Expert Shows Optimism For XRP Emerging As The World’s Reserve Currency Over A Possible $25 Price Rally

Many speculations on a potential price surge for the native token of Ripple Labs, XRP, have flooded the crypto space. Some crypto analysts predict a high price rally, with targets lined around $25.

However, the prominent XRP community member Dig Perspectives foresee a higher future achievement for the token. He is optimistic about XRP becoming a world reserve currency.

Growing Optimism About XRP Transiting to World Reserve Currency

Dig Perspectives revealed his disposition regarding a promising future for XRP through a recent tweet on X. His long-term expectations for Ripple coin differ from the popular price rally projections of $10 to $25 for the token.

I may take profits at $10-$25 and so on,but this is what I`m really excited about. The real early vision of #Ripple and the use of #XRP. Hate us for it if you want to,but it isn`t going to change the course of #XRP history.😎 https://t.co/YfvGIofGU9 — Digital PerspectivesPermaBull🪝 (@DigPerspectives) August 20, 2023

The crypto influencer revealed his opinion in response to a post from Edward Farina, Ripple’s Healthcare’s Head of Social Adoption. While Dig Perspectives acknowledged he could gain more from trades if Ripple coin surges to $10 or more, he said it would be even more exciting if the token became a world reserve currency.

The idea of XRP transiting into a world reserve currency creates a huge loop in the conventional flow of crypto assets. Normally, only established fiat currencies have been occupying such positions.

Dig Perspectives underscores XRP’s esteem position, role in broader utility, and significance in the crypto industry through his optimistic statement.

In a previous post, Farina added a screenshot of a Google search result highlighting XRP as a future world reserve currency. This triggered the optimism surrounding the possibility of Ripple coin becoming such a token. Notably, the post projection isn’t recent nor from Google itself.

According to @Google: $XRP WORLD RESERVE CURRENCY “XRP is perfectly positioned to serve as a world reserve currency. It can be held in significant quantities to provide liquidity for foreign exchange reserves, and international transactions throughout a Global 🌐 Economy.” pic.twitter.com/m4PKRUaZBG — EDO FARINA 🅧 XRP (@edward_farina) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, a director at the National Defense University, Mark R. Philips, was the first to share the idea of XRP becoming a world reserve currency in a 2019 LinkedIn post.

According to Philips, the global debt crisis has been on the rise and could trigger an advent of a new reserve currency. But some experts remained skeptical of the possibility of such a transformation for Ripple’s coin.

XRP emerging as a world reserve currency could be speculative and imaginative based on complexities within the global finance system. Despite some parties’ optimism, there are many uncertainties about XRP making such a transition.

Ripple CTO Reacts to The Trend

Amid several skeptical inclinations on XRP’s move to a global reserve currency, Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz is more optimistic. Early this month, in a Twitter space session hosted by an anonymous community member, Schwartz supported XRP’s transition to a reserve currency.

#DavidSchwartz– "The Success Scenario is a Currency no one controls. If the choice is no boss and that happens to make a bunch of cryptocurrency people rich rich I don’t think they’re going to see that as to much of a minus.”

Two World Reserve currencies can exist at the same… https://t.co/gSsFR7ldoH — Digital PerspectivesPermaBull🪝 (@DigPerspectives) August 7, 2023

He stated that some crypto assets could challenge USD’s dominance as the global reserve currency. Though Schwartz didn’t mention XRP as an asset, his remarks suggested that XRP would be his trusted token to make such a transition.