Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?
Crypto News

Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release an estimate of its jobs report from April 2023 to March 2024. This data is critical to the financial markets and could influence the prices of cryptocurrencies.

Some observers believe the upcoming BLS data will likely reveal a slower-than-expected job growth. However, Goldman Sachs advises caution, saying the data could overstate weakness, misleading investors.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics Report Causes Concern 

Trading platform SignalPlus shared details of a July survey on labor market expectations. The survey revealed that the percentage of respondents who fear losing their jobs within four months has increased from 3.9% to 4.4%.

According to the August 2 BLS report, the United States added an average of 154,000 jobs each month between April and July. This is 818,000 fewer jobs than previous estimates from March last year through March 2024. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, the highest since October 2022.  

Following this weak job data, analysts from Morgan Stanley, SiganlPlus, and other firms expect the upcoming BLS job data to be weaker.

Morgan Stanley predicted an increased decline of payrolls to 600,000 through 12 months, significantly lower than the previous data. This means payrolls could be trimmed by 50,000 monthly over 12 months starting from March. 

This estimate comes as the financial sector anticipates Wednesday’s upcoming US job data. This weak nonfarm payroll report on August 2 triggered fear that a recession was imminent in the US. 

Notably, weak job data could trigger market selloffs, signaling declining consumer spending and a rapidly cooling economy. Investors will start selling their assets for fear of a recession and future price declines. 

However, Goldman Sachs thinks there’s little reason to fear as the Labor Department’s data could be erroneous, overestimated, and misleading. The analysts believe the new forecast of 818,000 downward revision is incorrect and likely overestimated the job weakness by 400,000 to 600,000.

This error is mainly because the report excluded employment data of illegal immigrants, a group that significantly contributes to overall job growth. Also, Goldman analysts are not overly concerned about the report. They say it is “old news” and tracks unemployment data from several months back. 

What Impact Will the US Financial Data Have on The Crypto Market?

Financial data often impacts prices in the crypto market since it reflects the economic situation. 

The cooling of the US economy and declining jobs raise concerns about the possibility of a recession. Hence, investors will panic and start short-selling their assets, leading to further downturn.

BTC trades at $59,448, down 2.1% in the past 24 hours. Altcoins like ETH, BNB, and Solana also declined in the last 24 hours.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes the crypto market is still indecisive after the big correction two weeks ago. While van de Poppe did not explicitly mention whether the next phase will be a bear or bull market, he noted that Bitcoin inflows were gaining momentum.

Remarkably, Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows of $150 million in the first two days of this week compared to $30 million last week.

The analyst believes that interest and momentum are back in the crypto market. Therefore, he expects Bitcoin to rally and the altcoins to follow the positive trend.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Goldman Sachs Claims US Job Report Could Overstate Weakness; More Crypto Downturn Underway?
2 Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?
3 Pro-Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Certification Program for Civil Servants
4 Giant Ethereum Whale Maintains Selloff Trends Leveraging ETH Price Surge
5 Donald Trump Overtakes Kamala Harris on Polymarket, TRX, and ADA Shine as BTC Retraces

Latest News

Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?

Rida Fatima
Pro-Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Certification Program for Civil Servants
Crypto News

Pro-Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Introduces Bitcoin Certification Program for Civil Servants

Rida Fatima

El Salvador has launched a training program for civil servants to enlighten them about Bitcoin-related policies and strategic management. The country’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) will oversee this program. The...

Giant Ethereum Whale Maintains Selloff Trends Leveraging Every ETH Price Surge
Crypto News

Giant Ethereum Whale Maintains Selloff Trends Leveraging ETH Price Surge

Rida Fatima

A giant Ethereum Whale, which accumulated 96,639 Ether during the 2022 crypto winter, has sold a significant portion of its holdings. Since March this year, the whale has sold off...

Donald Trump Overtakes Kamala Harris on Polymarket, TRX, and ADA Shine as BTC Retraces
Crypto News

Donald Trump Overtakes Kamala Harris on Polymarket, TRX, and ADA Shine as BTC Retraces

Rida Fatima
Best Spy Movies to Watch
Streaming News & Events

The Top 7 Best Spy Movies in 2024 — Ratings, Where to Watch, and More

Aidan Weeks
Where to watch Yellowstone
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Yellowstone Online in 2024 | A Detailed Guide

Justin Van Gent
Tether Expands $USDT to Aptos Blockchain for Near-Zero Fees
Crypto News

Tether Expands $USDT to Aptos Blockchain for Near-Zero Fees

Yi Ping Bao

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.