Galaxy Digital CEO Says Meme Coins are a Cornerstone of Digital Assets
Crypto News

Galaxy Digital CEO Says Meme Coins are a Cornerstone of Digital Assets

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, has once again emphasized his support for meme coins, calling them a “cornerstone” of the digital asset industry.

This statement, made in a recent post on X, highlights Novogratz’s belief in meme coins’ significant role. However, not everyone shares Novogratz’s sentiments; people like Charlie Silver, Permission.io’s CEO, tagged meme assets as “silly casino chips.”

The Potential of Meme Coins

In a video shared on June 13 from Business Untitled, Novogratz elaborated on the investment potential of meme coins. He described two primary ways to achieve substantial financial success in this niche market.

Firstly, he explained that there’s a need for a good sense of humor. This lightens people’s moods and makes them love a particular meme coin. He illustrated this point with the example of his son-in-law, an enthusiastic meme coin investor.

Despite initial doubts about the legitimacy of meme coin investing, Novogratz acknowledged his son-in-law’s impressive track record. He noted that Dogwifhat had reached a market value of $3 billion, largely driven by its viral nature and humorous appeal.

According to Novogratz, the second strategy is creating a meme coin. This approach taps into the crypto community’s creative and entrepreneurial spirit. Consequently, it offers potentially lucrative rewards for those who can develop a meme coin that captures public interest.

Debate on the Innovation

Novogratz’s enthusiastic endorsement of meme assets is not universally accepted, meeting with several criticisms from market participants.

One notable critic, Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io, openly disagreed with Novogratz’s positive outlook. Silver dismissed meme coins as “silly casino chips,” primarily used for speculative gambling rather than serious investment or technological advancement.

He further argued that the true cornerstone of the crypto economy has yet to emerge. He suggested that more substantive and transformative technologies will eventually define the industry’s foundation, not the fleeting popularity of meme coins.

Adding to the criticism, a pseudonymous crypto commentator, McGavin, described meme coins as “inefficient market activities.” This critique highlights the belief that meme coins do not contribute meaningfully to the overall efficiency or growth of the crypto market.

Instead, they are seen as distracting, speculative projects that can distort market dynamics and mislead investors about the true potential of blockchain technology.

Nevertheless, Novogratz and his supporters argue that these critiques overlook meme assets’ cultural and economic significance. A recent report from Galaxy Digital, published on June 3, supports this view by challenging the notion that meme coins are a fad.

The report asserts that the primary purpose of meme coins has always been wealth creation. It points out that the concept of memes and the desire to make quick money are not new phenomena. Notably, they have long been part of human behavior and culture.

The Galaxy Digital report further highlights that memes’ viral nature has ensured their ongoing popularity and relevance. While they may appear fanciful, meme assets harness powerful narratives that resonate with a broad audience.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

