Grayscale To Offer a Full Fee Waiver for its Mini Ethereum ETF Trust to Limit Inflows
Crypto News

Grayscale To Offer a Full Fee Waiver for its Mini Ethereum ETF Trust to Limit Inflows

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Grayscale Investment has taken a proactive decision for its Mini Ethereum ETF Trust, sending shock waves to observers. The firm has announced a fee drop to 15 basis points for its Mini ETH ETF Trust.

In its statement, Grayscale offers a full fee waiver for this trust product for six months or till inflows hit $2 billionThe company has set its spot ETH ETF as the cheapest among others within a few days of launch. This decision has sparked several reactions within the industry. 

Grayscale Sets a Full Fee Waiver for Ethereum ETF

Grayscale has readjusted its strategy as the race for spot ETH ETFs nears its final laps. Recently, the company announced a full fee waiver for its Mini Ethereum ETF Trust.

As per Grayscale, the waiver will last six months or until the product reaches $2 billion in inflow, whichever occurs first.

The firm’s latest move demonstrates a strategic impulse to dominate the market in less time. Moreover, the change now places Grayscale’s ETF Trust as the most cost-effective ETF product.

With the readjustment, Grayscale’s Mini ETH ETF Trust has a fee of 0.15%.

Before now, Grayscale declared a whopping 2.5% fee structure for its Ethereum ETF. This charge reflects a 10 times higher cost than all the competitors in the market.

Also, several ETF analysts criticized Grayscale’s choice for a high fee. They speculated the firm will witness the exact trend of massive outflows seen in its spot Bitcoin ETF within the past months. 

Industry’s Top Personalities Commend Grayscale’s Fee Adjustment

Grayscale has received praise from prominent industry personalities following a change in its ETF fee structure.

Scott Johnsson was among the first to post the change on the X platform. He said that the firm didn’t disappoint his expectations this time. Instead, it wised up via its strategic move with the cost-effective 15bps fee cut.

Similarly, Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, commended Grayscale for this strategic shift. He pointed out that the changes repositioned the firm to compete favorably with other market players.

Geraci stated: “Bravo, Grayscale… This is how you go for the jugular.”

Geraci also mentioned that the company’s readjustment will place it as a leader among others. He believes Grayscale has created a robust regulatory path for spot BTC and Ethereum ETFs.

Meanwhile, Grayscale is not the only applicant that included a fee waiver structure for spot Ethereum ETF. BlackRock added a 0.12% fee reduction for its ETF during its initial launch period. However, the waiver will last for 12 months or until the product garners $2.5 billion in assets.

VanEck has a 0.20% fee structure for its product. However, it included a year fee waiver till the fund reaches $1.5 billion. Also, 21Shares included a fee waiver for 12 months or $0.5 billion in assets for its ETF.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

