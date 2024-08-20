Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Expert Predicts XRP Will Rise to $26, Cites Technical Analysis as the Source
Crypto News

Expert Predicts XRP Will Rise to $26, Cites Technical Analysis as the Source

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Following a sharp move to $0.63 on August 7, XRP has been consolidating around $0.57. Its price moves opposite the broader crypto market performance today, suggesting bullish sentiment and optimism among investors. 

Several analysts have made bullish forecasts about XRP’s future price. Crypto analyst Doctor Magic weighed in on unspecified arguments over analyst’s prediction that XRP will trade between $8 and $13.

Magic clarified that XRP predictions are not exaggerated or based on assumptions; instead, analysts only infer what the chart says. He gave an even higher target for XRP, predicting it will hit $26.5 in the next bull run

Crypto Analyst Bullish on XRP 

Doctor Magic on X said he discovered criticism from some followers for an analyst who predicted that XRP would reach the $8-$13 range.

Magic noted that analysts do not make price targets based on assumptions but rely on Fibonacci levels. Further, he stated that if his prediction is correct and altcoins lead the next rally, XRP will perform similarly to its 2017 pattern, possibly reaching $26.5. 

However, he clarified that XRP’s price action may not precisely follow the 2017 rally. If XRP’s price followed the 2017 cycle, it would rally to $241.

According to the analysts, his $26.5 prediction factored in the diminishing price pattern over six years. Doctor Magic referred to his $26.5 price forecast as a base scenario for XRP, implying it could perform even better.

For clarity, a base scenario is an average case where the market performs ordinarily and certain variables are considered. 

XRP rallied 48.8% in the 2017 bull run, posting a much better performance than Bitcoin and Ethereum. If XRP witnesses a similar surge in 2024, it will rally to $276.8. 

However, Bitcoin seems to be driving the current market trend due to the rising demand for BTC. The introduction of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US resulted in a net inflow of $17.37 billion from investors since its launch. The spot ETFs currently occupy 4.65% of Bitcoin’s market cap.

Reactions to The Analysis

Meanwhile, one X user reacted to Doctor Magic’s analysis, noting that applying Fibonacci levels makes forecasts under probability. He believes no one can rely on an unregulated and manipulated market cycle and expect natural results to occur.

Another commenter, Rene David, set his price targets for XRP at $17 and $34. David believes there is a medium possibility that XRP could go higher, so those predicting $100 are still correct.

However, these predictions depend primarily on XRP’s utility and adoption. An analyst called Krippenrieter on X urged XRPL developers to focus on the original vision and use XRP for DeFi and other financial solutions.

Meanwhile, an X user, Xeowolf, expressed concerns about XRP’s ample supply, stating that all price predictions must consider selling pressure. The X user noted that several traders could dump their tokens at $2.0, $3.0, $4.0, and $5.0. Therefore, the odds of XRP rising to trade between $10 and $20 are very low. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Expert Predicts XRP Will Rise to $26, Cites Technical Analysis as the Source
2 Malaysian Authorities Apprehend Seven People for Electricity Theft Linked to Bitcoin Mining
3 Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?
4 Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax
5 Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months

Latest News

Malaysian Authorities Apprehend Seven People for Electricity Theft Linked to Bitcoin Mining
Crypto News

Malaysian Authorities Apprehend Seven People for Electricity Theft Linked to Bitcoin Mining

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin has recorded significant price fluctuations over the past week. After consolidating over the weekend, BTC opened a London session at just under $58,000 today, August 19.  Moreover, Bitcoin faces...

Nigeria's SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax
Crypto News

Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax

Rida Fatima

In a landmark development, the Nigeria SEC has approved the first provisional operating license for local crypto exchange Quidax. The regulator’s move marks a milestone in Nigeria’s crypto regulations. Moreover,...

Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months
Crypto News

Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months

Rida Fatima
Data Shows Trump's Election Odds Aren't the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth
Crypto News

Data Shows Trump’s Election Odds Aren’t the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth

Rida Fatima
ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023
Crypto News

ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023

Leah Alger
Goldman Sachs Drops Recession Forecast: Will $BTC Rise?
Crypto News

Goldman Sachs Drops Recession Forecast: Will $BTC Rise?

Aaron Walker

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.