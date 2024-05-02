Countries
Crypto News

Former PayPal President Envisions Bitcoin as the Native Currency of AI

Rida Fatima
Updated:
With the rapidly growing popularity of AI, the demand for a universally accepted form of digital value has become paramount. David Marcus, the former president of PayPal, has boldly proclaimed that Bitcoin could emerge as the future native currency of AI.

This proclamation has ignited excitement across the global crypto space, sparking debates about Bitcoin’s potential to evolve with emerging technologies.

Bitcoin: Neutrality and Inherent Characteristics

At the Bitcoin for Corporations event in 2024, corporate leaders, financial executives, and technology innovators converged to discuss Bitcoin’s potential in the corporate world.

During the event, Marcus shared his insights on the highly dynamic digital currencies industry. He emphasized the vital necessity for a neutral and universally accepted form of digital value, likening it to the evolution of AI translation services. 

Notably, AI can build its neutral language function, and Marcus thinks crypto needs to do the same. Marcus’s statements about Bitcoin being the frontrunner in ‘neutrality’ within the cryptocurrency realm stem from the token’s inherent characteristics.

He highlighted Bitcoin’s unique position as a decentralized and borderless digital asset. This feature makes it an ideal candidate for a universal currency in the age of AI.

Marcus noted that improving Bitcoin’s efficiency and real-time speed to match the speed of AI transactions will make it acceptable as the native currency of AI. This statement has sparked speculation and excitement among crypto traders and investors globally.

Marcus highlighted how, similar to the evolution of AI translation services like Google’s, AI can develop its unbiased language to operate efficiently.

He then posed a thought-provoking question:

So what is it going to be for value between AI agents?” Marcus answered, “Definitely, Bitcoin because that’s the neutral language of value on the internet, native.”

Bitcoin’s Price Dynamics and Long-Term Optimism

While Marcus’s remarks ignited a wave of optimism surrounding Bitcoin’s future, the token’s price has declined. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $58,248, with an 8.13% decrease in the last 7days. 

However, despite the short-term fluctuations, the token reflects long-term optimism for its future potential. Analysts and market participants have noted that Bitcoin has entered an accumulation phase post-halving, which is characterized by corrections and consolidations. 

Nonetheless, a parabolic uptrend for Bitcoin could be around the corner. This could be fueled by the token’s increasing adoption and the recognition of its potential as a universal digital asset.

As AI continues to shape various aspects of our lives, the need for a neutral and universally accepted form of digital value becomes increasingly crucial. Bitcoin’s decentralized nature and inherent characteristics make it a frontrunner in this race. 

However, it remains to be seen whether Bitcoin will indeed emerge as the native currency of AI. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is sure: the intersection of AI and digital currencies presents exciting opportunities and challenges that will shape the future of finance and technology.

