Floki vs WienerAI Trading Bot – Bullish AI Meme Coins Trending With Crypto
Crypto News

Floki vs WienerAI Trading Bot – Bullish AI Meme Coins Trending With Crypto

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist
Updated:
Floki vs WienerAI Trading Bot – Bullish AI Meme Coins Trending With Crypto

  • Floki Inu ($FLOKI) has expanded its utility with the recent launch of a crypto trading bot. 
  • WienerAI ($WAI) is due to launch an AI-powered crypto bot. However, it differentiates itself through no-fee trading and protection against transaction manipulation. 
  • While $FLOKI’s bot is poised to enhance its utility and price, $WAI’s may draw more interest. 

$FLOKI just announced its trading bot (open beta) is live on the three most prominent EVM blockchains: Ethereum, BNB, and Base.

This comes after WienerAI shared a sneak peek of its AI-powered trading bot earlier this month.

Both aim to make buying crypto easier, faster, and more efficient. But which one is the best?

$FLOKI Boosts Its Utility With Crypto Trading Bot

$FLOKI’s ecosystem is built around utility, which likely contributes to the coin’s 495K+ global community and $1.6B+ market cap

  • Valhalla: Free-to-Play gaming metaverse where players can create their own NFT characters and take part in different online activities (battles, quests, farming) 
  • FlokiFi Locker: CertiK-audited protocol that secures digital assets, such as LP tokens, multi-tokens, NFTs, and fungible tokens 
  • University of Floki: Educational content platform that aims to bring 1B users into the crypto industry 
  • Floki NFT Collections: Three NFT collections available on OpenSea that unlock benefits (like fee waivers, in-game utility, and charitable impact) in the broad Floki ecosystem

Floki Inu aims to capitalize on the success of P2E games like Axie Infinity ($AXS), which dons a $942M market cap

Potentially showing the attraction of coins with real-world use cases, when DWF Labs purchased $12M worth of $FLOKI to show support for the ecosystem’s utility, the coin spiked by 17.5% to $0.00032

Two days after introducing its Telegram-based AI trading bot to simplify trading and execute trades cross-chain, $FLOKI’s price surged 5%, from $0.00017 to $0.00018.

Floki’s trading bot charges a 1% fee per trade.

Half of this fee is used to buy and burn $FLOKI, helping to speed up the token’s deflation (the scarcer the token amount, the more desirable they will likely become). This may boost the token’s price. For example, when 191B of its token supply was burnt on March 2, its price surged by 100%. 

CoinMarketCap shows $FLOKI spike after token burn

While 1% may seem low, for every $50K traded a month, Floki will take $500 in fees, adding up to $6K a year – regardless of whether the trader makes a profit or a loss. 

Still, analysts predict Floki’s utility may attract future partnerships that bring the token’s value to $0.0058 by 2032

Will $WAI’s Trading Bot Outperform $FLOKI? 

While Floki’s trading bot adds to its utility and future performance, WienerAI ($WAI) has the potential to overtake $FLOKI once its presale ends, which has already raised over $6.5M

While both are bots designed to help traders, $WAI sets itself apart. It uses AI-powered predictive technology to help traders find hidden gems. It also has market analysis capabilities and lets traders swap between different DEXs protected from MEV bots (that could manipulate transactions to their advantage).

In addition, the meme coin’s tokenomics prioritizes sustained growth and early investor earnings. It allocates 40% of its total token supply to staking and community rewards. In comparison, Floki’s tokenomics are less kind to long-term investors as it has a one quadrillion token supply and levies a 3% tax on all transactions.

Tokenomics Features $WAI Tokenomics Data
Total supply 69B
Presale 30% (20.7B)
Staking  20% (13.8B)
Community rewards 20% (13.8B) 
DEX/CEX liquidity 10% (6.9B)
Marketing 20% (13.8B) 

Nearly 6B $WAI has already been staked, with an estimated 175% APY.   

Floki’s team is also anonymous, while WienerAI’s roadmap has been audited by SolidProofOther $WAI strengths include strong community engagement with over 14.3K members on X and clever marketing. 

$WAI’s presale is an opportunity to get in early and enjoy the upcoming staking rewards. 1 $WAI currently costs $0.000723, and its price will increase in two days. 

Buying $WAI is straightforward. Visit the official WeinerAI website and enter the amount you want to buy in $USDT, $ETH, $BNB, or fiat. 

To Summarize

$FLOKI’s and $WAI’s trading bots could signify a new trend in the meme coin sector. Both aim to simplify crypto trading, and such utility will likely attract more investor interest. 

However, $WAI’s offering presents investors with a more attractive opportunity than $FLOKI, thanks to its AI-powered trading, zero fees, and protection against transaction manipulation. 

By offering real-world utility, both coins appear to have promising futures. Time will tell who the victor will be.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

