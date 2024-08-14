Countries
Crypto News

FBI Might Possess Records on Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s Creator

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
  • Dave Troy sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to the FBI, inquiring about records on Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity.
  • The FBI claimed they couldn’t confirm nor deny the existence of such records while referring to Nakamoto as ‘one or more third-party individuals.’
  • Troy filed his request using the ‘All other subjects’ form, not the ‘Deceased individuals’ form, which suggests the FBI might possess records on Satoshi Nakamoto and believes they’re still alive.

Investigative journalist Dave Troy sent a FOIA to the agency, asking whether they had records on Satoshi Nakamoto. The FBI’s response was classic, to say the least.

Please be advised the FBI will neither confirm nor deny the existence of such records. […] The mere acknowledgment of the existence of BI records on third party individuals could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.​FBI

While the FBI denies the existence or lack of any records, Troy believes the agency addressing Nakamoto as a ‘third-party individual’ is telling.

Let’s discuss what this means and why Troy believes the FBI might possess records on Satoshi Nakamoto.

Does the FBI Know About Bitcoin’s Creator, and Is Nakamoto Alive?

Troy believes the FBI’s evasive response is typical when dealing with non-US citizens, as Satoshi Nakamoto is commonly believed to be a pseudonym.

However, the Asian-inspired name could be a ploy to lead people away from a US origin.

It remains unclear whether Nakamoto is a single individual, a group, or a government agency (many assume the CIA to be behind Bitcoin).

However, Troy makes an interesting remark – he filed his request under the ‘All other subjects’ form, not the ‘Deceased individuals’ form.

The FBI might believe Nakamoto to be alive, given that they refer to the pseudonym as a ‘third-party individual.’

Dave Troy’s comment about the FBI’s reply to his request

If this is true, it will throw a wrench in the widely held belief that Nakamoto was Hal Finney, a remarkable cryptograph and cypherpunk who was integral to $BTC’s launch.

After all, Finney died in 2014. If he was Nakamoto, why would the FBI deny it?

This led Troy to suspect Nakamoto might still be alive and that the FBI might know their identity through ‘peripheral investigations only.’

Current Theories on Satoshi Nakamoto’s Identity

Bitcoin’s creator is a legendary figure in the crypto community. Their last known communication was in 2011 when they said they had ‘moved on to other things.’

Multiple theories and events hinted at Nakamoto’s identity:

  1. Craig Wright’s self-admission that he was the Bitcoin creator (proven false)
  2. Hal Finney’s essay proposing Bitcoin two years before its release
  3. Tatsuaki Okamoto’s silence on suspicions of Bitcoin creatorship
  4. The $BTC whitepaper’s evolving level of English, hinting at a group or non-native identity

Finney was the likeliest candidate. He was involved in the first $BTC transaction and wrote about a Bitcoin concept years before its release.

Another popular theory is that the CIA or another government agency, created Bitcoin. Many say the necessary resources to create and popularize $BTC could only come from a centralized agency.

Will We Ever Know Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is?

Despite receiving a non-response to his request, Dave Troy says he asked for more details from the FBI and will publish additional findings.

We may never know Satoshi Nakamoto’s real identity, but it wouldn’t make any difference. Bitcoin is independent of any individual or organization.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
