FSB Concludes its Recommendations for Worldwide Crypto Regulations 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist, Writer, Cryptocurrency
On Monday, July 17, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) released its recommendations for a worldwide crypto regulatory framework

The recommendation aims to promote the all-inclusive and global consistency of supervisory and regulatory approaches in the crypto industry. The FSB noted that cryptocurrency platforms must differentiate clients’ crypto assets from their own funds and separate functions to prevent conflict of interest. 

The agency highlighted that it would review the state of executing its recommendations globally in December 2025. 

The Principle for FSB’s Framework

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international entity that monitors the worldwide financial system, introduced a global regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry. 

The recommendations were aimed at the 20 leading countries by the economy globally, also called “G20”, and are built on a unique principle of “same activity, same risk, and same regulation.” The document had two recommendations, published on the agency’s official website on July 17. 

These include “high-level recommendations” for overseeing the overall crypto industry and “the revised high-level recommendations” for a worldwide stablecoin. The latter recommendations highlight a stablecoin that can be adopted in multiple jurisdictions. 

The FSB also outlined that crypto entities must differentiate between their funds and that of their customers to prevent conflict of interest. The agency also stated that global regulators must ensure tight inter-border collaboration and supervision. 

The G20 had initially released a document summarizing the result of meetings held with central bank governors and finance ministers. 

In the document, the G20 said that the FBS, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) are to submit papers and recommendations creating regulatory standards for a worldwide crypto framework. 

The global body also acknowledges the need for the principle of privacy. It also requires domestic regulators to ensure that no action may impede the identification of the responsible entity or connected entities. 

Furthermore, the regulator also spoke about DeFi projects in its recommendation for privacy. It added that authorities should be given access to the data as required and appropriate to comply with their supervisory, regulatory, and oversight responsibilities. 

Executions of FSB Recommendations to be Reviewed by 2025 Ending

The guidelines released by the FSB comprise the first section of a worldwide cryptocurrency framework, with more guidance from the BIS and IMF. As earlier scheduled, the FSB and IMF will file a joint report on the current policies and regulatory challenges to the G20 in September 2023. 

In early July, the Association of Financial Markets in Europe referenced the FSB position, urging European Union legislators to add DeFi as a category in the foremost EU-wide cryptocurrency framework

Interestingly, the BIS will also submit a report on conceptual and analytical problems and possible risk mitigation tactics associated with cryptocurrencies. 

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

