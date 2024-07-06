Countries
Building a Sustainable Future – eTukTuk Drives The EV Revolution
Crypto News

Building a Sustainable Future – eTukTuk Drives The EV Revolution

Leah Alger
Updated:
  • eTukTuk’s ($TUK) presale will end in two weeks and has raised $3.5M so far. 
  • As part of its mission to save the planet, eTukTuk leverages electric and blockchain technologies to reduce air pollution. 
  • Presale funds will go toward developing zero-emission eTukTuk vehicles and electric charging stations. 

eTukTuk Drives The Green Revolution

The eTukTuk presale has entered its last stage after raising $3.5M, and its green initiative has greatly contributed to its financial success. 

With almost 7M deaths caused by air pollution, eTukTuk offers the chance to combat this crisis and make a change in the world.

The eTukTuk ecosystem could transform lives by merging electric and blockchain technology and innovating transportation and commuting. Let’s explore below how they do that. 

eTukTuk’s Role in Cutting Air Pollution by 40%

eTukTuk takes inspiration from two-and-three-wheeled TukTuk vehicles, widely popular in underdeveloped countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand, India, and some African nations.

Setting itself apart from the classic TukTuk model, eTukTuk uses modernized zero-emission electric vehicles to cut air pollution by 40%. Currently, they’re getting ready to bring this transportation solution to Sri Lanka

By switching to electric technology (from diesel and gasoline), eTukTuk vehicles reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reliance on fossil fuels, and improve air quality.

Additionally, the eTukTuk ecosystem promises to implement more charging stations and an advanced AI system throughout developing countries to lower demand for combustion engines

The proposal for eTukTuk charging stations (EVSE) denotes the strategic placement of infrastructure throughout urban and suburban regions to bring superior charging efficiency to the developing world.eTukTuk

These solar-powered EVSEs will provide a permanent sustainability solution for charging networks and keep costs down. 

Here’s what else eTukTuk offers: 

  • Zero-emission vehicles to reduce production costs compared to traditional TukTuks 
  • Collaboration with local partners to ensure optimal placement for all charging stations, maximizing drivers’ convenience and accessibility
  • $TUK rewards when driving an eTukTuk and using the charging stations through eTukTuk’s ‘Driver App’ 
  • Upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) game called ‘Tuktuk Crazy Taxi’ that opens exclusive in-game content and P2E rewards
  • A share of the transactions processed through the app when power staking (enabling stakers to earn a greater yield over time

$400M $TUK Burnt to Boost Token Value

The $TUK utility token controls the entire ecosystem through a tokenomics system that rewards long-term holders and promotes community involvement. 

A diagram showing an overview of the eTukTuk network

$TUK is based on the BNB Chain. The blockchain network supports the connection between eTukTuk vehicles, charging stations, drivers, and their mobile apps. 

BNB Chain eliminates heavy gas fees with a unique consensus mechanism dedicated to improving safety and security – even when under threat.​eTukTuk

Alongside a teaser about a ‘massive’ upcoming development, eTukTuk recently unveiled burning $400M $TUK (20% of the total 2B supply), likely to control inflation and increase the token’s value.

To encourage ecosystem participation and environmental involvement, 10% of the total token supply will go toward a community fund

Distributing 20% of token funds to project operations also shows its dedication to enhancing the ecosystem’s functionality for continued expansion. 

A pie chart showing the tokenomics of eTukTuk

Considering that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is becoming increasingly popular, $TUK seems like a promising project for environmentalists. 

$TUK is currently worth $0.0345, and the price will increase in 9 days. Investors have staked over 62M $TUK with an estimated 80% APY

Once the presale ends on July 15, $TUK will launch on Uniswap 24 hours later at 11:00 (GMT), ahead of other DEX and CEX listings. 

Following this, the token price could increase due to greater market visibility, which will benefit presale buyers. 

To buy $TUK and support sustainability, visit the official eTukTuk website, connect your wallet to the widget, and select the amount you want to invest. 

Wrap Up

With its presale almost over, eTukTuk lets investors support an environmentally friendly project that addresses critical issues like air pollution and energy and fossil fuel reliance. 

With far-reaching plans to improve environmental health through transportation solutions, eTukTuk not only relies on ESG investing to promote the project but also offers a real-world solution to today’s most pressing environmental issues

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting.Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

