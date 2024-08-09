Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC
Crypto News

FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Crypto exchange FTX and Alameda Research will pay $12.7B to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
  • The payment includes $8.7B in restitution and $4B in disgorgement.
  • In March, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud.

FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC

A US Judge ordered crypto exchange FTX and its sister concern Alameda to pay $12.7B to its creditors and the CFTC after one of the largest frauds in crypto history. This judgment ends a two-year-long lawsuit filed by the CFTC.

A Harsh Yet Fair Verdict

On Wednesday, a New York judge, Peter Castel, ruled that FTX and its subsidiary Alameda must pay $12.7B to users who lost their funds in the exchange’s collapse.

Out of the $12.7B, FTX will pay $8.7B in restitution (return of wrongfully obtained assets) and $4B in disgorgement (return of profits from illegal activities).

While the order includes a ban on trading digital assets and providing related services for both companies, it doesn’t involve civil penalties.

An FTX representative said its users will receive 100% recovery on their claims based on the value of their accounts at the time the exchange filed for bankruptcy.

To prevent potential delays, the CFTC agreed not to collect the disgorgement penalty from FTX until it repays all of its customers.

Earlier this year, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan sentenced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy.

The judge noted the defendant had been truthful in his testimony. Initially, the prosecution demanded at least 40 years in prison.

The Story Behind the Largest Crypto Fraud

Once the second-largest crypto exchange, FTX collapsed in 2022 when its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, fled to the Bahamas with over $9B in user funds.

In November 2022, journalists revealed that the majority of Alameda Research assets consisted of $FTT, the native token of FTX exchange, rather than fiat currency or stablecoins. Moreover, Sam Bankman-Fried had a 90% ownership in Alameda.

Days later, FTX users started to withdraw their funds en masse, and the platform announced a liquidity crisis. Then, FTX reported a hack with a suspected $477M loss, which caused the company to file for bankruptcy.

FTX collapse triggered a downturn in the crypto market and later became known as the largest fraud in crypto history.

Closing Remarks

The $12.7B judgment marks the end of the FTX and Alameda saga and a major victory for its victims.

While the case had a downgrading effect on the crypto market for years, it also emphasized the importance of regulations and consumer protections, ultimately leading to a safer trading environment.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 FTX and Alameda to Pay $12.7B for Fraud, Ending the Lawsuit from CFTC
2 UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic
3 Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom
4 NYSE American LLC Proposes Rule Change that Permits Option Trade on 3 Ether ETFs
5 Nexera Burns 32.5 Million Stolen NXRA Tokens to Restore DeFi Integrity and Secure Ecosystem Stability

Latest News

UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic
News

UK Antitrust Regulators Start Probe into Amazon’s Partnership with Anthropic

Krishi Chowdhary
Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom
News

Russian Authorities Throttling YouTube: A New Low for Russia’s Online Freedom

Krishi Chowdhary

A Russian independent news outlet, Meduza, has reported a mass YouTube outage in the country. Thousands of users have been unable to access the platform, with some commenting that they...

NYSE American LLC Proposes Rule Change that Permits Option Trade on 3 Ether ETFs
Crypto News

NYSE American LLC Proposes Rule Change that Permits Option Trade on 3 Ether ETFs

Rida Fatima

In a notable move, NYSE American LLC has proposed a rule change to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The rule change aims to permit the listing and trading of options...

Nexera Burns 32.5 Million Stolen NXRA Tokens to Restore DeFi Integrity and Secure Ecosystem Stability
Crypto News

Nexera Burns 32.5 Million Stolen NXRA Tokens to Restore DeFi Integrity and Secure Ecosystem Stability

Rida Fatima
Analyst Believes that Bitcoin Faces Risk from US Consumers
Crypto News

Analyst Believes that Bitcoin Faces Risk from US Consumers

Rida Fatima
Polygon Price Forecast: MATIC Consolidates Around $0.40 - Can It Hit $2 in 2024?
Crypto News

Polygon Price Forecast: MATIC Consolidates Around $0.40 – Can It Hit $2 in 2024?

Rida Fatima
Bitstamp Announces Partnership With Stripe To Streamline Crypto Purchases in EU
Crypto News

Bitstamp Announces Partnership With Stripe To Streamline Crypto Purchases in EU

Yi Ping Bao

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.