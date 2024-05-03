Countries
Crypto News

Former FTX Executive to Give Up Bahamas Property Worth $5.9 Million

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Ryan Salame, former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, a subsidiary of bankrupt exchange FTX, is giving up ownership of his multimillion-dollar property in the Bahamas. 

According to reports, this decision forms part of a plea agreement between Salame and relevant parties in a criminal case. The details of this agreement are outlined in a recent motion filed with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Following his guilty plea to criminal charges in September 2023, Salame was obligated to repay $5.6 million to the FTX debtors. However, instead of a conventional monetary reimbursement, Salame proposed transferring ownership of his lavish Bahamas residence, valued at $5.9 million, to FTX Digital Markets Ltd.

This unconventional approach to settling restitution reflects a strategic move aimed at safeguarding the debtors’ interests. Salame seeks to mitigate potential losses from a hasty sale by transferring the property rather than liquidating it for cash.

Notably, reports from last year indicate a major downturn in high-end property sales and apartment prices in the Bahamas. This decline has also complicated the situation.

Further revelations from court filings provide insight into the timeline of events leading up to Salame’s legal entanglement. They entail details of his $7.2 million property acquisition in September 2021, financed through a series of transactions involving FTX Digital Markets Ltd and Alameda Research.

With his sentencing scheduled for May 28, 2024, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Ryan Salame and the broader implications of his legal proceedings.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arrest

Meanwhile, the recent sentencing of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison adds another layer of gravity to the situation. According to the report, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York pronounced the judgment.

The sentencing, which took place on March 28, marks a pivotal moment in the fallout from the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022. This collapse resulted in the loss of billions of dollars in investor funds.

Notably, Bankman-Fried’s testimony regarding FTX user funds was deemed false during the trial. Despite acknowledging Bankman-Fried’s “social awkwardness,” Judge Kaplan highlighted the seriousness of the offenses.

Notably, testimony from former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison provided crucial insight, indicating that SBF was fully aware of his wrongdoing. However, he decided to refuse to acknowledge these acts.

After reviewing the case, Judge Kaplan found SBF guilty of seven felony charges, resulting in a combined sentence of 260 months, or 25 years. This sentencing makes SBF the first individual associated with FTX and Alameda Research to face incarceration after the exchange’s downfall.

As for the legal case with Ryan Salame, observers are left to ponder the lasting impact of the Bahamas Property transfer on the crypto sphere.

