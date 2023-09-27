Countries
Google Set to Kill Gmail Basic HTML View Next Year
Google plans to eliminate Gmail’s Basic HTML view in January 2024. According to users on Hacker News, they received an email from Google regarding its move to cut off the feature. 

The email read:

We’re writing to let you know that the Gmail Basic HTML view for desktop web and mobile web will be disabled starting early January 2024. The Gmail Basic HTML views are previous versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors 10+ years ago and do not include full Gmail feature functionality.

Notably, Gmail Basic HTML view allows users to navigate through emails in an austere state.

Google Plans to End Gmail Basic HTML View

The Gmail Basic HTML view was designed to support slower connections and legacy browsers. It allows users to view their emails without engaging in other activitiesAlso, it serves as a gateway for users of older hardware with low memory and internet bandwidth.

Notably, the product does not have some features seen in the standard version of Gmail. It has no chat, rich formatting, keyboard shortcuts, spell checker, and search filters. Google always indicates a message regarding the slowness of the HTML version whenever a user tries to access it.

It shows “slower connections and legacy browsers” and will prompt for a confirmation that the user doesn’t refer to the latest version. Besides the email message, Google updated its support page regarding Gmail’s automatic switch to its Standard version before January 2024.

It noted that Gmail will automatically open in Standard view if a user’s browser is supported.

Google Kills Old Features While Integrating AI-Powered Ones

The search engine has initiated steps to include AI-based features in some of its products. The company introduced Duet AI to Google Docs and Gmail in late August. The AI-powered feature will help users draft and customize emails and other documents more easily and faster.

Also, the feature can aid you with different aspects of tasks in Meetings, Google Chat, and others. According to Google’s description, Duet AI is designed to improve Gmail’s existing smart reply function. It enables users to create longer and more personalized emails seamlessly. 

Gmail users who try the feature on web and mobile space would access its “Help me write” button. The Duet AI could employ your words to create an email message. It understands and follows the context of previous emails in a thread and can draft relevant conversational replies that flow correctly.

Also, the feature is a handy aid to elaborate the tone of your emails and formalize them through some additions. Further, Google has launched another version of its generative AI chatbot, Bard, allowing users to double-check provided answers. 

The feature is integrated into several Google apps and services such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, YouTube, Maps, Google Flights and hotels.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

