTuk’s ‘Driver App’ Upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) game called ‘Tuktuk Crazy Taxi’ that opens exclusive in-game content and P2E rewards

Upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) game called ‘Tuktuk Crazy Taxi’ that opens A share of the transactions processed through the app when power staking (enabling stakers to earn a greater yield over time)

$400M $TUK Burnt to Boost Token Value

The $TUK utility token controls the entire ecosystem through a tokenomics system that rewards long-term holders and promotes community involvement.

$TUK is based on the BNB Chain. The blockchain network supports the connection between eTukTuk vehicles, charging stations, drivers, and their mobile apps.

BNB Chain eliminates heavy gas fees with a unique consensus mechanism dedicated to improving safety and security – even when under threat.​​ eTukTuk

Alongside a teaser about a ‘massive’ upcoming development, eTukTuk recently unveiled burning $400M $TUK (20% of the total 2B supply), likely to control inflation and increase the token’s value.

Something massive is coming, TukTribe! 🚀 We’re thrilled to announce that 400 million $TUK tokens have been burned! 🔥 This milestone brings us closer to our goals and adds value to our amazing community. Thank you for your incredible support! Stay tuned for even bigger news to… pic.twitter.com/s4BOhXROrb — eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) July 4, 2024

To encourage ecosystem participation and environmental involvement, 10% of the total token supply will go toward a community fund.

Distributing 20% of token funds to project operations also shows its dedication to enhancing the ecosystem’s functionality for continued expansion.

$TUK – Another Popular ESG Investment?

Considering that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is becoming increasingly popular, $TUK seems like a promising project for environmentalists.

$TUK is currently worth $0.0345, and the price will increase in 9 days. Investors have staked over 62M $TUK with an estimated 80% APY.

Once the presale ends on July 15, $TUK will launch on Uniswap 24 hours later at 11:00 (GMT), ahead of other DEX and CEX listings.

Following this, the token price could increase due to greater market visibility, which will benefit presale buyers.

To buy $TUK and support sustainability, visit the official eTukTuk website, connect your wallet to the widget, and select the amount you want to invest.

Wrap Up

With its presale almost over, eTukTuk lets investors support an environmentally friendly project that addresses critical issues like air pollution and energy and fossil fuel reliance.

With far-reaching plans to improve environmental health through transportation solutions, eTukTuk not only relies on ESG investing to promote the project but also offers a real-world solution to today’s most pressing environmental issues.

