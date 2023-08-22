Countries
Expert Shows Optimism For XRP Emerging As The World’s Reserve Currency Over A Possible $25 Price Rally
Crypto News

Updated:

Many speculations on a potential price surge for the native token of Ripple Labs, XRP, have flooded the crypto space. Some crypto analysts predict a high price rally, with targets lined around $25.

However, the prominent XRP community member Dig Perspectives foresee a higher future achievement for the token. He is optimistic about XRP becoming a world reserve currency

Growing Optimism About XRP Transiting to World Reserve Currency

Dig Perspectives revealed his disposition regarding a promising future for XRP through a recent tweet on X. His long-term expectations for Ripple coin differ from the popular price rally projections of $10 to $25 for the token.

The crypto influencer revealed his opinion in response to a post from Edward Farina, Ripple’s Healthcare’s Head of Social Adoption. While Dig Perspectives acknowledged he could gain more from trades if Ripple coin surges to $10 or more, he said it would be even more exciting if the token became a world reserve currency.

The idea of XRP transiting into a world reserve currency creates a huge loop in the conventional flow of crypto assets. Normally, only established fiat currencies have been occupying such positions.

Dig Perspectives underscores XRP’s esteem position, role in broader utility, and significance in the crypto industry through his optimistic statement.

In a previous post, Farina added a screenshot of a Google search result highlighting XRP as a future world reserve currency. This triggered the optimism surrounding the possibility of Ripple coin becoming such a token. Notably, the post projection isn’t recent nor from Google itself.

Meanwhile, a director at the National Defense University, Mark R. Philips, was the first to share the idea of XRP becoming a world reserve currency in a 2019 LinkedIn post.

According to Philips, the global debt crisis has been on the rise and could trigger an advent of a new reserve currency. But some experts remained skeptical of the possibility of such a transformation for Ripple’s coin.

XRP emerging as a world reserve currency could be speculative and imaginative based on complexities within the global finance system. Despite some parties’ optimism, there are many uncertainties about XRP making such a transition.

Ripple CTO Reacts to The Trend

Amid several skeptical inclinations on XRP’s move to a global reserve currency, Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz is more optimistic. Early this month, in a Twitter space session hosted by an anonymous community member, Schwartz supported XRP’s transition to a reserve currency.

He stated that some crypto assets could challenge USD’s dominance as the global reserve currency. Though Schwartz didn’t mention XRP as an asset, his remarks suggested that XRP would be his trusted token to make such a transition.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

