Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Gold and Crypto Markets Eye US CPI Data for Potential Upswing
Crypto News

Gold and Crypto Markets Eye US CPI Data for Potential Upswing

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows yearly inflation cooling to 3%, spurring optimism in the financial market. Amid this improvement, Gold prices surged above $2,400 in hopes of potential interest rate cuts. 

Crypto assets, including Bitcoin, and stock prices are expected to benefit from the positive economic outlook.

CPI Data Boosts Financial Markets

The US CPI data shows inflation cooled to 0.1% from the previous month, bringing the yearly rate down to 3%, the lowest since the pandemicThis drop marks the first significant decrease in three years, sparking positive sentiment across traditional and digital markets. 

The overall index rate fell from 3.3% in May, with consumer prices declining. As a result, gas prices dropped by 3.8%, while shelter and food prices increased by 0.2%.

The report has shifted financial market sentiments. Gold prices surged above $2,400, hitting $2,414, marking an increase of 1.8% in intra-day trading. Stocks also experienced mixed reactions, with some assets showing gains. This rise is due to growing anticipation for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. 

Chris Larkin, E-Trade MD of Trading and Investing at Morgan Stanley, noted that the CPI data brings the market closer to the expected interest rate slash. 

He mentioned that unless future data turns “hot,” the Fed’s justification for not cutting rates may weaken.

He said, “A lot can happen between now and September 18, but unless most of the numbers pivot back into ‘hot’ territory, the Fed’s reasoning for not cutting rates may no longer be justified.”

Meanwhile, this CPI data aligns with the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% yearly inflation. The Fed has maintained its benchmark interest rate amidst declining inflation. The current data supports the idea of potential easing of pressure on financial markets.

Positive Impact of Crypto Markets

The favorable CPI data has also benefited the crypto markets. Moreover, good macroeconomic news often leads to more investment in risky assets like cryptocurrencies. 

As the Fed Reserve reduces market pressure, investors will likely invest more in assets like BitcoinMeanwhile, Bitcoin has recorded a 5.21% increase over the past week.

Australian Dollar Rises as Lower US CPI Data Suggests Softer Fed Rate Hikes

The Australian dollar (AUD) shows a positive trend, rising to 0.6798 against the USD on Thursday before dropping slightly to 0.6770. The daily chart shows that the trading pair AUD/USD is bullish.

Despite no significant Australian financial events this week, the AUD remains strong. Based on this, traders are adjusting their bets after the release of US inflation data.

Recall that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is still delaying rate cuts due to high domestic inflation. This decision could further support the AUD’s recent gains.

Overall, the potential for interest rate cuts has created a strong indication of growth in the crypto markets. With the expected market jump, meme coins may also see a resurgence.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Gold and Crypto Markets Eye US CPI Data for Potential Upswing
2 US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation
3 White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns
4 OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry
5 CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace

Latest News

US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria's Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation
Crypto News

US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation

Rida Fatima
The White House Might Be Probing Into Microsoft-G42 Deal
News

White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft’s $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) company G42 has come under scrutiny. Two House committee chairs have sent a public letter to the White House to look...

OpenAI Is Working on a New Reasoning Tech, Project Strawberry
News

OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry

Krishi Chowdhary

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is now working on a new reasoning technology codenamed “Strawberry”. The news came to light through leaks reported by Bloomberg. According to the leak, the company hosted an...

CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace
Crypto News

CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace

Rida Fatima
Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers
Crypto News

Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers

Rida Fatima
US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages
Crypto News

US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages

Rida Fatima
Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals
Crypto News

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.