Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto
Crypto News

Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The prominent Fox Business journalist, Eleanor Terrett, has responded to ongoing allegations regarding deep involvement with crypto. 

The rumor mentioned that Eleanor gives financial advice on prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP. However, in response, Terrett denied promoting or owning any crypto assets.

Terrett Reveals She Has No Crypto Portfolio

An X user with the pseudonymous name Crypto Guy (@cryptoguy2714) started the rumor. In a post, the X user claimed that Terrett had provided financial advice on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. 

Further, Crypto Guy mentioned that the journalist initially lured people into purchasing XRP, and later, they bought BTC and ETH. Also, the x user called out to the authorities to sue Terrett for her activities in crypto without a license.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

However, Terrett also took to the X platform to defend herself. She stated that such allegations are part of the challenges and, specifically, the ‘trash’ she has handled in her career. 

Further, the journalist denied offering financial advice in any area, especially crypto assets. Also, she revealed that she doesn’t even own any crypto tokens. 

Terrett stated:

I have never once in my life given financial advice in anything. I don’t even own any crypto. Good try, bro.

Moreover, the journalist noted that ownership of cryptocurrencies is a conflict of interest in her career. Providing financial advice in the US without a license violates the Investment Advisers Act (IAA). Anyone who engages in such an act is always subject to a heavy penalty.

Terrett Receives Support over the Allegation

Interestingly, the allegation against the notable Fox Business journalist attracted several reactions on the X platform. Some people have indicated their support for the journalist.

While reacting to the comment, former SEC official Marc Fagel noted that the claim is quite funny to securities lawyers. Fagel mentioned that they are aware Terrett doesn’t offer financial advice.

Fagel said:

While I’d love to see more professional skepticism on crypto from you, the ‘you’re giving illegal investment advice!’ online trope is kinda funny to us securities lawyers. (You are not).

Similarly, another x user, Ken XRPP, appraised Terrett on her professionalism and work commentaries.

He noted that the journalist would lose credibility and fairness once she started holding crypto assets. However, he believed there’s always room for everyone to separate work mind from home engagements. 

Terrett has become prominent within the crypto space throughout her career. The journalist has covered several commentaries and posts about numerous events in the industry.

Some of her works include the SEC’s regulatory measures and incidents in crypto. She also reported on the regulator’s lawsuits against some crypto-related entities such as Ripple, Coinbase, Binance, and others.

It’s worth noting that Terrett’s commentaries and works on the cryptocurrency industry caught the attention of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Subsequently, CZ became one of her thousands of followers on the X platform.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password
2 Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto
3 Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions
4 Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?
5 Ordinals Are Pushing Bitcoin Innovation – Asset Manager

Latest News

You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password
News

You Will No Longer Be Able to Share Your Disney Plus Password

Krishi Chowdhary
Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions
Crypto News

Ripple Alderoty Berates SEC Enforcer For Praising Agency Actions

Rida Shah

Ripple Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Stuart Alderoty recently lashed out at Gubir Grewal, the SEC’s top enforcer and director. The CLO reacted to Grewal’s recent comments regarding the crypto industry....

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Halving in Few Days, How Will Price React?

Nick Dunn

The crypto markets recently nosedived, leaving everyone feeling a bit shaky. But now, things seem to have paused, as the bears are sitting back and not making aggressive moves. Based...

Ordinals Are Pushing Bitcoin Innovation - Asset Manager
Crypto News

Ordinals Are Pushing Bitcoin Innovation – Asset Manager

Rida Shah
Road House On Amazon
Streaming News & Events

Road House Debut On Amazon Breaks Record, Attracts 50 Million Viewers Globally

Naveed Iqbal
Surge in Solana-based meme tokens
Crypto News

Surge in Solana-based Meme Tokens – $PLERF Spikes 137%, $SLOTH Reaches $8M in Presale

Lora Pance
Statistics

DevOps Market Statistics – Key Figures and Trends in 2024

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.