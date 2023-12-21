Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin “Scam” – What’s the Reality?
Crypto News

Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin “Scam” – What’s the Reality?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

In a recent development, a finance veteran has stirred controversy by boldly declaring that XRP, a prominent digital asset, is a scam. The veteran, identified as Rajat Soni, expressed his skepticism about XRP’s adoption by financial institutions, asserting that banks would favor Bitcoin over XRP.

Soni went on to outline several reasons supporting his claim that XRP is fraudulent.

Disputes Regarding XRP Adoption

One of the key arguments put forth by Soni is the alleged false claim that Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP, developed the cryptocurrency. According to him, this misinformation contributes to the perception that XRP is centralized, dissuading banks from considering it as a viable option.

Soni further asserted that a significant portion, specifically 80%, of XRP’s circulating supply was issued to Ripple Labs, a claim that contradicts the narrative that Ripple Labs created XRP.

This contradiction, according to Soni, raises concerns about the distribution and control of XRP.

Additionally, Soni claimed that Ripple could alter the code of XRP, enabling the issuance of more cryptocurrency at their discretion. This perceived one-sided control over the code, as Soni stated, grants Ripple the authority to adjust without external oversight. Unsurprisingly, these strong statements from the finance veteran have triggered reactions from the XRP community.

Pro-XRP figures, including attorney Bill Morgan and crypto author Panos Mekras, criticized Soni’s assertions as ill-informed and lacking in basic research skills.

XRP YouTuber Moon Lambo also joined the chorus, highlighting what he perceives as inconsistencies in Soni’s claims and emphasizing the need to challenge such viewpoints.

The controversy surrounding Soni’s declaration adds a layer of debate within the crypto community, with supporters and critics of XRP engaging in discussions about the rightfulness of the digital asset.

As the crypto space continues to evolve, differing opinions on specific cryptocurrencies are expected to surface, shaping the current state of the financial sphere.

Positive Price Outlook for XRP Negates Skepticism

Despite Soni’s skeptical viewpoint on XRP, there seems to be potential for the token to continue its upward movements. The analysis of the daily price chart, which indicates a sustained bullish trend, confirms this positive outlook.

A noteworthy development is the rebound off a significant support level at $0.60, suggesting that sellers may be gradually yielding to buyers.

Observing XRP’s performance today, December 20, the presence of a green candle further supports the notion of a bullish move. If the current support level at $0.60 holds strong, there is a possibility that XRP could surge toward a key resistance point at $0.673.

Notably, while Soni’s sentiments may contribute to negative perceptions of the token, the anticipated bull run in 2024 could counter such concerns.

Some experts even project a notable increase, setting a target price of $1.55 for XRP by 2024. This optimistic projection is linked to the Bitcoin halving scheduled for April next year.

Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $0.61, reflecting a modest 0.44% increase from its price yesterday.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer
2 Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin “Scam” – What’s the Reality?
3 Alibaba’s CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership
4 Dogecoin in Critical Position as Price Nears Trendline While New Gamble Coin Gears Up for 100x Explosion
5 Google Users to Receive a Total of $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement

Latest News

Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer
News

Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer

Damien Fisher
Alibaba's CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership
News

Alibaba’s CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership

Damien Fisher

Alibaba Group announced on Wednesday that its CEO, Eddie Wu, will take over as chief executive of its domestic e-commerce arms, Taobao and Tmall Group. This new role will consolidate...

Dogecoin in Critical Position as Price Nears Trendline While New Gamble Coin Gears Up for 100x Explosion
Crypto News

Dogecoin in Critical Position as Price Nears Trendline While New Gamble Coin Gears Up for 100x Explosion

Nick Dunn

As the year is ending, investors are considering different cryptocurrencies to add to their portfolios. These investors think about meme coins because of their long time history of explosive price...

Google Users to Get $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement
News

Google Users to Receive a Total of $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat
News

Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat

Krishi Chowdhary
People in business meeting with video conference
Statistics

Video Conferencing Market Statistics

Kate Sukhanova
BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Ark Amends Bitcoin ETF Plans to Comply with SEC’s Cash-Only Framework
Crypto News

BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Ark Amends Bitcoin ETF Plans to Comply with SEC’s Cash-Only Framework

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.