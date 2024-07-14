Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers
Crypto News

Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

In just three weeks, the German government’s Bitcoin reserves have plunged to 9,094 BTC, a sharp decrease to merely 18% of their initial holdings. This rapid reduction follows a series of substantial transfers to various digital asset exchanges on July 11.

A significant portion of Germany’s Bitcoin holdings came from tokens seized in January during a crackdown on Movie2k, a movie website engaging in film piracy.

Since June 19, the government has offloaded millions of dollars in Bitcoin, with a surge in these activities beginning in early July.

Germany Government Bitcoin Sell-Off

The government’s wallet reportedly fell lower than 5,000 bitcoins after several transfers.

Germany has transferred 10,620 bitcoins, worth approximately $615 million, to different crypto exchanges. Key ones include Kraken, Coinbase, Flow, Traders, Bitstamp, and other unknown platforms.

However, the wallet gained back 4,000 bitcoins, summing the total BTC holdings to 9,000 BTC after some of the transferred funds were returned.

Based on calculations, Germany now holds only 18% of the 49,857 BTC initially seized from Movie2k.

Meanwhile, Arkham, a blockchain intelligence firm, suspects that the unidentified addresses might be associated with institutional deposit services. The firm also suggested that the addresses may be connected to over-the-counter trading platforms, although this is yet to be confirmed.

This aggressive sell-off has sparked criticism from figures like German lawmaker and Bitcoin advocate Joana Cotar. Cotar suggested that using the bitcoin holdings as a “strategic reserve currency” would have been instrumental in evading risks in the traditional financial system.

Additionally, frustrations have surfaced within the Bitcoin community, with one Ordinals user inscribing a message that reads, “Taxes are robbery.”

Consequently, Bitcoin’s price has been reacting negatively to this sell-off. An analyst speculated that its recent falling price could result from Mt. Gox distributing over $8 billion in Bitcoin to its creditors.

The effect of these developments is also evident in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which stands at Extreme Fear for the first time since January last year.

Bitcoin Price Dip Calls for Long Positions

Meanwhile, the current price of Bitcoin holds at $56,870, a figure representing a 1.8% and 15.1% drop in the past 24 hours and month, respectively.

Bitcoin’s decline below $60,000 has triggered a rise in a “buy the dip” trend among traders. This term has been trending across various social media platforms, including Reddit, 4chan, Bitcoin Talk, and X.

This surge indicates a lively discussion among crypto traders about the current phase of Bitcoin’s bull market.

According to Santiment data, the frequency of buy-the-dip mentions on social media has doubled in just two days. The research firm’s analysis highlights that the community’s sentiment leans toward optimism, viewing the dip as a chance to invest.

However, Santiment advises a more strategic approach. They suggest that the best time to buy Bitcoin is when the market sentiment shifts from optimism to impatience and skepticism.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers
2 US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages
3 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals
4 Vital Shiba Inu Metric Tumbles as SHIB Retraces – Bearish Phase Ahead?
5 US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million

Latest News

US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages
Crypto News

US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages

Rida Fatima
Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals
Crypto News

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals

Rida Fatima

The crypto market remains volatile, with prices moderately fluctuating as the sellers dominate the market. The global crypto market cap dropped to $2.22 trillion, with a 2% decline recorded in...

Vital Shiba Inu Metric Tumbles as SHIB Retraces - Bearish Phase Ahead?
Crypto News

Vital Shiba Inu Metric Tumbles as SHIB Retraces – Bearish Phase Ahead?

Rida Fatima

Amid a broader market correction, Shiba Inu has witnessed a significant price decline, dropping 22% in the past week. SHIB traded at $0.00001596, with a 5.8% 24-hour decrease.  Amid this...

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million

Rida Fatima
Terraform Labs Plans to Sell 4 Companies to Comply with SEC Deal
Crypto News

Terraform Labs Plans to Sell 4 Companies to Comply with SEC Deal

Rida Fatima
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP on the Rise – Will the Uptrend Hold?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP on the Rise – Will the Uptrend Hold?

Rida Fatima
Apple Issues New Spyware Attack Warning to iPhone Users across 98 Countries
News

Apple Issues New Spyware Attack Warning to iPhone Users across 98 Countries

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.