Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Fidelity and Sygnum Strike Deal with Chainlink to Transform Tokenized Asset Data
Crypto News

Fidelity and Sygnum Strike Deal with Chainlink to Transform Tokenized Asset Data

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Fidelity International and Sygnum have teamed up with Chainlink to revolutionize the management of tokenized asset data.

This strategic partnership, revealed at the Point Zero Forum, aims to integrate Net Asset Value (NAV) data on-chain. It will also improve accessibility and transparency in the digital asset sector.

This new initiative is a significant step in integrating traditional finance and blockchain technology.

According to the announcement, Fidelity International, a global investment firm, and Sygnum, a leading cryptocurrency bank, will leverage Chainlink’s cutting-edge technology to bring NAV data on-chain. 

The objective is to provide real-time, on-chain NAV data for Sygnum’s tokenized representation of Fidelity’s $6.9 billion Institutional Liquidity Fund.

Sygnum recently made headlines by tokenizing $50 million worth of Matter Labs’ treasury reserves. These reserves, held in Fidelity’s money market fund, now operate on the ZKsync blockchain, a crucial component of the Chainlink SCALE program.

This move demonstrates technological innovation and signifies a broader industry trend toward fusing traditional financial systems with blockchain.

Chainlink’s pivotal role in this transformation is its chain-agnostic approach, which allows for the secure and accurate dissemination of NAV data across various blockchains.

This ensures real-time transparency and provides access to historical data, benefiting Sygnum’s clients and the broader market.

Fatmire Bekiri, Head of Tokenization at Sygnum, emphasized the importance of this partnership in bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain.

She highlighted the need to set standards within the ecosystem and enhance collaboration among regulated financial institutions, blockchain companies, and asset managers.

The collaboration represents a unified effort by Fidelity, Chainlink, and Matter Labs to build a compliant and regulated onchain ecosystem. NAV integration aims to address the growing demand for such data from blockchain-native companies.

Fund Tokenization Importance

As a support, Chainlink’s technology allows for secure and accurate updates of NAV data across both public and private blockchains. This is a critical development as fund tokenization becomes a dominant trend in the digital asset sector.

Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink, pointed out that the tokenization of funds is currently the most significant trend in cryptocurrencies.

He added that the partnership is a step forward into the tokenized market for the global asset management firms involved. Nazarov also mentioned that tokenized funds could surpass traditional worldwide reach and efficiency methods, becoming the industry standard.

Meanwhile, the benefits of NAV data integration include real-time updates, better transparency, and secure data sharing. By merging traditional finance with blockchain technology, the industry can even anticipate additional developments.

However, this positive news has not impacted Chainlink’s LINK, as its price has slightly declined, trading at $14.41 amid a broader crypto market selloff.

Additionally, Chainlink Futures Open Interest remained flat, indicating an inactive market performance at the time of the announcement.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Fidelity and Sygnum Strike Deal with Chainlink to Transform Tokenized Asset Data
2 Mantra Plans Tokenization of $500M Real Estate Assets for the UAE Developer MAG Group
3 Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Gain Traction
4 Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level – What’s Next?
5 SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto

Latest News

Mantra Plans Tokenization of $500M Real Estate Assets for the UAE Developer MAG Group
Crypto News

Mantra Plans Tokenization of $500M Real Estate Assets for the UAE Developer MAG Group

Rida Fatima
Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Grasp Attention
Crypto News

Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Gain Traction

Rida Fatima

Despite the growing global trend toward digital payments, less than 3% of Canadians have embraced Bitcoin or other crypto assets for everyday transactions. This trend has remained prevalent in the...

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level - What's Next?
Crypto News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level – What’s Next?

Rida Fatima

Ripple (XRP) stands firm against market pressure. Its price holds steady at the $0.46 threshold, giving bulls hope. This stability hints at a possible upward move for XRP. July could...

SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto
Crypto News

SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto

Alex Popa
New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End
Crypto News

New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End

Lora Pance
Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority
News

Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority

Krishi Chowdhary
Roaring Kitty’s Latest Move Isn’t GameStop Stock; It’s Chewy
Crypto News

Roaring Kitty’s Latest Move Isn’t GameStop Stock; It’s Chewy

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.