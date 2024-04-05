Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett Denies Promoting or Owning Crypto

The prominent Fox Business journalist, Eleanor Terrett, has responded to ongoing allegations regarding deep involvement with crypto.

The rumor mentioned that Eleanor gives financial advice on prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP. However, in response, Terrett denied promoting or owning any crypto assets.

Terrett Reveals She Has No Crypto Portfolio

An X user with the pseudonymous name Crypto Guy (@cryptoguy2714) started the rumor. In a post, the X user claimed that Terrett had provided financial advice on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Further, Crypto Guy mentioned that the journalist initially lured people into purchasing XRP, and later, they bought BTC and ETH. Also, the x user called out to the authorities to sue Terrett for her activities in crypto without a license.

However, Terrett also took to the X platform to defend herself. She stated that such allegations are part of the challenges and, specifically, the ‘trash’ she has handled in her career.

Further, the journalist denied offering financial advice in any area, especially crypto assets. Also, she revealed that she doesn’t even own any crypto tokens.

Terrett stated:

“I have never once in my life given financial advice in anything. I don’t even own any crypto. Good try, bro.”

Here’s the trash I have to deal with on my vacation: “Crypto guy” says I should be sued because I “had people buying” $XRP, $BTC and $ETH. I have never once in my life given financial advice on anything. I don’t even own any crypto. 😂 Good try bro 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/VdMaaTaa2y — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) April 3, 2024

Moreover, the journalist noted that ownership of cryptocurrencies is a conflict of interest in her career. Providing financial advice in the US without a license violates the Investment Advisers Act (IAA). Anyone who engages in such an act is always subject to a heavy penalty.

Terrett Receives Support over the Allegation

Interestingly, the allegation against the notable Fox Business journalist attracted several reactions on the X platform. Some people have indicated their support for the journalist.

While reacting to the comment, former SEC official Marc Fagel noted that the claim is quite funny to securities lawyers. Fagel mentioned that they are aware Terrett doesn’t offer financial advice.

Fagel said:

“While I’d love to see more professional skepticism on crypto from you, the ‘you’re giving illegal investment advice!’ online trope is kinda funny to us securities lawyers. (You are not).”

Similarly, another x user, Ken XRPP, appraised Terrett on her professionalism and work commentaries.

He noted that the journalist would lose credibility and fairness once she started holding crypto assets. However, he believed there’s always room for everyone to separate work mind from home engagements.

Terrett has become prominent within the crypto space throughout her career. The journalist has covered several commentaries and posts about numerous events in the industry.

Some of her works include the SEC’s regulatory measures and incidents in crypto. She also reported on the regulator’s lawsuits against some crypto-related entities such as Ripple, Coinbase, Binance, and others.

It’s worth noting that Terrett’s commentaries and works on the cryptocurrency industry caught the attention of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Subsequently, CZ became one of her thousands of followers on the X platform.