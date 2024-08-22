Countries
Crypto News

Franklin Templeton Is Planning a Merged Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF, and It’s Big for the Industry

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor
Updated:
  • Franklin Templeton is planning to launch a merged Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF named $EZPZ.
  • The firm has submitted its request to the SEC and is awaiting approval.
  • $EZPZ could mark a shift in crypto TradFi if investors take to it well.
  • Templeton will add more coins to the index if the ETF is successful and Solana is a strong candidate.

Franklin Templeton is planning a merged Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF, the Franklin Crypto Index ETF, or $EZPZ for short. It’s the first ETF in the world to combine the two most dominant cryptocurrencies.

The investment firm has recently submitted its request to the SEC. If approved and launched, $EZPZ could revolutionize the crypto investment space.

Let’s see how a Franklin Templeton BitcoinEthereum ETF could impact the industry.

A $BTC–$ETH ETF Could Be the Missing Piece to Crypto TradFi

It’s no secret that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have drawn significant attention since listing ($BTC ETFs in January and $ETH ETFs in July).

Spot $BTC ETFs gained $88M inflows over the last eight days, while $ETH ETFs had their first positive net inflows ($104.8M) on August 5, a month after launch.

Franklin Templeton asked the obvious: What if we had an ETF index to both Bitcoin and Ethereum? And that’s what $EZPZ incorporates.

Crypto TradFi is becoming more complex, and a $BTC–$ETH ETF could be the missing piece of the puzzle. It seems the future of payments and investments is hybrid, with crypto taking center stage.

If $EZPZ performs well (assuming the SEC approves it), Templeton could add other cryptos to the index. Perhaps Solana will make it to the roster, given Brazil has just approved its second $SOL ETF.

ETF Demand Is Still Strong in Q3 2024

Institutional demand hasn’t weakened despite the discouraging fluctuations of $BTC and $ETH ETFs.

Both ETF indexes have recently shown positive performance, with most $BTC and $ETH ETFs in the green.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs performance

There may not be a better time to launch a mixed $BTC–$ETH ETF than now, and Franklin Templeton knows it.

Hashdex is also working on a combined ETF, showing increased interest in the concept. However, $EZPZ will likely launch sooner, leveraging its novelty status to its full potential.

Templeton has shown excellent acumen for spotting market trends in the past. It successfully foresaw the launch of a Solana ETF, for instance.

The firm’s Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF could become the ‘next big thing’ in crypto, spearheading a new breed of crypto financial asset.

However, what happens next depends on the SEC’s decision to approve or deny the new ETF.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
