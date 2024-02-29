Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home FTX Founder SBF Reportedly Promotes Solana Investment To Prison Guard; Here Are Details
Crypto News

FTX Founder SBF Reportedly Promotes Solana Investment To Prison Guard; Here Are Details

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The founder of the defunct crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), reportedly promotes Solana investment while in jail. The founder advised the prison guard to opt for Solana as a great choice in crypto investment.

SBF’s shilling for SOL in jail could trigger more scrutiny amid his present legal issues.

Moreover, his legal team is still battling to get a reduction in his prison sentence. The team filed for a reduced sentence as SBF could face 110 years imprisonment after a jury found him guilty. 

SBF Promotes Solana Investment While In Jail

The former crypto mogul and founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has flipped over the bar. An anonymous source reported to the New York Times states that SBF promotes Solana (SOL) investment while in jail.

SBF has been under confinement in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since last summer. This was after a jury convicted him of fraud in a US Court previous year. In jail, SBF has been sharing crypto investment tips with prison guards.

The FTX founder highlighted the fifth-largest crypto by market cap, Solana, as a potential investment option. The recent move from the convicted crypto mogul is not surprising. Notably, SBF has been a top Solana proponent and has made substantial investment commitments to the token.

Moreover, he used FTX and the sister trading platform Alameda Research to invest massively in SOL before his conviction. Also, during his trial, SBF disclosed that he invested a portion of Alameda’s proceeds in Solana. He completed the deal when SOL traded at $0.20 per token.

SBF is awaiting his sentence from the court, and his legal team has been pushing to cut down his sentence terms. On Tuesday, February 27, the team filed a memo in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. 

The filing requested that the judge pronounce a sentence between five and a quarter and six and a half years. 

Further, the document noted that SBF is deeply sorry for his actions. It acknowledged that the FTX founder had caused massive pain for investors over the past two years. Also, the memo recounted that SBF has been putting effort into correcting his mistake. It read:

His sole focus after the collapse of FTX was making customers whole.

The filing seems to be a necessary move from the lawyers before SBF’s sentencing on March 28. Notably, the Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who handles the case, will decide the ex-crypto mogul’s imprisonment term. SBF could face a maximum of 110 years according to laws regarding his crimes.

However, a group of legal experts has come together demanding a reappraisal of SBF’s actions. Also, his parents have sought help from FTX’s former employees. The effects of these efforts will be seen after the March court session. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 FTX Founder SBF Reportedly Promotes Solana Investment To Prison Guard; Here Are Details
2 Tron Network Records Growth as Non-Zero Addresses Surpass the 95 Million Mark
3 The 35+ Most Insightful Business Networking Statistics of 2024
4 AI Tools That Improve People’s Health Are Simultaneously Damaging The Environment 
5 Hackers Who Took Down UnitedHealth Said They Stole Millions Of Records—Later Delete Statement 

Latest News

Tron Network Records Growth as Non-Zero Addresses Cross the 95 Million Mark
Crypto News

Tron Network Records Growth as Non-Zero Addresses Surpass the 95 Million Mark

Damien Fisher
Informative Business Networking Statistics
Statistics

The 35+ Most Insightful Business Networking Statistics of 2024

Susan Laborde

Networking remains pivotal, with 80% of professionals considering business relationships key to their careers. Yet only 38% report comfort mingling at media events. Fortunately, digitization and remote workflows expand networking...

Health AI Tools Are Simultaneously Damaging The Environment 
News

AI Tools That Improve People’s Health Are Simultaneously Damaging The Environment 

Krishi Chowdhary

While on the one hand AI tools are revolutionizing healthcare, it’s also simultaneously putting the patients at a larger risk by damaging the climate. This harrowing reality comes to light...

Hackers Who Attacked UnitedHealth Claim to Steal 8 TB Of Data
News

Hackers Who Took Down UnitedHealth Said They Stole Millions Of Records—Later Delete Statement 

Krishi Chowdhary
Cool Chatbot Statistics 2024
Statistics

120+ Chatbot Statistics for 2024 (Already Mainstream)

Jeff Beckman
Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?

Damien Fisher
OpenAI Levels Serious Allegations Against New York Times in Ongoing Copyright Lawsuit
News

OpenAI Levels Serious Allegations Against New York Times in Ongoing Copyright Lawsuit

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.