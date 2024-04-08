Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Global Crypto Market Cap May Hit $5 Trillion by December 2024, Ripple CEO
Crypto News

Global Crypto Market Cap May Hit $5 Trillion by December 2024, Ripple CEO

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently claimed that the crypto market capitalization may likely double this year. Per the CEO, spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) and the upcoming halving will boost the market.  

He also believes that positive developments from the United States crypto regulators could improve market performance.

Garlinghouse, Beard Foresee Surge in Crypto Market Capitalization Value

Garlinghouse shared these views in an interview with CNBC. He said the combined market cap could rise above $5 trillion this year.

Also, he believes that macroeconomic factors such as the approval of spot ETFs and the upcoming Bitcoin halving will be vital. Garlinghouse noted that the ETFs are attracting real institutional money. So, as the demand increases, the supply decreases, eventually increasing the market cap value.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

In addition to Garlinghouse, Gemini’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Marshal Beard, shared a similar bullish sentiment in his evaluation of the crypto market. 

According to Beard, the price of Bitcoin will rise to $150,000 later this year. Additionally, Beard pointed out a lot of activities in the crypto market that could make it happen. 

These activities center on adoption, new regulations, the ETFs, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving and its effect on miners. However, he foresees maximum volatility before Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high value of $150,000. 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s January 10 approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs contributed to the recent rallies in the crypto market. With these products, institutions and retail investors with little knowledge about cryptocurrencies could invest in ETFs without direct exposure.

As of 7:52 a.m. EST, the total crypto market cap is $2.68 trillion, fast approaching the $3 trillion mark.  

With the halving yet to occur, the market will likely rally in the weeks following the halving. The rally could eventually move the value above the $5 trillion mark by the end of the year.   

Notably, Bitcoin, the apex cryptocurrency, will generate a large part of this market capitalization. Bitcoin accounts for around 49% of the crypto market cap and has a massive influence on the market. 

As such, the Bitcoin halving is scheduled for April 20 or 21 and is much anticipated by investors and miners. However, regulations are also crucial for the growth and expansion of the crypto market.

United States Crypto Regulation Vital to Market Performance

Brad Garlinghouse believes a positive regulatory framework in the U.S. is vital to the crypto market advancement. The CEO is no stranger to regulatory hurdles, as Ripple Labs has struggled under pressure from the U.S. SEC. 

The SEC alleged that Ripple Labs’ native XRP token was sold illegally in unregistered security deals. However, Ripple vehemently denied these claims, building a defense with its legal team to upturn the allegations. 

Based on his experiences, Garlinghouse believes there may be more regulatory clarity in the United States.

Interestingly, the United States remains the largest economy in the world but has a hostile regulatory framework for crypto. If a new administration becomes more supportive of cryptocurrencies and makes better policies, it will likely improve the market performance.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geet but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Global Crypto Market Cap May Hit $5 Trillion by December 2024, Ripple CEO
2 Cardano Price Analysis as ADA Price Recovers – Will It Hit the $7 Mark?
3 boAt Suffers A Major Breach: 7.5 Million Users’ Data Has Been Stolen
4 Slothana Token Surpasses $10M in Presale over the Weekend, Sparking Hype Among Degen Investors
5 UBS SuMi to Acquire Credit Suisse Wealth Management Unit in Japan

Latest News

Cardano Price Analysis as $ADA Price Recovers – Can Price Hit $7 Just as Expert Predicts
Crypto News

Cardano Price Analysis as ADA Price Recovers – Will It Hit the $7 Mark?

Nick Dunn
boAt Suffers A Major Breach: 7.5 Million Users’ Data Stolen
News

boAt Suffers A Major Breach: 7.5 Million Users’ Data Has Been Stolen

Krishi Chowdhary

boAt suffered a major data breach in which the data of 7.5 million users were stolen and is now being sold on the dark web. The stolen data includes the...

Slothana surpasses $10M in presale
Crypto News

Slothana Token Surpasses $10M in Presale over the Weekend, Sparking Hype Among Degen Investors

Alex Popa

Slothana (SLOTH) raised over $10M during the weekend, creating FOMO among self-proclaimed degen investors who are going all in on the project. In recent weeks, Solana meme coins have brought...

UBS SuMi to Acquire Credit Suisse Wealth Management Unit in Japan
News

UBS SuMi to Acquire Credit Suisse Wealth Management Unit in Japan

Ali Raza
Elon Musk’s Freedom of Speech Stance Invites Inquiry From Brazilian Court
News

Elon Musk’s Freedom of Speech Stance Invites Inquiry From Brazilian Court

Krishi Chowdhary
Facebook Announces New Portrait-Mode Video Player to Compete with TikTok
News

Facebook Announces New Portrait-Mode Video Player to Compete with TikTok

Krishi Chowdhary
US Government Assures SVB Depositors To Get Their Money Back
News

US Federal Reserve Blocks Plans to Subject US Banks to Tough ESG Rules

Ali Raza

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.