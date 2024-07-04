Fidelity and Sygnum Strike Deal with Chainlink to Transform Tokenized Asset Data

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Fidelity International and Sygnum have teamed up with Chainlink to revolutionize the management of tokenized asset data.

This strategic partnership, revealed at the Point Zero Forum, aims to integrate Net Asset Value (NAV) data on-chain. It will also improve accessibility and transparency in the digital asset sector.

Transforming Tokenized Asset Data with Chainlink

This new initiative is a significant step in integrating traditional finance and blockchain technology.

According to the announcement, Fidelity International, a global investment firm, and Sygnum, a leading cryptocurrency bank, will leverage Chainlink’s cutting-edge technology to bring NAV data on-chain.

The objective is to provide real-time, on-chain NAV data for Sygnum’s tokenized representation of Fidelity’s $6.9 billion Institutional Liquidity Fund.

Sygnum recently made headlines by tokenizing $50 million worth of Matter Labs’ treasury reserves. These reserves, held in Fidelity’s money market fund, now operate on the ZKsync blockchain, a crucial component of the Chainlink SCALE program.

This move demonstrates technological innovation and signifies a broader industry trend toward fusing traditional financial systems with blockchain.

Chainlink’s pivotal role in this transformation is its chain-agnostic approach, which allows for the secure and accurate dissemination of NAV data across various blockchains.

This ensures real-time transparency and provides access to historical data, benefiting Sygnum’s clients and the broader market.

Fatmire Bekiri, Head of Tokenization at Sygnum, emphasized the importance of this partnership in bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain.

She highlighted the need to set standards within the ecosystem and enhance collaboration among regulated financial institutions, blockchain companies, and asset managers.

The collaboration represents a unified effort by Fidelity, Chainlink, and Matter Labs to build a compliant and regulated onchain ecosystem. NAV integration aims to address the growing demand for such data from blockchain-native companies.

Fund Tokenization Importance

As a support, Chainlink’s technology allows for secure and accurate updates of NAV data across both public and private blockchains. This is a critical development as fund tokenization becomes a dominant trend in the digital asset sector.

Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink, pointed out that the tokenization of funds is currently the most significant trend in cryptocurrencies.

He added that the partnership is a step forward into the tokenized market for the global asset management firms involved. Nazarov also mentioned that tokenized funds could surpass traditional worldwide reach and efficiency methods, becoming the industry standard.

Meanwhile, the benefits of NAV data integration include real-time updates, better transparency, and secure data sharing. By merging traditional finance with blockchain technology, the industry can even anticipate additional developments.

However, this positive news has not impacted Chainlink’s LINK, as its price has slightly declined, trading at $14.41 amid a broader crypto market selloff.

Additionally, Chainlink Futures Open Interest remained flat, indicating an inactive market performance at the time of the announcement.

