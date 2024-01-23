Countries
Crypto News

Experts Highlight Striking Reasons That Limit XRP Price Growth

Damien Fisher
Updated:
The XRP price growth has become a topic of debate within the crypto community. The court’s ruling on July 13, 2023, awarded the token a distinct classification as a non-security. Notably, XRP’s price gained massively after the partial win, as its community expected, but soon retraced. 

Instead of continuing the uptrend, the token resumed the sluggish trend that has characterized its market for some years. Unfortunately, XRP’s prolonged poor performance has become a concern for many people. 

As a result, some crypto experts have explored the factors limiting the token from a substantial rise, as investors expect.

Experts Analyze XRP’s Price Trajectory And Its Dull Performance

Moon Lambo posted a video demanding a straightforward assessment of XRP and the present state of its ecosystem. Morgan gave his opinion in response to the video.

Looking at XRP’s five-year dull price trend, some crypto personalities analyzed factors that could be causing it.

The leads in this investigation include YouTuber Moon Lambo and pro-XRP Bill Morgan. According to Morgan, the XRP community must put aside some crude explanations regarding XRP’s underperformance.

These include pointing accusing fingers on the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit or the Ripple Escrow token release.

The attorney stated:

The XRP community needs to move on from explaining its disappointment with XRP price action with facile arguments blaming the SEC v Ripple lawsuit or the Ripple escrow.

Further, Morgan called the army to become more open-minded to the situation. He maintained that it is time for everyone to be honest about XRP and its price movement.

In his video, Moon Lambo explored XRP’s journey and adoption rate by comparing the trends in other prominent blockchains.

The YouTuber focused on the development activities in his analysis. Moon Lambo referred to data from Developerreport.com in his comparison. As of ending of 2023, the crypto space has 22,411 monthly active developers. From the figure, 12,363 are part-time developers, while 6,889 are full-time.

Moreover, there are about 3,159 one-time developers in the industry. The statistics revealed that Ethereum is the top performer in development activities.

The blockchain boasts 7,864 active developers, consisting of 2,392 full-time. Impressively, Ethereum developers completed 58,117,360 commits as of December 31, 2023.

Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) developer ecosystems came after Ethereum. Their number of developers ranges in thousands, respectively.

However, the story differs for XRP as it stayed at the bottom of the list, having 45 blockchains ahead of it.

According to the data, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) had only 45 full-time developers, while its monthly active developers were 136. Based on Lambo’s analysis, XRP is lagging in development activities compared to other blockchains in the industry. This could also be affecting its price movements. 

