Forbes Cites Shiba Inu Among The Top 10 Digital Assets For Investment
Crypto News

Forbes Cites Shiba Inu Among The Top 10 Digital Assets For Investment

Damien Fisher
Updated:
The famous global media company Forbes recently published its list of digital assets worthy of investment in March 2024. Remarkably, Shiba Inu ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, indicating that Forbes regards the asset as worthwhile for investors.

The second-largest dog-theme crypto asset maintained an impressive performance in the prevailing bullish trend, attracting recent commendation.

Forbes Names SHIB Among Worthy Crypto Assets For Investment

The prominent media company released the list of top 10 crypto assets for investment through its magazine, Forbes Advisors. Forbes ranked the crypto assets according to their market caps, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the list. 

The Advisors indicated that it took its source from CoinMarketCap to highlight the prices and market caps of the assets as of March 5, 2024. Shiba Inu secured a place on the list due to its community’s effort, which enabled it to reclaim most of its value over the past weeks.

 According to Forbes, Shiba Inu attained a price of over $0.00004 as of March 5. Also, SHIB’s market cap grew to $24.4 billion during the period. Notably, Shiba Inu and its entire ecosystem have carried out remarkable developments that attracted mainstream attention to the token. 

As such, Forbes and other financial platforms have recognized Shiba Inu’s potential for profitability as an investment option. SHIB’s price surged to $0.00004534 on March 5, a price growth that was close to its peak during the 2021 bull run. The asset grew by almost 378.11% within eight days from its low value of $0.000009483. 

Following the explosive price rally, Shiba Inu climbed the ladder to join the top 10 most notable crypto assets. 

Forbes Lists Other Assets, Including Dogecoin

Besides SHIB, Forbes highlighted other assets that were tagged as worthy investments amid the crypto market’s bullish trend. These include BNB, Solana (SOL), XRP, and Cardano (ADA). Also, the prominent media entity listed the top 2 stablecoins, Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). 

It noted that these tokens are the best choices for investors seeking a hedge for their funds against the high volatility of the crypto market. Besides SHIB, the Forbes list included Dogecoin (DOGE), another top meme coin, as a worthy investment asset.

Firstly, it was noted that DOGE was kicked off as an internet joke and the pioneer meme coin in the industry. With progressive transformation, the token now ranks among the top market assets for investors to explore. However, Forbes pointed out a potential setback for Dogecoin.

According to the media company, DOGE has no maximum cap on its supply, unlike most crypto assets. This means it could face future devaluation as its total supply increases. However, with a market cap of $25.23 billion, DOGE still ranks 9th top cryptocurrency.

Also, as of 08:02 AM EST on March 11, Dogecoin’s price hovers around $0.176, indicating a 1.22% surge over the past 24 hours. On its part, Shiba Inu has dropped from its attained price within the $0.00004 threshold of March 5. Currently, SHIB trades at $0.00003404, showing a 0.55% increase over the past 24 hours. 

It now occupies the 10th position in the ranking of crypto assets with a market cap of $20.06 billion.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

