Gold Hits All-time High, Enthusiasts Mock Bitcoin

Gold investors are mocking Bitcoin after the precious metal hit a new all-time high. Remarkably, spot gold rose to an all-time high of $2,304 on April 3, according to a report by the American Hartford Gold Group.

This gain represents an 11.5% year-to-date gain for Gold, which is usually sluggish in price movement. These price gains have empowered gold investors to criticize Bitcoin and its recent performance.

Gold Continues to Shine as Bitcoin Falters

Gold peaked in mid-February, rallying from $2,000 per ounce to over $2,200 in late March. It has also performed well amid speculation of possible interest-rate cuts and declining dependence on the dollar.

According to Global Investment Strategist Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, the global growth rate is much better than expected right now, which is good news for gold and other assets.

This resurgence in gold prices has triggered the “gold bugs” and renewed mockery from Bitcoin critics as its price has become volatile.

In a post on X, gold supporter Peter Schiff noted that in the second quarter of 2024, Bitcoin was down 7%, while silver and Gold were up 8.7% and 3.4%, respectively. According to Schiff, the results speak for themselves.

Also, Schiff made a bold claim about the current gold rally. According to the investor,

‘The mainstream media has finally noticed #gold, but has no idea why it’s rising or has any appreciation for how high it’s going.” “They’re also not encouraging anyone to buy it. All of this is a good sign that the rally still has a long way to go before any meaningful correction,”

He added.

Attention Bitcoin #HODLers. This may be your last change to sell your #Bitcoin and buy some #gold and #silver at favorable prices. If you fail to act, have fun staying poor. https://t.co/Y2JnEac7dr — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 4, 2024

Further, Schiff advised his followers that this may be their last chance to sell their Bitcoin and buy some gold and silver at favorable prices. He also stated that those who failed to act should have fun staying poor.

However, some Bitcoin supporters responded to his comments, with one X user claiming he did not have another 60 years to wait for Gold to increase by another $1500.

Analyst Criticizes Bitcoin Backs Gold for Exploits

Meanwhile, Bytetree analyst Charlie Morris also criticized BTC in a post on X, focusing on its energy consumption for mining. According to Morris, Gold has reached its all-time high without electricity consumption compared to Bitcoin mining, which is energy-intensive.

Gold $2,300… and without electricity consumption. pic.twitter.com/ofRl0YXHK7 — Charlie Morris (@AtlasPulse) April 3, 2024

However, an environmentalist, Daniel Batten, countered Morris’s claims, stating that the energy required for gold extraction was mostly from fossil fuels.

Therefore, the gold refining process has a much higher environmental impact and emission intensity than Bitcoin mining, which depends only on electricity.

Batten also noted that Bitcoin mining was far better than gold extraction, which generates mercury and arsenic and pollutes the local land and water supply. Despite the back-and-forth exchange between Bitcoin supporters and critics, BTC posted its best performance in 2024 since its creation.

After rallying to an all-time high of $73,737 on March 14, it trades at $66,362 today due to a recent decline. Nevertheless, it has consistently outperformed Gold, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving this month could force another rally to a new all-time high value.