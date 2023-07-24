Fox Business Journalist Attacks US Judge Torres Ruling on XRP, Deaton Reacts
Crypto News

Fox Business Journalist Attacks US Judge Torres Ruling on XRP, Deaton Reacts

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

US Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton recently defended Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling on the classification of XRP, claiming it is very sound. 

The Deaton Law Firm Managing Partner said this in response to Fox Business’ Senior Journalist Charles Gasparino’s post on Twitter concerning Judge Torres’ ruling in the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit. 

While Gasparino’s efforts were aimed at trolling the XRP community, John Deaton defended the Judge and the XRP community against the claims. 

Gasparino Attacks XRP Army

The senior correspondent at Fox Business, Gasparino, pointed out one of Judge Analisa Torres’s previous rulings on Twitter.

In 2021, New York Post announced that Judge Torres had dismissed the case against a notable gang member because the grand jury that indicted the alleged gang member “was not subversive enough.”

Alongside the link, Gasparino wrote about other rulings of the Ripple army’s saint patron. His tweet was one of his recent attempts to troll Ripple’s XRP community after the blockchain giant’s partial victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Remember that, on July 13; Judge Torres ruled that XRP token sales on cryptocurrency exchanges to retail traders are not securities.

Moreover, her ruling has attracted several negative reviews from securities lawyers globally. Many are even of the opinion that the higher court will default her ruling. 

Gasparino announced this in a recent tweet, where he mentioned that all securities lawyers he had spoken to believe that the Ripple win will not hold in the appeal. 

Deaton Backs Up Judge Torres’ Conclusion

Interestingly, Gasparino’s criticism of Judge Torres’ stance on the XRP case stirred up various reactions from the XRP community. 

However, a United States lawyer and Ripple Enthusiast, John Deaton, joined other Ripple pundits to defend Judge Torres’ ruling on the case, noting that it is extremely sound. 

According to the lawyer, many newbie investors purchased XRP tokens without knowing Ripple. He added that many didn’t know that Ripple owned 50% of the overall XRP in circulation or sold the tokens to banks and other financial institutions. 

Thus, he believes that the Judge acted rightly in her ruling on XRP secondary market sales because it won’t be possible for buyers to anticipate profit from a firm they are unaware of. 

He added that most first-time buyers only bought the coin because they recognized its position as one of the top three crypto assets in the market to invest in. In addition, transactions occur between 3-5 seconds of purchase, in contrast to Bitcoin, which takes between 10 minutes to one hour to occur. 

According to Deaton, several thousands of XRP holders ventured into the coin for non-investment purposes. He also shared a previous prediction that Judge Torres would rule that Ripple’s token isn’t a security.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Fox Business Journalist Attacks US Judge Torres Ruling on XRP, Deaton Reacts
2 Analyst Says XRP Bullish Sentiment is Sustained as XRP Creates Higher Lows
3 FTX’s Former Boss Requests Gag Order for All Witnesses in Criminal Case 
4 50+ Live Chat Statistics 2023 (Discover Trends and Facts)
5 Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo To Be Replaced By An X, Says Elon Musk

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Analyst Says XRP Bullish Sentiment is Sustained as XRP Creates Higher Lows

Nick Dunn
Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto News

FTX’s Former Boss Requests Gag Order for All Witnesses in Criminal Case 

Damien Fisher

Advocates of FTX’s former boss Sam Bankman-Fried have agreed to a gag order restricting him from making comments that could change his criminal trial.  The former FTX boss also agreed...

useful live chat stats
Statistics

50+ Live Chat Statistics 2023 (Discover Trends and Facts)

Susan Laborde

One of the easiest and best ways to deal with an unhappy customer is through real-time support. The live chat feature is the only medium to create such an opportunity....

TwitterX
News

Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo To Be Replaced By An X, Says Elon Musk

Krishi Chowdhary
Canadian Cybersecurity Chief Warns Against Criminal Use of AI
News

AI Becomes The Cybercriminal’s New Arsenal – Warns Canadian Cybersecurity Chief

Krishi Chowdhary
btc20 presale
Crypto News

Why Crypto Investors Are Eyeing This New Bitcoin Alternative For Millionaire Gains

Will Macmaster
Customer experience statistics
Statistics

70+ Unignorable Customer Experience Statistics and Facts for 2023

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.